Editorials
Hulu Live TV: 5 Things You Need to Know Before You Subscribe
This is what you need to know about the Hulu live TV streaming option that lets you watch local channels, sports, cable channels, and on-demand TV shows. While you may be most familiar with the $5.99 a month Hulu option that lets you watch shows on-demand, Hulu also offers a live TV streaming service starting at $44.99 a month.
You can sign up for a free trial of Hulu with Live TV as a cheaper option to replace your cable subscription and with it, you get the standard Hulu on-demand shows.
The Hulu Live TV streaming option is an alternative to paying for DirecTV, Dish, Spectrum, and other providers as well as an alternative to YouTube TV, Sling and DirecTV Now.
What Are the Hulu Live TV Channels?
The biggest thing you need to know about switching to Hulu Live TV is the channel list and what you get with local channels.
With Hulu Live TV you get local channels. This varies based on your location. I get nine local channels including;
- ABC
- CBS
- FOX
- Fox Sports (5 Channels)
- Telemundo
Additionally, every subscriber gets access to over 60 channels on Hulu Live TV. The Hulu TV channel list includes a mix of options and includes a lot of live sports. Here is a look at the current lineup;
- ABC
- ABC News
- CBS
- CBSN
- FOX
- NBC
- A&E
- Animal Planet
- Big Ten Network
- Boom Brand
- Bravo
- Cartoon Network
- CBS Sports Network
- Cheddar
- CNBC
- CNN
- CNN International
- COZI TV
- CW
- Discovery
- Disney
- Disney Junior
- XD
- E
- ESPN
- ESPN 2
- ESPNEWS
- ESPNU
- ESPN College Extra
- ESPN Bases Loaded
- ESPN Goalline
- Food Network
- Fox Business
- Fox News
- Fox Sports 1
- Fox Sports 2
- Freeform
- FX
- FXM
- FXX
- NBC Golf
- HGTV
- History
- HLN
- ID
- Lifetime
- MSNBC
- Motortrend
- National Geographic
- Nat Geo Wild
- NBCSN
- Olympic Channel
- Oxygen
- Pop
- ESPN SEC
- Smithsonian
- SYFY
- TBS
- TCM
- Telemundo
- TLC
- TNT
- Travel Channel
- Tru TV
- Universal Kids
- USA
- Viceland
In addition to these live channels, you can add on channels and services for premium networks.
- HBO – $14.99 a month
- Cinemax – $9.99 a month
- Showtime – $10.99 a month
- Starz – $8.99 a month
These premium channels may not include unlimited screens even if you purchase the upgrade.
Hulu Live TV DVR Details
With Hulu Live TV you can watch on-demand programs on Hulu, but you can also record to a cloud DVR any of your channels. With this option, you can also watch these recordings anywhere.
With the base subscription, you get 50 hours of cloud recording, but you cannot fast forward through commercials. You can upgrade to the Enhanced Cloud DVR which gives you 200 hours of DVR recordings and the ability to fast forward through ads.
While Hulu’s whole service has been about the ability to pay to get rid of ads, the restriction on the base DVR plan is not consumer-friendly, especially if you’re already paying more for no ads while you watch on-demand content.
What Equipment Does Hulu Live TV Work With?
You don’t need any cable boxes or special equipment from Hulu for this to work, but you will need something to connect to your TV and you need to have a good internet connection. That means if you cancel your cable, you will still need to pay for Internet access. Here are the devices it works with;
- iPhone and iPad
- Android phones and Tablets
- Apple TV (4th generation or later)
- Chromecast
- Echo Show
- Fire Tablets
- Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
- LG TV (select models)
- Nintendo Switch
- Mac and PC browsers
- Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
- Samsung TV (select models)
- VIZIO SmartCast TVs
- Windows 10
- Xbox 360
- Xbox One
While you can watch the standard Hulu services on many Smart TVs, the Hulu Live TV streaming only works on select devices. If you need to add support to one of your TVs, the best option is to buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku for $30 to $40.
To watch on your iPhone, iPad or Android devices, you need to have location data on in order to get local channels.
How Many Devices Can Stream Hulu Live TV at the Same Time?
With the standard subscription, you can stream to two screens at the same time. This is the basic version of the service that starts at $44.99.
If you need more devices streaming at the same time you can buy an upgrade. Unlimited Screens is a $9.99 a month upgrade that allows you to watch on as many devices as you want at home, and three mobile streams outside of the house.
How Much Does Hulu with Live TV Cost?
You can spend as little as $44.99 a month for the base subscription with on-demand and ads. With all the add ons and premium channels you can end up spending a lot more.
My ideal Hulu with Live TV package would end up being $50.99 for the Live TV with no ads for on-demand. I would need the Enhanced Cloud DVR for $9.99 a month and then I would add on HBO for $14.99. That brings the total bill to around $76 a month with the premium channel.
You could, in theory, spend up to $128.91 before tax if you want all of the add ons and premium channels, but most users won’t need all the options.
