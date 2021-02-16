If one AirPod suddenly stops working there is a quick fix for the issue.

While AirPods work perfectly a majority of the time, they aren’t perfect. One of the more common issues we’ve heard about is where one AirPod buds stops producing audio. It’s an annoying problem, but you probably don’t need a replacement.

If your left or right AirPod isn’t working or you’re experiencing an intermittent connection, here’s what you need to do before contacting Apple for support.

How to Fix One AirPod Not Working

First, you’ll need to grab your iPhone or iPad. Once you’ve got your phone or tablet in hand, here are the next steps you need to take.

Open up the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Head into the Bluetooth section. Find your AirPods on the list of Bluetooth devices and tap on the blue “i” icon next to your device. Tap Forget This Device on the next screen. Now put your AirPods in their case. Close the lid, wait for 30 seconds, and then open it back up. Find the small button on the back of the case and press it until you see the status light turn white/amber. Close the lid to the case, wait a few seconds, open it again. Now bring your iPhone or iPad close to the AirPods and connect them.

If this method doesn’t work, there are two other fixes you can try. First, try resetting your iPhone’s network settings. Here’s how to do this:

Head into the Settings app. Tap General. Scroll down to Reset and tap it. Tap Reset Network Settings. Wait until this process is done and then try reconnecting your AirPods.

If that doesn’t help, check around the speaker and microphone on each AirPod for debris that might be in the way.

If you still can’t get audio out of one or more of your AirPods, you’ll need to contact Apple support and see if they have a permanent solution for your issue.