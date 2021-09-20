iOS 15 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

The iOS 15 beta wiped out some glaring issues, but a number of problems have slipped into the final version of Apple’s iOS 15 update for iPhone.

Apple’s finally pulled its long-awaited iOS 15 operating system out of beta. The update is available for the iPhone 6s and newer and it brings a long list of new features including upgrades to Messages and Maps.

iOS 15 also features under-the-hood improvements and some iPhone users are already noticing a huge difference after moving their device up from iOS 14.

On the flip side, some iPhone users have already run into a variety of bugs and performance issues. Some of these issues have carried over from iOS 14, others are brand new.

In this guide to iOS 15 problems we’ll take you through the current state of these issues. We’ll show you where to find potential fixes for the most common iOS 15 problems and provide you with some resources that should help if you run into trouble.

We’ll also touch on the state of the iOS 14 downgrade and outline what you can expect from Apple and iOS 15 down the road.

iOS 15 Problems

The early list of iOS 15 problems includes some very common issues. iPhone users are having trouble downloading and installing the new operating system. If your iOS 15 installation gets stuck, try hard resetting your phone. This typically resolves the issue.

We’re also seeing complaints about UI lag, AirPlay issues, Touch ID and Face ID issues, abnormal battery drain, issues with first and third-party apps, iMessage issues, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth problems, CarPlay issues, lockups, freezes, and crashes.

Again, this is an early list and we expect the list of iOS 15 problems to grow as more people transition over from iOS 14.

If you haven’t downloaded iOS 15 yet, we recommend preparing your iPhone for the download. Some prep work ahead of time can help you avoid major headaches.

We’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and it will take you through the best way to prepare for the move.

Where to Find iOS 15 Reviews

If you’re currently running iOS 15, or if you’re planning to upgrade, you’ll want to sift through feedback from early adopters. This feedback will alert you to potential problems and performance issues others are having on the same iPhone model.

We’ve released our list of reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 15 update and it’s a good starting point for those of you weighing a move from iOS 14.

We also recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about iOS 15’s performance.

We’re in the process of publishing our mini iOS 15 reviews for the iPhone 12, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE so check those out if you need additional feedback when they’re live.

How to Fix iOS 15 Problems

Some iOS 15 issues might require a fix from Apple, but you may be able to fix others on your own.

Before you get in contact with Apple support, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS problems. It might have a fix that works for you.

We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your device’s performance and a guide that shows you how to fix iOS battery life problems. If you’re running into severe battery drain issues on iOS 15, have a look at those.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, you should head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store. They should be able to diagnose your problem.

iOS 14 Downgrade Status

If you run into bugs or performance issues on iOS 15, you might try downgrading your iPhone’s software in an effort to improve its performance.

Apple is currently signing on iOS 14.8 and iOS 14.7.1 which means you can drop your iPhone back to iOS 14 if you run into trouble on iOS 14.8.

Unfortunately, Apple has stopped signing on iOS 14.7, iOS 14.6, iOS 14.5.1, iOS 14.5, iOS 14.4.2, iOS 14.4.1, iOS 14.4, iOS 14.3, iOS 14.2.1, iOS 14.2, iOS 14.1, iOS 14.0.1, iOS 14.0, and iOS 13 which means there’s no way back to those versions of iOS.

Apple will allow users to stay on iOS 14 and those that choose to do so will continue to receive security updates and bug fixes for lingering issues. So the downgrade path back to iOS 14 should always be open. However, the versions you can drop back to will likely change throughout the year.

For more about how the downgrade process works, take a look at our walkthrough.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the next version of iOS, but we expect it to roll out its first batch of bug fixes for iOS 15 problems in the near future.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.