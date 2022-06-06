Apple
iOS 16 Release Date: Tips & Tricks
The iOS 16 release date is months away, but some iPhone users might want to start preparing for its arrival right now.
As expected, Apple confirmed iOS 16 during its WWDC 2022 keynote address. The new operating system brings a number of interesting changes to the iPhone including upgrades to the Lock Screen, Messages, Maps, and more.
It’s an extensive upgrade and one that you can try out on your iPhone right now provided you have a compatible device and the right credentials.
iOS 16 Release Date
The official iOS 16 release date won’t land until the fall, probably in September alongside the iPhone 14 series, but you can try the software on your iPhone today.
If you’re unfamiliar, the iOS 16 beta is early version of the company’s new operating system. It gives developers and soon, those enrolled in Apple’s Beta Software Program, a chance to try new features and test for bugs and performance issues before the final version arrives.
The iOS 16 beta is currently limited to developers, but Apple says it will release the public iOS 16 beta in July.
Installing the iOS 16 beta right now is probably pretty tempting. However, a lot of you will want either wait for the public beta or stay put on iOS 15.
The iOS 16 beta is pre-release software which means it’s unfinished and the first iOS 16 beta is plagued with problems that Apple will have to fix during the testing period.
If you decide to install the iOS 16 beta, you’ll want to come into the installation as prepared as possible. This is particularly true if this will be your first time using iOS beta software.
- Prepare for the iOS 16 Release Date
- Get Familiar with iOS 16
- Avoid the iOS 16 Beta
- Monitor Beta Feedback
- iOS 16 Release Time
- iOS 16 Download Size
- Prepare for iOS 16 Problems
- Be Ready to Downgrade
- Keep Your Apps Updated
- Take Your Time
- Avoid iOS 16 If You Jailbreak
If you’re thinking about installing the iOS 16 or the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone, here are some tips that will come in handy as we push toward the public beta release and the release of the official version of iOS 16.
Prepare for the iOS 16 Release Date
If you’re interested in downloading the developer or public iOS 16 beta, there are some steps you should take before installing the software on your iPhone.
We’ve put together a guide that will take you through some steps you should take before installing the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone.
Get Familiar with iOS 16 & Older iOS Updates
You should get familiar with iOS 16 before downloading the beta and/or the final release.
Apple’s released a fairly detailed iOS 16 guide that will take you through many of the changes coming to the iPhone later this year.
Most People Should Avoid the iOS 16 Beta
Installing the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone might be tempting, but most people should avoid the beta and wait for the official release.
The iOS 16 beta will help Apple fix bugs and performance issues before they become major headaches for millions of iPhone users around the world.
While it’s fun to try out new features before they’re released to the public, iOS beta software can be extremely problematic.
The iOS 16 beta is causing problems for some testers and you could run into some of the very same issues if you decide to install it on your iPhone.
While you might be able to fix some issues on your own, other bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple in a future update down the road.
If you rely on your device to get through a day of school or work, you’ll want to stay put on whatever version of iOS your device was currently running.
Monitor Feedback from the iOS 16 Beta
Make sure you monitor feedback from iOS 16 beta testers as we push toward the official release.
Monitoring feedback will alert you to potential iOS 16 problems and it will also reveal the potential benefits of Apple’s new operating system. More importantly, it might help you decide if you want to install iOS 16 right away or wait a little bit for the smoke to clear.
We’ve seen iOS 16 beta feedback emerge on sites like YouTube, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums so check those sites if you’re curious about the software’s performance.
iOS 16 Release Time
If you’ve owned an iPhone for a long time there’s a good chance you already know this. For those of you who are new to the iPhone and iOS, here’s your PSA.
Apple typically pushes its iOS software updates out in and around 10AM Pacific. That will likely be the case for the final version of iOS 16.
We sometimes see iOS updates roll out 5-10 minutes after 10AM so there’s no need to panic if the software doesn’t popup in your iPhone’s Settings app right away.
Here’s what that looks like for other time zones in the United States:
- Eastern – 1 PM
- Central – 12 PM
- Mountain – 11AM
This will also be the case for new versions of the iOS 16 beta. Apple typically releases new betas every 1-2 weeks and does so around 10AM Pacific.
Keep all of this in mind if you plan to install new iOS 16 betas and/or the final version of iOS 16 right away.
iOS 16 Download Size
We don’t know how big the iOS 16 download will be, but you can expect it to be pretty sizable. Most iOS operating system’s require a significant chunk of space.
You can expect long download times, especially right after Apple pushes the software live in the fall. The installation process could take quite a bit of time as well.
