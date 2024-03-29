First macOS Sonoma 14.5 Beta Should Arrive Soon

Mac users hoping for a new macOS Sonoma update from Apple should be in luck because the company should put macOS Sonoma 14.5 into beta testing in the near future.

After Apple released macOS Sonoma 14.4 in early March we, like many others in the tech community, thought a macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta would follow.

Apple typically puts its next milestone update for Mac into beta testing shortly after it pushes a milestone upgrade live.

For instance, Apple released the final version of macOS Sonoma 14.3 on January 22nd and it pushed the first macOS Sonoma 14.4 beta to developers on January 29th.

So that’s left many Mac users, particularly those dealing with problems on macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 (and older), wondering when we might see the next release for Sonoma.

Apple hasn’t confirmed anything, but here’s what we know based on leaks and Apple’s historical patterns with betas and milestone releases.

We know, from various sources, that the company is currently testing iOS 17.5 for iPhone behind the scenes. This is important because it means it’s likely testing macOS Sonoma 14.5 as well.

And while the delay might be frustrating to some users, it’s not surprising if you take a look back at Apple’s history.

Last year, the company pushed the first macOS Ventura 13.4 beta to developers on March 28th. The final version of macOS Ventura 13.4 was pushed to Mac users on May 18th.

Back in 2022, Apple seeded the first macOS Monterey 12.4 beta to developers on April 5th. The company pushed the final version of the update to Mac owners on May 16th.

What this means is that we’re still firmly in Apple’s historical window and should see the first macOS Sonoma 14.5 beta drop soon.

Don’t be surprised if the first beta arrives next week ahead of a final release in mid-May.