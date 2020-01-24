Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: What to Know

The Galaxy Note 10+ is Samsung’s best phone available but an even bigger and better Galaxy S20 Ultra is right around the corner. If you’re trying to decide which one to buy or just want more info here’s everything you need to know.

According to rumors, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 (previously known as the Galaxy S11) will be one of the biggest upgrades in years. All three new Galaxy S20 models will have larger screens and several improvements, with the most noteworthy changes going to the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

This Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ comparison will go over everything we know so far, what’s different, and what buyers can expect from both.

The Galaxy S20 release event is set for February 11th

Samsung will debut three different Galaxy S20 models

All three are bigger than the prior Galaxy S10 lineup

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G looks & sounds insane

One thing to remember is that the Galaxy S20 isn’t official yet, so all of the information below comes from leaks, rumors, or trusted sources. Some of the details are subject to change, and we’ll update this post after the February 11th launch event.

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Specifications

Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy Note 10+ Screen Size 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Screen Resolution 3200 x 1440 & 120Hz 3040 x 1440 & Only 60Hz Storage & RAM 128/512GB & 12+GB RAM 256GB & 12GB RAM Processor Snapdragon 865 or Samsung Exynos 995 Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 Cameras 108MP main, 48MP telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF 12MP main, 12MP telephoto, 16MP ultra wide-angle lens Camera Features 10x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom, 8K 30 fps video, 960 fps slo-mo 2x optical zoom, 4k video, 960 fps slo-mo, more Front Camera 10 Megapixel 10 Megapixel Software Android 10 (One UI 2.0) Android 10 (One UI 2.0) Battery Size 5,000 mAh 4,300 mAh Charging 45w Fast Charge & Fast Wireless Charging 45w Fast Charging & Fast Wireless Charging Fingerprint Sensor Ultrasonic In-Display Sensor Older Ultrasonic In-Display Sensor MicroSD Yes Yes Other Details USB Type-C, WiFi 6, 5G, Stereo Sound, IP68, no headphone jack USB Type-C, WiFi 6, Stereo Sound, IP68, No headphone jack Price TBA (Expected $1199+) Launched at $1,099

This is the first year Samsung’s Galaxy S device is bigger and better than the best Note model from the previous year, which is a big change for the company. And while these two phones are similar in size and most of the specs there are still some very notable changes and upgrades you’ll want to pay attention to.

As you can see from our spec sheet above, the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy Note 10+ from 2019 are actually pretty similar in several ways. Samsung added a slightly bigger screen, newer internals, improved the cameras and threw in a massive battery.

From what we know, Samsung will release three different Galaxy S20 models in 2020. Those being the cheapest and smallest 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, a bigger 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ that’s pretty similar to the Note 10+, and then a massive 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. It sounds like all three models with come with 5G connectivity, although 5G might be optional for the smaller models.

With the Galaxy S20 Ultra being this good, and better than the Note 1o Plus, I can only imagine how impressive the Galaxy Note 11 will likely be later this year, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

Overall these are two powerful and capable phones, so you’ll have to decide if you want to pay extra for the S20 Ultra, if the S-Pen stylus is important to you, or if you want newer cameras and 5G. If you’re coming from something older like an S8+ or the Galaxy S9 you’ll be happy with either phone, but one is newer and more future-proof, which is another thing to consider.

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Display & Design

Both of these phones have huge screens and look similar but there’s actually a very big difference between the two displays. The Galaxy S20 Ultra uses Samsung’s new 120Hz refresh rate screen tech. This means the phone refreshes everything on the screen 120 times a second, twice as often as the 60Hz screen on the Galaxy Note 10 and older phones. Making everything from apps, games and the entire operating system seem faster, smooth, and more enjoyable.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 6.9-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

6.9-inch, 120Hz, 3200 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: 6.8-inch, 60Hz, 3140 x 1440 Quad-HD AMOLED

The resolution is a little higher also, as the Galaxy S20 Ultra is taller and a hair bigger, but that isn’t something most owners will notice. What you will notice though, is the hole at the top middle of the screen for the front-facing camera. We’re told the Galaxy S20 cutout in the screen is smaller than the Note 10 by a tiny bit.

If you thought the Note 10+ was big, this Galaxy S20 Ultra is huge. Both are physically about the same size, but as we said a moment ago, the Ultra is a little taller. It’s also heavier thanks to a stainless steel design and the bigger 5,000 mAh battery. That camera cutout on the back is massive too, but there’s a good reason for it.

Like the Galaxy Note 10+, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor inside the screen, only this will be an upgraded model that works anywhere on the bottom half of the display. It should hopefully be a little faster and more reliable than the sensor in the Note.

