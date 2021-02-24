You can screen record your iPhone in a few simple steps. In this guide we’ll show you how to record what’s on your screen so that you can send it to friends, family, or co-workers.

Apple’s iOS 14 software has a handy screen recording feature that can be used to show off what you’ve been doing on your phone. It’s useful if you want to send someone a tutorial, highlights of a game you’re playing, or even a bug you’re dealing with on your current version of iOS.

iOS 14 doesn’t make the iPhone screen recording process abundantly clear so you may not know how to capture what’s on your screen.

So if you just switched to an iPhone or you’ve simply forgotten how to screen record on iPhone, we’re going to show you how in a few easy steps.

Here’s how to screen record iPhone on iOS 14.

How to Screen Record iPhone on iOS 14

You don’t need any fancy apps or jailbreaks to record your iPhone’s screen. You just need to add an icon to your iPhone’s Control Center. Control Center is the screen that pops up if you pull from the top right of the screen (if you’re using an iPhone without a home button) or the bottom edge of the screen (if you’re using an iPhone with a home button).

Here’s how to add screen recording to your iPhone’s Control Center:

First, open up the Settings app on your phone. Tap Control Center. Under the More Controls section, find Screen Recording. Tap the green plus sign next to Screen Recording.

After you do this the Screen Recording icon will be added to your phone’s Control Center for easy access. Now you’re ready to screen record your iPhone.

When you’re ready to record your iPhone’s screen, follow these steps:

Bring up Control Center on your iPhone. Tap the Screen Recording icon. It’s the icon that has a circle within a circle. When you do that, your iPhone will give you a three second countdown and then the recording will start.

Once you start recording your iPhone’s screen, you’ll notice a red icon in the upper left corner of the display. Tapping this icon will bring up a menu that lets you stop recording your screen whenever you want.

After you select stop recording, your video will automatically be sent to your Photos application where you can edit it and/or share it with others through apps like Messages.

Beyond the ability to stop the recording, Screen Recording doesn’t have a ton of controls. You can, however, perform a long press on the Screen Recording icon in Control Center to bring up a couple of different options.

On this screen (seen in the photo above) you have two controls. The control in the middle of the screen allows you to quickly record in an app like Twitch. The control toward the bottom of the screen allows you to toggle your iPhone’s microphone on or off.

It’s important to note that some applications may not allow you to use screen recording due to copyright or privacy issues. You also can’t use screen mirroring while recording your iPhone’s screen.