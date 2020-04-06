How to Find the 2020 iPad Pro in Stock

You probably won’t be able to get one of Apple’s 2020 iPad Pros delivered tomorrow, but you should be able to get the model you want in a few days if you buy one through the right company.

Companies like Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Verizon have the 11-inch and 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pros in stock, but the delivery times have slipped.

If you order a new iPad Pro from Apple, your iPad Pro delivery date could be as late as April 22nd. That said, if you look at Best Buy and other stores, you can get your new tablet much faster.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

While some retailers (including Apple) have closed physical locations to the public, big box retailers like Walmart and Target remain open. Retailers like Best Buy are offering curbside pickup to those who want to avoid shipping costs and delivery.

If you’re hunting for a specific 2020 iPad Pro model and you want it ASAP, you’ll want to keep an eye on stock at Apple and other retailers as we push deeper into the year.

In this guide we’ll help you find a 2020 iPad Pro in stock right now.

How to Find the iPad Pro 2020 in Stock

There are a few ways to quickly check for 2020 iPad Pro stock from your house or office. You can try calling your local retailer, but checking from your computer will save you a lot of time.

If you want to order via Apple you can check for stock and current shipping times on the company’s website or via the company’s Apple Store application on your mobile device.

Both the website and the app allow you to check for stock through the website. Remember, Apple Stores are currently closed in the United States.

Again, if you order from Apple, it looks like most deliveries will arrive between April 22nd and April 24th. We could see shipping times increase, or decrease, as we move through the month.

If you don’t want to wait that long, you’ve got options. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are showing faster pickup times and Best Buy is showing curbside pickup for April 11th at some locations. Again, these dates are subject to change.

Here are the best places to check for 2020 iPad Pros in stock:

Verizon 2020 iPad Pro – 11-inch/12.9-inch

11-inch/12.9-inch Amazon 2020 iPad Pro – 11-inch/12.9-inch

11-inch/12.9-inch Best Buy 2020 iPad Pro – 11-inch/12.9-inch

11-inch/12.9-inch B&H Photo 2020 iPad Pro – 11-inch/12.9-inch

11-inch/12.9-inch Adorama 2020 iPad Pro – 11-inch/12.9-inch

If you can’t find the shipping time or pickup time you want through one of these retailers, you can also check through resellers like eBay for faster shipping times. However, a lot of listings will require you to pay a premium so choose carefully.

You’ll also want to check seller feedback and make sure you are buying a 2020 iPad Pro in new condition. Sellers will sometimes list a box only or other another type of of auction. You’ll want to avoid these.

4 Reasons Not to Install iPadOS 13.4 & 9 Reasons You Should

Last update on 2020-04-06. This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to read our disclosure policy for more details. Images via Amazon API