And finally, another design change is apparently the Galaxy S20 lineup has flatter screens than previous Samsung phones. The glass and display are still somewhat curved, but not nearly as much as the curved edges on the Note 10+. One leak said it almost feels flat, which will make it easier to use one-handed.

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Cameras

Perhaps the biggest upgrade overall is the camera setup on Samsung’s new phones. They went all out on cameras, then took that a step further with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Honestly, the cameras are probably why you’ll want the S20 over the Note 10.

Galaxy S20 Ultra: 108MP main, 48MP 10x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF

main, 48MP 10x telephoto, 12MP ultra-wide lens, ToF Galaxy Note 10+: 12MP main, 12MP 2x telephoto, 16MP ultra-wide lens

The regular Galaxy S20 models have a similar 12MP upgraded main camera, but those who pay extra for the Ultra get Samsung’s all new 108-megapixel camera. Yes, we said 108 megapixels. I’m assuming Samsung’s software will compress images down to 16MP with pixel-merging technology, but we can’t be sure. Either way, that’s a crazy spec for a smartphone camera.

Additionally, Samsung upgraded the telephoto lens to a 48MP (square) periscope sensor. This offers a class-leading 10x telephoto zoom, instead of only 5x like the regular S20 models and only 2x on the Note 10. Leaks claim Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra will combine hardware 10x zoom with software zoom to deliver a 100x super zoom feature. You can even see the “100x” branding in the photo below.

Both of these phones have great cameras and take amazing photos, and the Galaxy Note 10+ will certainly make any owner happy, but the newer model will obviously be better. Plus it looks like the Galaxy S20 Ultra will have 8K video recording, improved 4k video, and a few other nifty new features other phones won’t get.

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+: Battery Life & Charging

With the Galaxy Note 10+ Samsung finally upgraded its charging speeds, a few years later than almost every other brand on the market. Instead of slow “quick charge 2.0” speeds, it offers 45w fast charging. This allows the phone to go from 0-100% in like 70 minutes or so. Those same faster speeds will be integrated into the S20 lineup.

Galaxy S20 Ultra: 5,000 mAh (45w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging)

5,000 mAh (45w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging) Galaxy Note 10+: 4,300 mAh (25-45w fast wired charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging)

The Note 10+ came with a 25w charger in the box and you had to pay extra for a 45w wall plug to get the faster speeds, and we’re assuming they’ll do the same thing with the S20 Ultra. With a massive 5,000 mAh battery though, you shouldn’t have to worry too much about your phone dying.

We won’t know more about battery life until the phone arrives and we see how bad the 120Hz display and 5G connectivity drains the battery. Either way, the new Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung’s fastest charging smartphone.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G vs Galaxy Note 10+: Connectivity (5G)

Another thing you might want to consider is 5G. If you want the biggest, baddest, best Samsung phone but don’t want 5G you’ll have to get the Galaxy Note 10+. That’s because it looks like the Galaxy S20 Ultra will ONLY come with 5G, instead of it being an optional version like it is on the Note 10+.

We are hearing that both the smaller regular Galaxy S20 and S20+ will come with or without 5G, so you could always get a Galaxy S20+ without 5G. However, a few reports suggest carriers in the US will ONLY offer 5G versions of the Galaxy S20 series. So, if 5G is important to you this is an area worth paying attention to as these phones arrive.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra Release Date & Price

And finally, if you’re asking yourself “when can I buy the Galaxy S20 Ultra?” or “How much is the Galaxy S20 Ultra going to cost?” we have you covered.

You can go and buy a Galaxy Note 10+ right now from any carrier or retail store. It’s readily available, a solid phone, and a familiar overall experience. Or, you can wait for the Galaxy S20 Ultra and get that bigger screen, crazy cameras and 5G speeds.

As we said earlier, the Galaxy S20 launch event is confirmed for February 11th, with a release date later in the month or the first few days of March. One leak states the in-store release date is March 13th which is later than we expected.

The wait is almost over and we’ll know all the details soon enough. For now though, here’s what we’re expecting in terms of pricing for all three Galaxy S20 models.

Galaxy S20: $849

$849 Galaxy S20+: $949

$949 Galaxy S20 Ultra: $1,149 (or more)

As a comparison, the Galaxy Note 10+ is $1,099 making the Galaxy S20+ a pretty compelling option for the price, if those numbers are accurate. We also saw a few reports claiming the Ultra will be $1,300 USD, which is just crazy expensive.

Either way, these are both very expensive smartphones you’ll likely be paying off over a 2-year period. One thing to consider is we might see price cuts to the Note 10 once the Galaxy S20 arrives. So if you don’t need all the bells and whistles, you could wait, trade-in your old phone and get a discount on the Note 10+ and still be very happy.

Are you going to buy the big and expensive Galaxy S20 Ultra? Let us know in the comment section below.