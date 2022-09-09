Apple
iPhone 14 Pre-Order Problems: What You Need To Know
Apple’s iPhone 14 pre-orders are live and buyers are starting to run into a variety of pre-order issues in the early going.
While Apple and its partners have improved the iPhone pre-order process over the years, we still see problems popup during the initial rush to pre-order.
We haven’t seen any widespread issues but people trying to pre-order the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max are running into many of the problems we’ve seen in previous years.
Shoppers looking to buy one of Apple’s new iPhone 14 models are running into errors and other issues when trying to pre-order the model they want.
If you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ve run into an issue on Apple’s website, the Apple Store app, your carrier website, or at a retailer.
- iPhone 14 Pre-Order Problem: Website Issues
- iPhone 14 Pre-Order Problem: Upgrade Issues
- iPhone 14 Pre-Order Problem: Payment Issues
- How to Fix iPhone 14 Pre-Order Problems Fast
Here’s what you need to know about iPhone 14 pre-order problems and what you can do to try and get your pre-order in today so you can get your new iPhone on or around September 16th, or October 7th if you’re buying the iPhone 14 Plus.
Pre-ordering an iPhone in the early going requires speed so we’ll keep these tips as short as possible. Getting delayed by minutes or even seconds may turn into weeks of waiting for your phone to arrive.
iPhone 14 Pre-Order Problem: Website Issues
If you’re having trouble getting through to the website you’re trying to order from, here are a few steps to take.
Instead of trying to pre-order your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max via the web browser on your phone or computer, open up Apple’s Store App or your carrier app and try and do it that way. This will allow you to get directly to the ordering process and help you avoid website issues.
If that doesn’t work, you might try turning off Wi-Fi and using your phone’s LTE connection. Or, if you’re using a computer, try connecting to your phone’s hotspot. If you’re still having issues, try refreshing the page or closing your browser to try again.
You probably won’t want to waste time tweeting or calling Apple, your carrier, or the retailer. You’ll want to move fast and use another device, app or internet connection instead.
iPhone 14 Pre-Order Problem: Upgrade Issues
You may login to your account, get to the checkout phase and see that you need to pay more to upgrade. This typically happens when you are on an annual upgrade plan or when you need to finish off a certain number of payments.
If you run into an upgrade issue, you should quickly check your iPhone upgrade status. Here’s how to do that at carriers based in the United States:
If you’re positive you should be eligible, but you’re still running into issues, you may just need to pay for the device and deal with it later.
By the time you call or chat with support, you might find yourself waiting a long time to get your new device. If you aren’t in a hurry, you’ll want to get in contact with support before you buy your new iPhone 14.
iPhone 14 Pre-Order Problem: Payment Issues
Payment issues are common pre-order problems. This can happen when the payment isn’t properly completed or processed, or when your card is declined.
You should always have a backup payment option available and you may even want to have a plan to buy the iPhone 14 without a payment plan in case this becomes a problem down the road.
Some of you may see payments declined for fraud. Companies like Visa and MasterCard often don’t know that you are making the purchase so it could be flagged.
If that happens, you’ll be unable to pay for your iPhone until you talk to your credit or debit card company. If this happens, use a different card if you’re able to.
How to Fix iPhone 14 Pre-Order Problems Fast
If you run into an iPhone 14 pre-order problem you’ll need to act fast if you want your phone on or around September 16th. Again, we expect supply issues to impact these devices for weeks.
If you’re running into issues on your phone, try another device like a laptop or a tablet. You should also, again, try using LTE instead of Wi-Fi.
If you’re trying to buy an iPhone 14 using Apple’s Store app and you’re having issues with it, try force closing the app and re-opening it to see if that helps.
You can also try buying your phone at another storefront. Apple, Best Buy, and all of the major U.S. carriers are selling the iPhone 14 at the same time so you have a ton of options at your disposal. Remember, you can buy an iPhone 14 for any major carrier at many third-party retailers.
