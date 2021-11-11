How to Move iPhone Safari Search Bar to the Top of Screen

If you recently upgraded to iOS 15 you may have noticed some big changes to Safari. One of them is a design change that puts Safari’s search bar at the bottom of the screen. If you hate this change, there are ways to move the Safari search bar back up top on iOS 15.

If you’re an avid Safari user you’re no doubt used to the search bar being up at the top of the screen. And that’s what made the change so controversial.

If you hate the change, you’re not alone. Many other users prefer the search bar at the top of the screen. Fortunately, there are a few ways to get the search bar back to the top of your screen. And lucky for you, the steps only take a few seconds to complete.

In this guide we’ll show you how to bring the Safari search bar back to the top of your iPhone’s screen. There are actually two ways to do this.

It’s important to note that you can always switch back to using the search bar at the bottom of your display. If you have small hands and an iPhone with a big screen, it might be worth it to keep it on the bottom so you don’t have to reach as far.

How to Move the Safari Search Bar Back Up Top

The first method is done while browsing in Safari. Open up the app and input go to any website in the search bar. Once the website loads, follow these steps:

In the search bar, tap on the two A’s next to the website’s URL.

At the very top of the new menu, tap “Show Top Address Bar.”

That’s it. If you want to change it back, simply tap the two A’s again. At the very bottom of the new menu tap “Show Bottom Tab Bar.”

The other method is a little more involved and it requires a visit to your iPhone’s settings. Here’s how to get the Safari search bar back via Settings.

Open up the Settings app.

Scroll down and tap on Safari.

Scroll down again and find the “Tabs” section.

If you want the search bar at the top of the screen, tap “Single Tab.”

If you ever find that you want to bring it back to the bottom of the screen, go back to the same section and tap “Tab Bar.” This will move the search bar back to the bottom.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 15.1 & 11 Reasons You Should