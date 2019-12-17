iPadOS 13.3 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

The iPadOS 13.3 update squashes several issues, but problems have slipped into Apple’s latest release for iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro.

Apple’s released an updated version of its iPadOS 13 operating system. The iPadOS 13.3 update is a milestone upgrade and it includes a mix of features, bug fixes, enhancements, and security patches.

While most people should install the iPadOS 13.3 update right now or in the near future, others might want to press pause and wait for more feedback or for the next version of iPadOS 13 to roll out.

iPad users who have made the move to iPadOS 13.3 are complaining about bugs and a variety of performance issues. Some of the problems are brand new, others have carried over from previous versions.

In this guide, we’ll take you through the current state of iPadOS 13 problems. We’ll also show you where to find potential fixes for the most common iPadOS 13 problems and provide you with some resources that should help if you run into trouble.

Our walkthrough also touches on the state of the downgrade and tell you about what’s coming next from Apple in terms of bug fixes.

iPadOS 13.3 Problems

iPad mini, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad users are complaining about a mix of bugs and performance issues including some that popup every time Apple releases a new version of its software.

The current list of iPadOS 13.3 problems includes UI lag, crashes, issues with first and third-party apps, Face ID problems, Wi-Fi issues, and Bluetooth issues. There are also some issues with the new Screen Time features that arrived with iOS 13.3 earlier this month.

We expect the list to grow over the course of month as more people transition from iOS 12 to iPadOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.1/iPadOS 13.1.1/iPadOS 13.1.2/iPadOS 13.1.3/iPadOS 13.2/iPadOS 13.2.2/iPadOS 13.2.3 to iPadOS 13.3.

If you haven’t downloaded iPadOS 13.3 yet, we recommend preparing yourself, and your iPad, for the move. A little prep work ahead of time could help you avoid major headaches.

We’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and it will help you get ready for the installation.

Where to Find Feedback

If your iPad is already running iPadOS 13.3 or you’re thinking about making the move to the latest version, you’ll want to dig into feedback from those who have made the move.

We also recommend digging around on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about the update’s performance.

You should also check out our list of reasons to, and not to, install iPadOS 13.3 right now.

How to Fix iPadOS 13 Problems

Before you get in contact with Apple, take a peek at our list of fixes for the most common problems. You might find the fix you’ve been looking for.

We’ve also released a list of tips that could help you improve your device’s performance and a guide that will show you how to fix battery life problems.

If you can’t find a fix in those guides, head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. And if they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or via the the company’s website.

If nothing works, you’ll probably want to make an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

You Can Downgrade from iPadOS 13.3

If you can’t stand the iPadOS 13.3 update’s performance on your iPad, you can try moving your iPad back to an older version of iPadOS 13.

Apple is currently signing on iPadOS 13.2.3 which means you can use a loophole to drop your iPad back down in an effort to improve its performance.

The company has stopped signing on iPadOS 13.2.2, iPadOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.1.3, iPadOS 13.1.2, iPadOS 13.1.1, iPadOS 13.1, iOS 12.4.1, iOS 12.4, iOS 12.3.2, iOS 12.3.1, iOS 12.3, iOS 12.2, iOS 12.1,4, iOS 12.1.3, iOS 12.1.2, iOS 12.1.1, iOS 12.1, iOS 12.0.1, iOS 12.0, or iOS 11 which means there’s no way back to those versions.

For more about how the downgrade process works, take a look at our detailed walkthrough.

What’s Next

Apple’s confirmed a new version of iPadOS 13.

The company’s iPadOS 13.3.1 update is currently in beta testing ahead of an unknown release date for iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro. We expect it to arrive in December or early 2020.

The update probably won’t bring any new features to iPad, but it will almost certainly have bug fixes on board including fixes for the bugs impacting Apple’s new Screen Time features.

If you can’t wait for the official version, you can try moving your iPad to the iPadOS 13.3.1 beta right now.

