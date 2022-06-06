iOS 16 Release Date: Tips & Tricks

The iOS 16 release date is months away, but some iPhone users might want to start preparing for its arrival right now.

As expected, Apple confirmed iOS 16 during its WWDC 2022 keynote address. The new operating system brings a number of interesting changes to the iPhone including upgrades to the Lock Screen, Messages, Maps, and more.

It’s an extensive upgrade and one that you can try out on your iPhone right now provided you have a compatible device and the right credentials.

iOS 16 Release Date

The official iOS 16 release date won’t land until the fall, probably in September alongside the iPhone 14 series, but you can try the software on your iPhone today.

If you’re unfamiliar, the iOS 16 beta is early version of the company’s new operating system. It gives developers and soon, those enrolled in Apple’s Beta Software Program, a chance to try new features and test for bugs and performance issues before the final version arrives.

The iOS 16 beta is currently limited to developers, but Apple says it will release the public iOS 16 beta in July.

Installing the iOS 16 beta right now is probably pretty tempting. However, a lot of you will want either wait for the public beta or stay put on iOS 15.

The iOS 16 beta is pre-release software which means it’s unfinished and the first iOS 16 beta is plagued with problems that Apple will have to fix during the testing period.

If you decide to install the iOS 16 beta, you’ll want to come into the installation as prepared as possible. This is particularly true if this will be your first time using iOS beta software.

If you’re thinking about installing the iOS 16 or the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone, here are some tips that will come in handy as we push toward the public beta release and the release of the official version of iOS 16.

If you’re interested in downloading the developer or public iOS 16 beta, there are some steps you should take before installing the software on your iPhone.

We’ve put together a guide that will take you through some steps you should take before installing the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone.

You should get familiar with iOS 16 before downloading the beta and/or the final release.

Apple’s released a fairly detailed iOS 16 guide that will take you through many of the changes coming to the iPhone later this year.

Most People Should Avoid the iOS 16 Beta

Installing the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone might be tempting, but most people should avoid the beta and wait for the official release.

The iOS 16 beta will help Apple fix bugs and performance issues before they become major headaches for millions of iPhone users around the world.

While it’s fun to try out new features before they’re released to the public, iOS beta software can be extremely problematic.

The iOS 16 beta is causing problems for some testers and you could run into some of the very same issues if you decide to install it on your iPhone.

While you might be able to fix some issues on your own, other bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple in a future update down the road.

If you rely on your device to get through a day of school or work, you’ll want to stay put on whatever version of iOS your device was currently running.

Monitor Feedback from the iOS 16 Beta

Make sure you monitor feedback from iOS 16 beta testers as we push toward the official release.

Monitoring feedback will alert you to potential iOS 16 problems and it will also reveal the potential benefits of Apple’s new operating system. More importantly, it might help you decide if you want to install iOS 16 right away or wait a little bit for the smoke to clear.

We’ve seen iOS 16 beta feedback emerge on sites like YouTube, Twitter, and the MacRumors forums so check those sites if you’re curious about the software’s performance.

iOS 16 Release Time

If you’ve owned an iPhone for a long time there’s a good chance you already know this. For those of you who are new to the iPhone and iOS, here’s your PSA.

Apple typically pushes its iOS software updates out in and around 10AM Pacific. That will likely be the case for the final version of iOS 16.

We sometimes see iOS updates roll out 5-10 minutes after 10AM so there’s no need to panic if the software doesn’t popup in your iPhone’s Settings app right away.

Here’s what that looks like for other time zones in the United States:

Eastern – 1 PM

Central – 12 PM

Mountain – 11AM

This will also be the case for new versions of the iOS 16 beta. Apple typically releases new betas every 1-2 weeks and does so around 10AM Pacific.

Keep all of this in mind if you plan to install new iOS 16 betas and/or the final version of iOS 16 right away.

iOS 16 Download Size

We don’t know how big the iOS 16 download will be, but you can expect it to be pretty sizable. Most iOS operating system’s require a significant chunk of space.

You can expect long download times, especially right after Apple pushes the software live in the fall. The installation process could take quite a bit of time as well.

Once you pull iOS 16 from Apple’s servers, you might notice a prompt asking you to “Install” the software right now or “Later.” While most of you will probably want to install it right away, others might benefit from scheduling the installation.

If you do decide to schedule it, you can choose to install it while you’re sleeping or you can have your device remind you to install it at a later date when you’ve got some free time.

If you do decide to install the iOS 16 update overnight, you’ll have to plug your iPhone into a power source.

Prepare for iOS 16 Problems

iOS 16 will go through Apple’s beta process, but the final version won’t be perfect.

Common problems include abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, app instability, UI lag, crashes, and Exchange issues.

These problems appear after every single iOS release and there’s a good chance we’ll see them all popup immediately after iOS 16’s release in the fall.

It’ll be difficult to predict what kind of performance you’ll get from iOS 16 so you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared to tackle any issues you encounter on day one and beyond.

We’ve released a list of fixes for common iOS problems. If you don’t consider yourself an iOS expert, you’ll want to bookmark those fixes. We’ve also released guides to fixing bad iOS battery life and iOS performance.

You’ll also want to bookmark or follow Apple Support on Twitter and bookmark the Apple Support page on the company’s website. You should also get familiar with Apple’s Discussion forums.

Learn How to Downgrade

If iOS 16 starts causing problems on your iPhone, and you can’t seem to fix the issue(s), you may have to downgrade back to older iOS software. For a short time, Apple will let you move back to iOS 15.

If you already know how to downgrade, you’re good to go. If you aren’t familiar with the downgrade process, you’ll want to get familiar with it right now. That way, you aren’t scrambling if iOS 16 starts acting up on your iPhone.

For more on the downgrade process, have a look at our walkthrough.

Keep Your Apps Updated

If you want the best experience, make sure you keep your apps updated as we approach the iOS 16 release date.

Once we get close to the official release, developers will start to roll out support updates. These updates will help stabilize the new operating system’s performance and help your device make a smooth transition to new software.

Before you download an app update, make sure you read reviews from users. These reviews will alert you to potential benefits and problems with the latest version.

Take Your Time with iOS 16

iOS 16 is an extremely exciting upgrade and some of you might be tempted to install the new operating system right when it drops this fall.

For some of you, particularly users dealing with iOS 15 problems, this might be the best decision. That said, some of you will be better off waiting a few hours, a few days or, in some cases, a few weeks before installing iOS 16.

There are plenty of reasons to skip new iOS software updates on day one. For one, they can wreak havoc on your device’s performance.

Avoid iOS 16 If You’re Jailbroken

Avoid the iOS 16 beta if you still jailbreak your phone.

If you’re hoping for an iOS 16 jailbreak, don’t hold your breath. Jailbreak developers could surprise us, but we aren’t expecting a release right away, especially since we haven’t seen a release for iOS 15 yet.

If you still jailbreak your devices, you’ll need to stay put on an older version of iOS and keep an eye out for details as we push through the year.

