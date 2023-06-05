iOS 17 Beta Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

The iOS 17 beta is already causing problems for some iPhone owners. Some of the issues are minor, others are far more problematic.

Apple’s iOS 17 beta is live for developers and it’s headed to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program sometime in July. Now that the beta is live, we’re getting feedback from iPhone users who have moved their iPhone off of iOS 16.

The iOS 17 beta includes new features and performance enhancements which means there are plenty of reasons to give it a try on your iPhone right now.

iOS 17 beta also has its fair share of problems. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise given that it’s unfinished software and Apple’s pre-release software is always plagued by bugs and performance issues.

If you’re thinking about trying the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone, you need to understand what you’re getting into before you signup and download the software. And those of you using the beta need to know where to find fixes and ongoing feedback about the beta’s performance.

In this guide we’ll take you through the current state of iOS 17 beta problems. We’ll also provide you with a list of resources that might come in handy if you decide to download the beta and you run into bugs or other issues.

iOS 17 Beta Problems

Apple’s iOS 17 beta change log highlights issues with the software and testers are reporting additional problems with the firmware.

Right now we’re hearing about abnormal battery drain, installation and download problems, Face ID problems, Wi-Fi issues, Bluetooth problems, crashes, lag, and problems with various first and third-party applications.

Apple will fix many of the initial problems plaguing the iOS 17 beta, but some issues will probably linger throughout the beta testing process.

You can’t predict what you’ll encounter during your time on the iOS 17 beta and that’s why we recommend doing some prep work before you install the software on your iPhone.

We’ve put together a pre-installation checklist and it will help you get everything in order before you install the iOS 17 beta on your iPhone.

Where to Find Feedback

If you’re currently using the iOS 17 beta or thinking about downloading it, make sure you keep an eye on feedback from early adopters. Their feedback will give you a look at the most prominent issues.

If you’re using an older iPhone or you’re having a good experience on an older version of iOS 16, you’ll want to dig into feedback before you jump to the beta.

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 16.4.1, or an older version of iOS 16, there’s no way back to your version of iOS once you install the iOS 17 beta on your phone.

There are a few places to check for iOS 17 beta feedback. You can check YouTube for information about your device. We’re starting to see feedback about bugs, performance issues, and the overall speed of the beta.

Apple’s official discussion forums are another resource to bookmark. We also recommend monitoring feedback from the MacRumors forums. You’ll also want to check Facebook and Twitter.

How to Fix iOS 17 Beta Problems

Some iOS 17 beta issues will require a fix from Apple. Others you may be able to fix on your own.

We’ve put together a list of fixes for the most common iOS 17 beta problems. It’s a good starting point if you encounter problems with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or issues with cellular data.

If you’re dealing with performance issues (lag, lockups, etc), take a look at our list of tips to potentially improve performance on your iPhone.

If you’re noticing abnormal battery drain, check out our guide to fixing bad iOS 17 beta battery life. It should help you improve it in minutes.

If you don’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, we recommend getting in touch with the community on Apple’s discussion forums or with Apple via its customer support account on Twitter.

You Can Move from iOS 17 Beta to iOS 16

If you can’t stand the iOS 17 beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can drop back down to iOS 16. Apple is currently signing on iOS 16.5.

Again, the company has stopped signing on iOS 16.4.1 and older versions of iOS which means you can’t drop your iPhone back to anything older than iOS 16.5.

What’s Next

Apple will periodically release new versions of the iOS 17 beta. New betas will bring bug fixes, but they’ll also bring problems of their own.

The company typically releases new beta software every other week and then once a week when we get closer to the GM (Golden Master) and final release in the fall. New betas are usually released around 10AM Pacific.

The final version of iOS 17 should arrive in September after the company confirms the 2023 iPhones. For more about the iOS 17 release date, check out our guide.