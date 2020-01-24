15 Cool Things the Galaxy Note 10 Can Do

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are two big and powerful new phones packed with neat features. And while you’ll love the huge 6.8-inch curved Infinity display and powerful rear cameras, that’s not all it has to offer. In fact, here are 15 cool things it can do and neat Galaxy Note 10 features to help you enjoy your phone to the fullest.

While it looks like a bigger Galaxy Note 9 first glance, there are a ton of changes all around. From the fingerprint scanner inside the screen to super-fast 45w wired charging. In fact, there are so many features that it’s hard to keep track of them, which is why we’re here to tell you all about what makes the Note 10 a great phone. You’ll want to take advantage of all these Galaxy Note 10 features.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.