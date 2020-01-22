Samsung Galaxy S20 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

If you’re thinking about buying the Samsung Galaxy S20 (also known as the Galaxy S11) later this year, there are some things you should do before the release date.

Rumor has it, Samsung’s working on a new entry into the long-running Galaxy S series. Instead of calling the new model(s) Galaxy S11, the company is reportedly planning to jump ahead a generation.

Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra at an event in San Francisco, California on February 11th. The big reveal is for an Unpacked Event at 11AM PST.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The Galaxy S20 series isn’t official just yet, but we already know a ton about Samsung’s plans for the new Galaxy S lineup thanks to an avalanche of reports.

We know that the company has big plans for the camera. We know that we’ll see upgrades to the processor and display. We know the devices will run Android 10 with a new version of One UI. And we know that they’ll include 5G connectivity for networks in the United States and countries around the globe.

If you’re looking to buy a new smartphone in the first half of 2020, the Galaxy S20 series should be on your radar. These devices will be top competitors for Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max and in-house Android competition like the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10, OnePlus 7, and others.

We don’t have an official Galaxy S20 release date to share just yet, but Frandroid claims the devices will land at retail stores in France on March 13th. That means a release in the United States could fall in and around that date.

With the Galaxy S20 launch date getting closer, those interested in Samsung’s new flagships should start preparing for their arrival.

If you’re already committed to buying a Galaxy S20 or simply interested in buying one, there are some steps you should take before the release date.