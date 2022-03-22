iPad Air 5 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Owners of Apple’s new iPad Air 5 are complaining about a variety of bugs, performance issues, and hardware problems as we push away from the device’s release date.

While most iPad Air 5 problems we’ve come across are related to the tablet’s iPadOS 15 software, we’ve also seen some rather worrying complaints about its hardware.

The good news is that we haven’t heard about any widespread problems with the new iPad Air though we do expect problems to pickup as more people buy the tablet and as current owners put more mileage on their device.

With that in mind we want to take you through the most common iPad Air 5 problems, potential fixes for common problems, places to find feedback about the iPad Air 5’s performance, and a look at what’s in Apple’s iPadOS 15 pipeline.

iPad Air 5 Problems

While they aren’t widespread, we have seen complaints about iPad Air 5 activation issues. This is an issue that pops up every time Apple releases a new model.

If you’re having issues activating your new iPad Air, check Apple’s System Status page. If you don’t see a green symbol next to iOS Device Activation, you’ll want to wait until it’s green. Once it’s green, try activating your device again.

If the symbol is green and the activation process still isn’t working, make sure you have a SIM card inserted into your tablet. If you’re receiving a “No Sim” or “Invalid SIM” error, you’ll want to head over to this guide for assistance.

We’re also hearing about issues with first and third-party apps, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi problems, Touch ID issues, sound problems, Exchange issues, login issues, cellular data issues, iCloud issues, and more.

Some iPad Air 5 users are also complaining about build quality issues. Owners are saying the back of the device feels too thin and this has led to creaking.

iPad Air 5 Performance

If you’re running into problems on your iPad Air 5, you’re curious about issues impacting other iPad Air 5 uses, or if you’re thinking about buying one, you’ll want to dig into feedback about the device’s performance. There are a few places to do that.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums.

How to Fix iPad Air 5 Problems

If you encounter an issue on your iPad Air 5 there’s a good chance you’ll be able to fix the problem on your own. If you can’t, you’ll need to contact Apple support, your carrier, or take your tablet into an Apple Store.

If you’ve having issues, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common problems. Our guide provides fixes for some of the most common iPad issues.

We’ve also released a guide that could help you improve iPad Air 5’s battery life if you think it’s draining faster than it should be. We also have a guide that will help you fix poor performance.

If you can’t find a fix in one of our guides, you’ll want to check Apple’s discussion forums and see if a user there can find a solution there.

If you can’t find anything on Apple’s forums, or somewhere else on the web, you should get in contact with Apple. You can do so via the company’s support account on Twitter. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company’s website.

If you’d rather get answers in person, you can try taking your iPad Air 5 into your local Apple Store to see if they can diagnose your problem. If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, you’ll want to schedule a Genius Bar appointment.

Your iPad is currently under warranty so there’s a chance the company offers you a replacement if the issue is indeed hardware-related.

iPadOS 15 Downgrade Status

If you’re dealing with software problems on your iPad Air 5, you can try moving your device back to the previous version of iPadOS 15 if the option is available.

If you’re unfamiliar with the iPadOS downgrade process our downgrade guide will walk you through everything you need to know before you make the move.

If your device is struggling on iPadOS 15.4, you might be on your own for a bit.

iPadOS 15.4 was the last known iPadaOS 15 upgrade in Apple’s pipeline so it’s unclear when the next version will hit the iPad Air 5 and other iPad models.

We do expect Apple to push a new version of iPadOS 15 into beta testing so you’ll want to keep an eye out as we push deeper into the month.

