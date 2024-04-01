iPadOS 18: Bad News for Some iPad Users

A reliable account has shared early information about iPadOS 18 and iOS 18. And while it’s good news for iOS 17 users, the same can’t be said about those using iPadOS 17.

As we push toward WWDC 24 in June, we’re starting to get early details about Apple’s plans. The company will use the event to launch iOS 18 for iPhone, iPadOS 18 for iPad, and software for other hardware.

A private account that’s often shared accurate information about unreleased software is back with rumored information about iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

The account says all iOS 17-powered iPhone models will move to iOS 18, something we’ve already heard, but it says some iPad models will stay put on iPadOS 17.

iPads Won’t Get iPadOS 18

While nothing is confirmed, and won’t be until the start of WWDC 2024 on June 10th, the account says the following iPads won’t get iPadOS 18:

iPad (6th generation)

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (2nd generation)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

That’s obviously bad news for the owners of these models because if this rumor is true, it means these devices won’t get the features Apple brings to iPad with iPadOS 18.

It’s good news for owners of the other iPad models compatible with iPadOS 17 because it means those devices are in line to receive the upgrade.

iPads That Will Get iPadOS 18

If the rumor is accurate, it means these iPad models will move from iPadOS 17 to iPadOS 18:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (7th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

iPadOS 18 will debut in June and the final release will come in the fall. Apple’s expected to launch a new iPad mini 7 later this year which means it will likely run the software out of the box.

The company’s upcoming OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 will get upgraded to the software as well.