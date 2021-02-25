How to Force Restart or Hard Reset iPhone X

This is how you hard reset the iPhone X or force restart it so that you can get back to using it when the new iPhone freezes up.

If you can’t turn your phone off normally, you may need to do a hard reset. This does not wipe any data from your phone, it just forces the iPhone X to restart. The whole process should take less than a minute.

If you run into this problem often you may need to update your apps or check for other iPhone X problems that could be causing the freezing or crashing. Here’s how to fix other iPhone X problems.

Apple changed how you hard reset the iPhone X from older iPhones so you need to use a new key combination to do this. Here’s what you need to do to fix your frozen iPhone X.

How to Hard Reset iPhone X

Instead of holding down two buttons until the iPhone restarts, you now need to press two buttons quickly and then press and hold a third button. This takes a little practice, but once you get the hang of it you should be good to go in the future.

Press Volume Up and let go. Press Volume Down and let go. Press and hold the side button until the Apple Logo appears.

You must press the volume up then volume down pretty quickly, but not at the same time. The Side Button is what Apple calls the power button. After a few seconds of holding the side button, the iPhone X should restart itself.

If this happens frequently you should try reseting all settings from your iPhone’s Settings app. If the problems are really bad you might need to chat with Apple support to find out if something is wrong with your iPhone X.