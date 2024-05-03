iPhone SE Issues Continue to Pile Up

We’ve been tracking iOS and iPhone issues in the weeks since Apple last rolled out software and there are a number of problems impacting the iPhone SE, iPhone SE 2, and iPhone SE 3.

In late March, Apple pushed iOS 17.4.1 to the iPhone SE 3 and iPhone SE 2. The original iPhone SE was last updated in early March when Apple released iOS 15.8.2.

Since then, we’ve seen Apple’s discussion forums and social media sites like Reddit fill up with complaints about bugs, glitches, and other issues.

One of the more prominent issues we’ve heard about is a problem with the iPhone’s alarm, but problems with the iPhone SE extend beyond that.

Here are some of the issues impacting the iPhone SE, iPhone SE 2, and iPhone SE 3 right now:

These are just examples and there are plenty of other complaints from iPhone SE, iPhone SE 2, and iPhone SE 3 users on the discussion forums and elsewhere.

Fortunately, many of these problems have potential manual fixes that should help you avoid a chat with Apple support or customer service at your carrier.

Apple is also working on new software and new software always has the potential to alleviate bugs, glitches, and performance issues.

An iOS 17.5 update for the iPhone SE 2 and iPhone SE 3 is currently in beta and it will roll out later on this month. We don’t have a specific date, but we expect it to arrive next week or the week after.

As of right now, we do not expect Apple to rush out an iOS 17.4.2 update in May. There are indications that iOS 17.5 is next in line.

As for the original iPhone SE, its software future is more unclear. We may see a new version of iOS 15 (iOS 15.8.3) roll out alongside iOS 17.5, but that’s not guaranteed.

And while the iPhone SE 3 and iPhone SE 2 will continue to get support for the foreseeable future, both models should make the move to iOS 18, software support for the iPhone SE will end much sooner. Possibly as soon as this fall.