Here Are the AirPods Problems Users Are Struggling With in May

We continue to track AirPods issues in an effort to help users and spread awareness and today we want to highlight the bugs and performance issues AirPods users are dealing with this month.

Over the course of the month, owners of Apple’s AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Pro Max have taken to the company’s official forums and social media to complain about issues with their earbuds or headphones.

Users are looking for manual fixes for their problems and and some are hoping for new software from Apple. Unfortunately, AirPods updates aren’t frequent and users struggling can’t rely on Apple to fix their problems.

Here are the latest AirPods problems frustrating users:

There are plenty of other complaints, but these are some of the most glaring issues we’ve found thus far.

Fortunately, a lot of these problems have manual fixes. We’ve released guides with fixes for low volume, disconnection issues, sound issues, and when one AirPod isn’t working.

Software updates for AirPods often include performance improvements and bug fixes though occasionally they’ll bring new features as well.

Users struggling with problems should ensure the buds, or headphones, are running the latest firmware.

Here are the latest updates for AirPods, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max:

AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C): 6B34

AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Charging Case (Lightning): 6B34

AirPods Pro: 6A321

AirPods 3: 6A321

AirPods 2: 6A321

AirPods Max: 6A324

AirPods: 6.8.8

Those who don’t know how to upgrade should check out our guide. It goes through the process step-by-step and it will ensure the device is running the latest software from Apple.

AirPods users should also make sure the device they’re trying to connect to, be it an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, is running the latest firmware.

We don’t know when Apple will push new software to AirPods. Releases often come at random so users will want to keep an eye out as we push into June.

These issues may also be a sign that it’s time to upgrade to a new pair of AirPods.