The watchOS 6 update takes a while to install, but the watchOS 6.1.2 update is much faster. Here’s how long the watchOS 6.1.2 update takes to finish.

It took us an hour and 20 minutes to install watchOS 6 on the Apple Watch Series 4 on day one. It only took about 10-15 minutes to install watchOS 6.1.2 on the Series 5.

The watchOS 6.1.2 update is a free update for the Apple Watch Series 1 through Series 5 devices.

The watchOS 6 update for the Apple Watch 4 is 690MB. The watchOS 6.1 update is 340MB on the Apple Watch 5. The watchOS 6.1.2 update is 94 to 113MB. Here’s what you need to do before installing watchOS and how to install watchOS updates.

How Long Does the watchOS 6.1.2 Update Take?

You need to plan on spending at least an hour installing the watchOS 6 update, but if you are just installing the watchOS 6.1.2 update it is much faster.

If you are upgrading from watchOS 6, you will have the quickest upgrade path, but if you are on an older release, this process could take longer, due to a potentially bigger update. Plan on spending at least 15 minutes and potentially up to an hour installing iOS 13.3.1 first.

To install watchOS 6.1.2 on your device, it needs at least 50% battery life, to be connected to the charger and to WiFi. That means you can’t use the Apple Watch, and you can’t leave the Apple Watch and take your iPhone somewhere, so you’re tied to your desk. Here’s how long the watchOS 6.1.2 update takes to finish;

Task Time Backup Apple Watch (Optional) 1-30 minutes (Automatic) watchOS 6.1.2 Download 5-10 minutes watchOS 6.1.2 Update Installation 5 minutes Total watchOS 6.1.2 Update Time 10-20 minutes

Don’t try to do this when you need to run out to go home from work, head out to an evening event or are in a hurry. The best time for many users to install watchOS 6.1.2 is in the evening or right before bed, when there is plenty of time for the Apple Watch update to download and install. Don’t attempt this on public WiFi.

Once the watchOS 6.1.2 update installs, you will get an alert on your phone so that you know it is done. The update will go faster in the coming days and weeks, so if this seems like too long of an update, just hold off until next week.

