Will There Be an Event for the New iPad Pro & iPad Air?

Shoppers interested in Apple’s new iPad Pro or iPad Air shouldn’t expect the company to host a traditional launch event for the devices later this year.

Apple is widely expected to launch a new OLED iPad Pro and a new iPad Air 6 in 2024. The devices were initially supposed to arrive in March or April, but reportedly got delayed so Apple could work out some kinks.

In early March, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman stated that Apple wouldn’t hold an event for the new iPads. And a new report from Digitimes backs him up.

The publication says “it’s very likely that Apple won’t be holding a launch event this year” which means the devices will likely get announced on Apple’s website.

Gurman believes Apple is planning to announce the new iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 sometime during the week of May 6th. The devices should go on sale soon after.

Both the iPad Air 6 and new iPad Pro are expected to have numerous upgrades on board. Here’s what’s expected on board the two devices:

2024 iPad Pros

Better landscape front-facing camera

Larger, OLED displays

New processor

Thinner design

Apple Pencil 3 support

New Magic keyboard

Wireless charging

iPad Air 6

Larger display option

Performance upgrades including a new processor

Apple Pencil 3 support

The OLED iPad Pro is expected to jump up in price. It’s unclear if the iPad Air 6 will follow suit.