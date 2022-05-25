FIFA 23 Release Date & Features: 10 Things to Know

EA hasn’t confirmed the FIFA 23 release date yet, but that will change later this year when the company outlines its plans for this year’s version of the game.

The company continues to work on FIFA 22, but it’s also working on a new FIFA game behind the scenes. FIFA 23 isn’t official, but you can expect it to arrive for consoles and Windows PC later this year.

We don’t have much in the way of official news yet and it will probably be a few weeks before EA’s ready to spill the beans about the new version of FIFA.

One thing we do know is that FIFA 23 will more than likely be the last FIFA-branded game from EA. The company has announced plans to release a soccer game called EA Sports FC in 2023.

While it’s early, a lot of gamers are starting to think about the future and we’ve seen questions about the FIFA 23 release date, launch date, cover athlete, and more.

In this guide, we’ll outline what we currently know based on leaked information, traditions, and our own expectations for the game.

Here’s a closer look at what you can expect from FIFA 23 features, cover, release date, editions, and more.

FIFA 22 was officially announced in mid-2021 and we expect EA to use a similar timeframe for the official FIFA 23 announcement. This is when we’ll likely see the first trailer for the new game.

As of right now, we expect an announcement in June or July. Keep in mind, EA’s Play Live event won’t happen this summer so we may see some changes to the company’s protocol.

We don’t have an official FIFA 23 release date yet, but that date will be confirmed when EA officially announces the game this summer.

Last year FIFA 22 arrived on October 1st and we expect the FIFA 23 release date to arrive in and around that date. Barring a major change, we should see the game hit shelves in late September or early October.

FIFA 23 Cover

The past two games have featured Kylian Mbappé on the cover so we’re expecting a change this year.

The FIFA 23 cover athlete will likely be confirmed during EA’s initial volley of announcements in the summer and you can expect a star player to grace the front of the game.

In the past EA’s used multiple cover stars so it’s possible we see several different players on the cover.

FIFA 23 Editions

You can expect two or three versions of FIFA 23.

There will be a no-frills standard edition and we’ll likely see one or two bundles come with some extras aimed at those who plan to invest a lot of time in the game.

For more on the FIFA 22 Editions, check out our guide.

FIFA 23 Pre-Orders

While we occasionally see early pre-orders for FIFA games, most retailers typically wait for EA’s announcements. So at this point, you can expect FIFA 23 to officially go on sale at your favorite retailer sometime this summer.

EA will almost certainly offer pre-order bonuses including an early release date for those who buy the game ahead of its release date. You can expect to play the full game three days early if you pre-order.

For reference, the FIFA 22 pre-order bonuses included a Team of the Week 1 player item, a Kylian Mbappé Loan item, a FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, and Career Mode Homegrown Talent.

The FIFA 23 pre-order bonuses probably won’t mirror these exactly, but you can expect the extras to revolve around the popular FUT game mode.

FIFA 23 Consoles

Nothing is confirmed, but we don’t expect EA to drop support for older consoles in 2022.

EA has a long history of supporting older consoles so it will likely be a few years before its annual soccer game skips the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

You can expect FIFA 23 to support the following platforms:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

Xbox One X

Xbox One S

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4 Pro

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 4 Slim

Windows

Nintendo Switch

FIFA 23 won’t come to PS3 or Xbox 360 so if you still own one of those consoles you’ll need to upgrade.

FIFA 23 Price

EA will almost certainly use tiered pricing for FIFA 23.

The base version of FIFA 22 started at $59.99 for Xbox One and PS4 while the base version for PS5 and Xbox One Series X started at $69.99. We expect that to stay the same this year.

Any additional FIFA 23 editions will cost more than the base game. Last year, the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition retailed for a whopping $119.99 at launch.

FIFA 23 Features

We don’t have a full list of FIFA 23 features yet and we won’t get those details in full until we get closer to the game’s release later this year.

That said you can expect upgrades to graphics and performance, enhancements to staples like FUT, and new player ratings for FIFA’s rosters.

According to a report, FIFA 23 will include cross-play between platforms, World Cup modes for both men and women, and better technology.

FIFA 23 Mobile

We expect EA to bring a major update to the FIFA Soccer app for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

The mobile version of FIFA, while robust, is a toned down version of the game. However, unlike the full blown version of FIFA, it’s free to play.

FIFA 23 Play Early

You should be able to FIFA 23 up to five days early on consoles and Windows.

If you want to get access to FIFA 23 ASAP, you’ll need to pay for EA Play. EA Play will let you play for 10 hours during a trial and all of your progress will likely carry over to the final game.

EA Play is $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a year and you save 10% on games and in-game purchases.

