How to the Find Elden Ring Collector’s Edition in Stock

If you’re interested in buying the Elden Ring Collector’s Edition or Premium Collector’s Edition, and you don’t want to pay more than retail price, you’ll want to keep your eyes on stock as we push toward the game’s release date.

FromSoftware’s gearing up to release its latest, and highly anticipated, entry in the Soulsborne universe. The Elden Ring release date lands on February 25th for all platforms which includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Retailers are selling several different versions of the game. There’s a standard version, a Digital Deluxe Edition, a Collector’s Edition, and a Premium Collector’s Edition.

The Elden Ring Collector’s Edition and Premium Collector’s Edition come with the most bonus items, but they’re also the most expensive versions of the game. They’re huge investments, but they might be worth it to a lot of you.

Unsurprisingly, both of these versions are hard to find ahead of the game’s release. If you don’t want to pay more than retail price for one of these bundles, and you manage to find what you want in stock, you should put in a pre-order.

If you’re even remotely interested in buying the Collector’s Edition or Premium Collector’s Edition, you need to keep tabs on its stock as we push toward February. In this guide we’ll help you do just that.

How to Find Elden Ring Collector’s Edition in Stock

One option is to track the stock manually. Head to the bundle’s page at places like Amazon, Best Buy, or GameStop and bookmark it. You might even want to add a shortcut in your browser for easy access.

That being said, we highly recommend using a tracking site like NowInStock to do the heavy lifting. Sites like NowInStock allow you to easily track the a game’s stock without having to visit retail websites.

First, head over to NowInStock’s Elden Ring page. This page shows the bundle’s stock history at various retailers and it updates every few minutes giving you a look at the current status.

If you don’t want to open up your browser every time you want to check for stock, you can set up an alert that will send you an email, text or browser notification whenever Collector’s Edition stock is available. Here’s how to do that:

Register for a free account at NowInStock.

Check your inbox for a verification email and click the correct link to verify.

Go back to the Elden Ring NowInStock page.

Click Add/Manage alerts in the right corner of the screen.

Add an item to track it.

Once you add the item you want, you’ll see a little menu where you can select to get text, email and Browser alerts. These are free unless you get carrier text message charges.

How to Find Elden Ring Premium Collector’s Edition in Stock

As of right now there’s no easy way to check for Elden Ring Premium Collector’s Edition stock. And that’s probably because it’s only sold via Bandai Namco’s store.

Unfortunately, stock is depleted and has been for some time now. Of course that doesn’t mean it won’t ever come back. What you’ll want to do is signup for Bandai Namco’s waitlist. Inputting your email address will alert you when the retailer gets more supply.

You can also check availability on sites like eBay and Craigslist, but you probably won’t be able to find these bundles for anything close to retailer price before launch.

We’ve seen the Premium Collector’s Edition show up on eBay for $800+ and we don’t expect pricing to get much better as we approach the game’s arrival. That said, this is an option if you have the money and don’t want to wait.

