Here’s How Long the iOS 17 Beta Takes

The iOS 17 beta requires a large download and it could take a long time to install the software on your iPhone.

Apple’s iOS 17 beta is available right now if you’re enrolled in the company’s developer program. Apple will also release a free public iOS 17 beta in July.

The iOS 17 beta is packed with changes which makes a download extremely tempting. If you do decide to install the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone, be prepared to spend time downloading, installing, and testing the software for issues.

If you haven’t signed up for the developer program or the Beta Software Program yet, you’ll need to spend some time doing that as well.

The iOS 17 beta requires a large download for all compatible iPhone models. It’s a large file which means it could take awhile to download.

We can’t tell you exactly how long the iOS 17 beta installation process will take because mileage will vary from person-to-person and device-to-device. The timing also depends on your familiarity with the beta process and your current version of iOS.

That being said, we can help you approximate how much time you’ll need to spend downloading and installing the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone.

If you’ve prepared, you might be able to complete the installation in 30 minutes or less. If you’re starting from scratch, it could take an hour or more.

Task Time Sync (Optional) 5-45 Minutes Backup and Transfer (Optional) 1-30 Minutes iOS 17 Beta Download 7 Minutes to 1 Hour iOS 17 Beta Installation 8 Minutes to 20 Minutes Total iOS 17 Beta Update Time 15 Minutes to 1 Hour+

Pre-Installation

If you decide to install the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone, you’ll want to spend some time preparing yourself, and your device, for the installation.

If you’ve installed iOS beta software before, this probably won’t take a ton of time. If this will be your first time using iOS beta software on your iPhone, you’ll want to take your time.

We’ve put together a pre-installation guide that takes you through the steps we normally take before we install iOS beta software on our iPhones.

You’ll want to backup all of your data before you move your phone to the beta. Data loss issues are rare, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

You’ll also want to dig into feedback from iOS 17 beta testers, find fixes for potential problems, and get familiar with the downgrade process.

Some of you will get this done in 30 minutes or so. Others will need an hour or more. Bottom line, don’t start the installation until you’re ready.

iOS 17 Beta Download

If you’re moving your iPhone from the latest version of iOS 16 to the iOS 17 beta, your download will be several gigabytes.

If you’re running the latest version of iOS 16 and you’ve got a high-speed Wi-Fi connection at work or at home, your download could finish up in just a few minutes.

iOS 17 Beta Installation

You should be able to get iOS 17 beta up and running on your device in about 10-15 minutes.

Once you become an Apple developer, you can find the iOS 17 beta firmware waiting for you in the “Software Update” section of your Settings app.

After you download it, you’ll want to tap install and it will automatically start installing on your iPhone, provided you’ve cleared out enough space for the installation.

Your device might reboot once or twice during the installation process. This is perfectly normal and shouldn’t have any impact on your installation or the beta’s performance.

Post-Installation

After you get the iOS 17 beta up and running on your iPhone, you might need to spend some time logging back into your apps and services.

You’ll also want to check on all of your important files and make sure everything is where it’s supposed to be. We also recommend using your core applications to ensure they’re working properly.

Apps, particularly third-party applications, sometimes run poorly on iOS beta software so you’ll want to ensure that your most important services are stable. If they aren’t, you might need to downgrade back to iOS 16.

You’ll also want keep an eye on your device’s performance. Battery life and connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, etc) sometimes act up on beta software.