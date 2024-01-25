macOS Sonoma Installing Without Users Permission

Here’s a public service announcement for Mac users on macOS Ventura who want to avoid an upgrade to macOS Sonoma: Keep a close eye on your Mac because macOS Sonoma is auto-installing without permission.

We’ve heard reports about macOS Sonoma auto-installing on Mac devices running macOS Ventura for several weeks now and the problem has become too big to ignore.

As highlighted by MacRumors, there are widespread complaints from Mac users who say their device auto-installed macOS Sonoma, even with automatic updates turned off.

We’ve seen complaints on Apple’s forums, on Reddit, and on social media sites like X/Twitter. It’s a growing issue and a confusing one at that.

Thus far, Apple hasn’t commented on the issue and it’s unclear what exactly is causing some Macs to auto-upgrade and some Macs to stay put on macOS Ventura.

According to these reports, users are seeing a popup telling them an upgrade to macOS Sonoma is available. However, even upon dismissing the notification, and with automatic updates set to off, the update still installs.

It’s an annoying issue to be sure, but it’s also one that can be remedied. Users who unwillingly get upgraded to macOS Sonoma can opt to downgrade to older macOS software including macOS Ventura.

Unlike iOS, Apple doesn’t close the downgrade path back to older macOS software so this option is available going forward.

In order to check the version of macOS running on a Mac, click the Apple logo in the upper left-hand corner of the screen and click About This Mac.

If you want to make sure automatic updates are set to off, open the System Settings app, click General, click Software Update, and click the info symbol next to Automatic Updates. Toggle settings on, or off, as needed.

For now though, we encourage Mac users determined to stay on macOS Sonoma to monitor the situation and keep an eye out for popups mentioning Sonoma.

