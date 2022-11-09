macOS Ventura Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know

Apple’s new macOS Ventura update is plaguing by bugs, glitches, and performance issues.

macOS Ventura went through a lengthy beta process, but problems have slipped through the cracks into Apple’s new macOS operating system.

Some of these problems are brand new and exclusive to macOS Ventura while others have carried over from older versions of macOS like macOS Monterey.

In this guide to macOS Ventura problems we’ll take you through the current state of its issues. We’ll show you where to find potential fixes for the most common macOS Ventura problems and provide you with some resources that should help if do you run into trouble.

We’ll also touch on the macOS downgrade as well as Apple’ plans to fix these lingering issues with new versions of macOS Ventura.

macOS Ventura Problems

Some Mac users are having trouble downloading and installing macOS Ventura. If your installation gets stuck, try performing a hard reset or powering down your Mac. This typically resolves the issue.

We’re also seeing complaints about abnormal battery drain, lag and stuttering, Touch ID issues, issues with first and third-party applications, iMessage issues, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth problems, and more.

We expect the list of macOS Ventura problems to grow as more people transition from older versions of macOS to Apple’s latest operating system.

If you haven’t downloaded the macOS Ventura update yet, we recommend preparing your Mac for the download. Some prep work ahead of time can help you avoid major headaches.

We’ve put together a step-by-step pre-installation process and it will take you through the best way to prepare for the move to a new version of macOS.

Where to Find macOS Ventura Feedback

If you’ve already moved your Mac to macOS Ventura or if you’re planning to upgrade in the near future, you’ll want to sift through feedback from early adopters. This feedback will alert you to potential bugs and performance issues.

We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter/Facebook, and the MacRumors forums for additional feedback about macOS Ventura’s performance.

How to Fix macOS Ventura Problems

Some of macOS Ventura’s issues and bugs might require a fix from Apple though you may be able to fix some problems on your own.

Before you make an appointment at your local Apple Store, have a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS problems. You may be able to find what you’re looking for there.

If your Mac’s battery is draining faster than it should be, we’ve released a guide that will show you how to fix macOS battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head on over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store. They should be able to diagnose your problem in minutes.

macOS Ventura Downgrade

You can downgrade your Mac’s software from macOS Ventura to older macOS firmware. There is no time limit and it’s easy if you have a good backup for your Mac.

If you want to get your Mac off of macOS Ventura, you need to start your Mac in safe mode and choose Restore from Time Machine Backup.

This will take some time, so you’ll need to remain patient, but it’s an option if you can’t wait for Apple to release the next version of macOS Ventura.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Ventura, help is on the way.

Apple’s confirmed a new version of macOS Ventura and macOS Ventura 13.1 is currently in beta testing. The macOS Ventura 13.1 release date should land sometime in mid-December.

If you can’t/don’t want to wait for the official release date, you might try downloading the macOS Ventura 13.1 beta and see if it helps improve your Mac’s performance.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 16.1 & 11 Reasons You Should