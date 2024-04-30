iOS 17.5 Update for iPhone Gets Even Closer

The iOS 17.5 update for iPhone got another step closer to its public release today.

The company today released the fourth version of the iOS 17.5 beta with the release coming a week after it pushed the third version of the beta.

The fourth iOS 17.5 beta is available to registered developers and Apple will soon make it available to those in the Beta Software Program.

Developers can opt into the beta by opening the Settings app, tapping Software Update, tapping on the “Beta Updates” option, and toggling on the iOS 17 Developer Beta.

Users will need an Apple ID linked with a developer account to both download and install the iOS 17.5 beta on an iPhone.

Thus far, we haven’t noticed any major changes between this version of the beta and the last one which is another sign the software is almost ready for public consumption.

We expect the iOS 17.5 release date for iPhone to land in May as there are tie-ins with the products Apple plans to announce at its “Let Loose” special event on May 7th.

The iOS 17.5 update will delivers changes Apple announced back in March. Namely, the ability for users in the European Union to download apps directly from websites of app developers.

iPhone users in the EU no longer need to download apps through Apple’s App Store or an another app marketplace.

In addition, iPhone users can expect the following changes:

Anti-stalking features.

A new addicting game called Quartiles.

Podcasts widget’s background art now changes based on the podcast.

There are also references to the upcoming Apple Pencil 3 and a new squeeze gesture which may be used for quick interactions like adding stickers, signatures, and more.

The new Apple Pencil will debut alongside a new iPad Pro and new iPad Air at the company’s special event on May 7th.