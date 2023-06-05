iPhone 8 & iPhone X Will Not Get iOS 17

Three popular iPhone models won’t make the move to iOS 17 in the fall.

Apple’s confirmed its new iOS 17 operating system and the software will land later this year alongside the all-new iPhone 15 series.

As expected, most iOS-16 powered iPhones will make the move to the new operating system when Apple pulls the software out of beta. Most, but not all.

Unfortunately, Apple won’t issue iOS 17 to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X. This was an expected move given their age.

Obviously this is disappointing for those who still own these phones because it means they won’t get upgraded with the latest and greatest features. That being said, it doesn’t mean software support for these devices will end.

Apple hasn’t confirmed its plans yet, but the iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus should continue to receive new software based on iOS 16.

While these updates won’t come with new features, they should have important security patches and, in some cases, new bug fixes on board.

If you want access to iOS 17, you’ll need to upgrade to an iPhone model that supports iOS 17. Here are the iPhones that are compatible with the operating system:

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd gen)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 12 and 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 13 and 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Look for iOS 17 to hit these models in September and for a new version of iOS 16 to hit the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X alongside it.