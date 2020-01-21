Apple
4 Reasons Not to Install iPadOS 13.3 & 6 Reasons You Should
The iPadOS 13.3 update is a milestone release and it could have a huge impact on your tablet’s performance. While some of you should install the firmware right now, some iPad users might be better off staying put on older versions of iPadOS 13 for the time being.
The iPadOS 13.3 update is Apple’s third milestone release for iPadOS 13 and it’s compatible with all iPad, iPad Air, iPad mini, and iPad Pro models capable of running iPadOS 13.
Unlike the previous version of iPadOS 13, the iPadOS 13.3 update comes a mix of changes including new features. It’s a sizable update and it requires a fairly large download. It’s around 300MB+ for iPad users moving up from iPadOS 13.2.3.
The iPadOS 13.3 update will be even bigger for those of you moving up from older versions of iPadOS. That’s because the features and enhancements from the updates you skipped are baked into your upgrade.
Those of you dealing with issues on previous versions of iPadOS 13 or iOS 12 could see a huge turnaround after installing the iPadOS 13.3 update.
Of course, there’s also a chance you run into bugs or performance issues. We’re seeing complaints about the firmware as we push away from its release.
Apple’s next batch of bug fixes could be several weeks away so those of you on the fence, particularly those on older software, need to approach iPadOS 13.3 with extreme caution.
If you’re currently thinking about making a move to iPadOS 13.3, allow us to walk you through the best reasons to install the software today and the best reasons to hang around on iPadOS 13.2.3, iPadOS 13.2.2, iPadOS 13.2, iPadOS 13.1.3, iPadOS 13.1.2, iPadOS 13.1.1, iPadOS 13.1, or iOS 12 for a little while longer.
Install iPadOS 13.3 for Better Security
If you value your security, you'll want to install iPadOS 13.3 in the near future.
iPadOS 13.3 brings 12 new security patches to your tablet. You can read about each one over on Apple's security page.
The update also adds support for NFC, USB, and Lightning FIDO2-compliant security keys in the Safari browser.
If you skipped a previous version of iPadOS 13, you'll get additional security patches with your upgrade to iPadOS 13.3.
If you missed iPadOS 13.2, it had 16 new security patches on board. You can read about them on Apple's security website.
If you missed iPadOS 13.1.1, you get a security patch for a third-party keyboard issue. If you're interested in the particulars, you can read about the patch on Apple's website.
If you passed on installing iPadOS 13.1, you get another patch with your iPadOS 13.3 update. You can learn more about it right here.
If you skipped iOS 12.4.1 or any older versions of iOS 12, you'll get their security patches with your iPadOS 13.3 update.
iOS 12.4.1 only had one patch on board, but Apple's iOS 12.4 brought 19 security patches to the iPad line. If you're interested in the specifics, you can read about them on right here.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 13 itself comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improved anti-tracking features in Safari and the ability to get rid of location metadata in your photos.
You also have the ability to block apps from using Bluetooth and the ability to allow apps to access your location just once.
The operating system will also send you reminders about applications that track your data.
