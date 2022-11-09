Apple
macOS Ventura Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
Apple’s new macOS Ventura update is plaguing by bugs, glitches, and performance issues.
macOS Ventura went through a lengthy beta process, but problems have slipped through the cracks into Apple’s new macOS operating system.
Some of these problems are brand new and exclusive to macOS Ventura while others have carried over from older versions of macOS like macOS Monterey.
In this guide to macOS Ventura problems we’ll take you through the current state of its issues. We’ll show you where to find potential fixes for the most common macOS Ventura problems and provide you with some resources that should help if do you run into trouble.
- macOS Ventura Problems
- macOS Ventura Feedback
- How to Fix macOS Ventura Problems
- macOS Ventura Downgrade
- Next macOS Ventura Update
We’ll also touch on the macOS downgrade as well as Apple’ plans to fix these lingering issues with new versions of macOS Ventura.
macOS Ventura Problems
Some Mac users are having trouble downloading and installing macOS Ventura. If your installation gets stuck, try performing a hard reset or powering down your Mac. This typically resolves the issue.
We’re also seeing complaints about abnormal battery drain, lag and stuttering, Touch ID issues, issues with first and third-party applications, iMessage issues, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth problems, and more.
We expect the list of macOS Ventura problems to grow as more people transition from older versions of macOS to Apple’s latest operating system.
If you haven’t downloaded the macOS Ventura update yet, we recommend preparing your Mac for the download. Some prep work ahead of time can help you avoid major headaches.
We’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and it will take you through the best way to prepare for the move to a new version of macOS.
Where to Find macOS Ventura Feedback
If you’ve already moved your Mac to macOS Ventura or if you’re planning to upgrade in the near future, you’ll want to sift through feedback from early adopters. This feedback will alert you to potential bugs and performance issues.
We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about macOS Ventura’s performance.
How to Fix macOS Ventura Problems
Some of macOS Ventura’s issues and bugs might require a fix from Apple though you may be able to fix some problems on your own.
Before you make an appointment at your local Apple Store, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS problems. You may be able to find what you’re looking for there.
If your Mac’s battery is draining faster than it should be, we’ve released a guide that will show you how to fix macOS battery life problems.
If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.
If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store. They should be able to diagnose your problem in minutes.
macOS Ventura Downgrade
You can downgrade your Mac’s software from macOS Ventura to older macOS firmware. There is no time limit and it’s easy if you have a good backup for your Mac.
If you want to get your Mac off of macOS Ventura, you need to start your Mac in safe mode and choose Restore from Time Machine Backup.
This will take some time, so you’ll need to remain patient, but it’s an option if you can’t wait for Apple to release the next version of macOS Ventura.
Next macOS Ventura Update
If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura, help is on the way.
Apple’s confirmed a new version of macOS Ventura and macOS Ventura 13.1 is currently in beta testing. The macOS Ventura 13.1 release date should land sometime in mid-December.
If you can’t/don’t want to wait for the official release date, you might try downloading the macOS Ventura 13.1 beta and see if it helps improve your Mac’s performance.
Install iOS 16.1 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and you're still lingering on iOS 15, think about installing Apple's iOS 16.1 update right away.
The iOS 16.1 update features 19 security patches and you can learn abut the particulars over on Apple's website.
If you missed iOS 16.0.3, it had one security patch on board. It fixed a potential exploit within the Mail app. For more about the fix, check out Apple's security site.
If you're still running iOS 15 your iPhone, you'll get a bunch of other patches when you upgrade.
iOS 16.0 brought a ton of security patches to the iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
In addition to those patches, iOS 16 brings some additional enhancements to privacy and security including Safety Check which, according to Apple, will help "people in domestic or intimate partner violence situations review and reset the access they’ve granted others."
The feature also resets system privacy permissions for apps and restricts Messages and FaceTime to the device on hand.
Apple's also made some improvements to Passkeys in Safari. iOS 16 brings a brand new sign-in method that's end-to-end encrypted and safe from phishing and data leaks.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.