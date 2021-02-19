There are a variety of ways to check your AirPods battery life and this guide will show you how to get a readout on AirPods, AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max.

Your AirPods will alert you with a tone when they’re running low and again when their battery life is about to run out.

You can also manually check your AirPods battery life on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or even your Apple Watch. There’s also a way to check AirPod battery life without a paired device.

Here’s how to check battery life on a pair of AirPods, AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max.

How to Check AirPods Battery Life on iPhone or iPad

If you’ve got an iPhone or iPad handy, you can check your AirPods battery life by following a few easy steps.

If your AirPods are currently in the charging case, make sure Bluetooth is currently turned on on your iPhone or iPad. Open the AirPods case and bring it close to your iPhone or iPad. After you do this you should get a popup that will show you the battery life status of your AirPods. You’ll also see the status of your charging case. If you want to check the battery life of one AirPod, remove one from the case.

If you are using a pair of AirPods Max, their battery status should appear on your iPhone or iPad when you take them out of the Smart Case.

If you want to view your AirPods battery life while using them, you’ll want to use the Batteries widget which can be accessed on your device’s Today View. Today View is the screen you see when you swipe right on your device’s lock screen or home screen.

If you want to enable the Batteries widget on your iPhone or iPad, here’s what you need to do:

Unlock your iPhone or iPad. Swipe right on the home screen. If you don’t see the widget, scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap Edit. If you’re running iOS 14, you’ll see a plus symbol in the top right corner. Tap that. Find the Batteries widget and tap Add Widget.

The Batteries widget will show you the battery percentage of all your devices which makes it extremely useful.

You can also ask Siri for information about your AirPods battery life. Simply ask “How is the battery life of my ‌(name of your AirPods‌)?” and you’ll get your answer.

How to Check AirPods Battery Life on Apple Watch

If you like to use your AirPods on walks, jogs, or long runs and you typically leave your iPhone at home, you can use your Apple Watch to check your AirPods battery life. You can do this if they are paired with your iPhone or if they’re paired directly with your watch.

Open Control Center on your Apple Watch by swiping up from the bottom of the screen. On the next screen, tap the icon showing battery percentage. If your AirPods are connected, you will see their battery life.

If you want to check the battery life of one AirPod on Apple Watch, put one bud inside the charging case.

How to Check AirPods Battery Life on Mac

If you’d prefer to check your AirPods battery life on your iMac or MacBook, you can do that too.

First, make sure your AirPods are connected to your Mac. You can check this by heading into your System Preferences and then clicking Bluetooth. Once you’re ensured that they’re connected, follow these steps.

If you’re running macOS Big Sur, click on the Control Center icon in your toolbar. The icon looks like two pills. In the drop down menu click on Bluetooth. On the next screen you will now be able to see the battery life of each AirPod.

Alternatively, you can click on the Bluetooth symbol in the toolbar to see your AirPods battery percentage. If you don’t see the Bluetooth icon in your toolbar, you need to go into System Preferences, click Bluetooth, and then click Show Bluetooth in menu bar at the bottom.

How to Check AirPods Battery Life Without a Paired Device

You can also gauge your AirPods battery life without having a paired device around.

Put your AirPods in their case and open the lid. Look at the color of the LED light. If you see a green light, they’re over 50% charged. If you see an amber color that means less than one full charge remains.