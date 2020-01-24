Android
15 Cool Things the Galaxy Note 10 Can Do
Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are two big and powerful new phones packed with neat features. And while you’ll love the huge 6.8-inch curved Infinity display and powerful rear cameras, that’s not all it has to offer. In fact, here are 15 cool things it can do and neat Galaxy Note 10 features to help you enjoy your phone to the fullest.
While it looks like a bigger Galaxy Note 9 first glance, there are a ton of changes all around. From the fingerprint scanner inside the screen to super-fast 45w wired charging. In fact, there are so many features that it’s hard to keep track of them, which is why we’re here to tell you all about what makes the Note 10 a great phone. You’ll want to take advantage of all these Galaxy Note 10 features.
Samsung showcased some awesome features on stage when they announced these phones. From the big screens to the powerful four cameras on the back. We also learned about some awesome new S-Pen controls. They can only explain so much up on stage though, or in commercials, which is why we’ve gathered our favorite features below. Features that make this the best phone you’ve ever had. And if you’re still trying to decide, click here to buy one.
We’re talking about magically unlocking the phone by putting your finger on the screen, portrait mode video recording, and creating a GIF from any video. Not to mention charging your Galaxy Buds, watch, or a friends phone WITH your Galaxy Note 10 — wirelessly. That’s on top of recording 1,000 FPS video, controlling your phone and the camera with the S-Pen, or the crazy new 45w fast charging speeds.
Basically, we’ll show you what the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus can do. It’s not just a smartphone. It’s a game console, a film studio, a computer you can control with the S-Pen, and the best camera you have in your pocket. Here are some things you’ll absolutely want to know about. So, buy a case and let’s get started.
Latest
Featured
Samsung Galaxy Android 10 Update Info (2020)
With Samsung Galaxy Android 10 update rolling out to some devices and new info starting to emerge, we want to...
Best Smart Home Gifts for Your Parents in 2020
Smart home upgrades make the perfect gift for your parents this year. Whether it is a birthday gift or anniversary...