Once you pull iOS 16 from Apple’s servers, you might notice a prompt asking you to “Install” the software right now or “Later.” While most of you will probably want to install it right away, others might benefit from scheduling the installation.
If you do decide to schedule it, you can choose to install it while you’re sleeping or you can have your device remind you to install it at a later date when you’ve got some free time.
If you do decide to install the iOS 16 update overnight, you’ll have to plug your iPhone into a power source.
Prepare for iOS 16 Problems
iOS 16 will go through Apple’s beta process, but the final version won’t be perfect.
Common problems include abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, app instability, UI lag, crashes, and Exchange issues.
These problems appear after every single iOS release and there’s a good chance we’ll see them all popup immediately after iOS 16’s release in the fall.
It’ll be difficult to predict what kind of performance you’ll get from iOS 16 so you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to tackle any issues you encounter on day one and beyond.
We’ve released a list of fixes for common iOS problems. If you don’t consider yourself an iOS expert, you’ll want to bookmark those fixes. We’ve also released guides to fixing bad iOS battery life and iOS performance.
You’ll also want to bookmark or follow Apple Support on Twitter and bookmark the Apple Support page on the company’s website. You should also get familiar with Apple’s Discussion forums.
Learn How to Downgrade
If iOS 16 starts causing problems on your iPhone, and you can’t seem to fix the issue(s), you may have to downgrade back to older iOS software. For a short time, Apple will let you move back to iOS 15.
If you already know how to downgrade, you’re good to go. If you aren’t familiar with the downgrade process, you’ll want to get familiar with it right now. That way, you aren’t scrambling if iOS 16 starts acting up on your iPhone.
For more on the downgrade process, have a look at our walkthrough.
Keep Your Apps Updated
If you want the best experience, make sure you keep your apps updated as we approach the iOS 16 release date.
Once we get close to the official release, developers will start to roll out support updates. These updates will help stabilize the new operating system’s performance and help your device make a smooth transition to new software.
Before you download an app update, make sure you read reviews from users. These reviews will alert you to potential benefits and problems with the latest version.
Take Your Time with iOS 16
iOS 16 is an extremely exciting upgrade and some of you might be tempted to install the new operating system right when it drops this fall.
For some of you, particularly users dealing with iOS 15 problems, this might be the best decision. That said, some of you will be better off waiting a few hours, a few days or, in some cases, a few weeks before installing iOS 16.
There are plenty of reasons to skip new iOS software updates on day one. For one, they can wreak havoc on your device’s performance.
Avoid iOS 16 If You’re Jailbroken
Avoid the iOS 16 beta if you still jailbreak your phone.
If you’re hoping for an iOS 16 jailbreak, don’t hold your breath. Jailbreak developers could surprise us, but we aren’t expecting a release right away, especially since we haven’t seen a release for iOS 15 yet.
If you still jailbreak your devices, you’ll need to stay put on an older version of iOS and keep an eye out for details as we push through the year.
Install iOS 15.5 for Better Security
If security is important to you, you'll want to think about installing Apple's iOS 15.5 update right away.
iOS 15.5 brings 27 new security patches to the iPhone and they are essential if you want to keep your device and its data protected. You can learn more about these patches over on Apple's security site.
If you missed iOS 15.4.1, it had just one new security patch on board. You can read more about it over on Apple's website.
If you missed the iOS 15.4 update, it had a whopping 36 new security patches on board. If you want to learn more about these patches, head on over to Apple's security site for the particulars.
If you missed iOS 15.3.1, it had one security patch on board. For more about it, head over to Apple's security page.
If you missed iOS 15.3, you'll also get its patches with your upgrade. iOS 15.3 brought 10 new security patches to iPhone users. If you're interested in the details, you can read more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.2.1, you'll get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about the change over on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.2 update, you'll get its 30+ security patches with your upgrade. You can read all about them over on the company's security site.
iOS 15.2 also included some important upgrades to privacy. The software brought the company's App Privacy Report to Settings. This lets you see how often your apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days. You can also see their network activity.
In addition, iOS 15.2 brought Apple's communication safety features for kids. You'll find these features in the Messages app, in Siri, in Spotlight, and in Search.
If you missed iOS 15.1, iOS 15.5 will bring its security patches to your iPhone. You can read more about them on Apple's website.
If you missed iOS 15.0.2 you'll also get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about it right here.
iOS 15.0 also brought numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you'll be moving up from iOS 14 and you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
Apple's updated its website with new information about iOS 15's batch of security patches. The company now says the software patched up an issue that could have exposed a user's private Apple ID information and in-app search history. It also says iOS 15 patched up an issue that allowed apps to override Privacy preferences.
If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15.5 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
There's also a Mail feature that hides your IP address.
