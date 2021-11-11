Apple
How to Move iPhone Safari Search Bar to the Top of Screen
If you recently upgraded to iOS 15 you may have noticed some big changes to Safari. One of them is a design change that puts Safari’s search bar at the bottom of the screen. If you hate this change, there are ways to move the Safari search bar back up top on iOS 15.
If you’re an avid Safari user you’re no doubt used to the search bar being up at the top of the screen. And that’s what made the change so controversial.
If you hate the change, you’re not alone. Many other users prefer the search bar at the top of the screen. Fortunately, there are a few ways to get the search bar back to the top of your screen. And lucky for you, the steps only take a few seconds to complete.
In this guide we’ll show you how to bring the Safari search bar back to the top of your iPhone’s screen. There are actually two ways to do this.
It’s important to note that you can always switch back to using the search bar at the bottom of your display. If you have small hands and an iPhone with a big screen, it might be worth it to keep it on the bottom so you don’t have to reach as far.
How to Move the Safari Search Bar Back Up Top
The first method is done while browsing in Safari. Open up the app and input go to any website in the search bar. Once the website loads, follow these steps:
- In the search bar, tap on the two A’s next to the website’s URL.
- At the very top of the new menu, tap “Show Top Address Bar.”
That’s it. If you want to change it back, simply tap the two A’s again. At the very bottom of the new menu tap “Show Bottom Tab Bar.”
The other method is a little more involved and it requires a visit to your iPhone’s settings. Here’s how to get the Safari search bar back via Settings.
- Open up the Settings app.
- Scroll down and tap on Safari.
- Scroll down again and find the “Tabs” section.
- If you want the search bar at the top of the screen, tap “Single Tab.”
If you ever find that you want to bring it back to the bottom of the screen, go back to the same section and tap “Tab Bar.” This will move the search bar back to the bottom.
Install iOS 15.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing Apple's iOS 15.1 update right away.
iOS 15.1 has important security patches on board and they'll help protect your phone. You can read more about them on Apple's website.
If you missed iOS 15.0.2 you'll also get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about it right here.
iOS 15.0 also brought numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you'll be moving up from iOS 14 and you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15.1 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
There's also a Mail feature that hides your IP address. The company will add a new App Privacy report feature in the next version of iOS 15 that will tell you when an app has accessed sensitive information.
