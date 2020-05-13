New PS5 Release Date & Price Details Offer Hope

New details about the PlayStation 5 release date, direct from Sony, and a new PS5 price rumor are good news for potential buyers that are looking to buy the PS5 in 2020.

Sony confirmed to investors that the PS5 release date is on track for the 2020 holiday season, even with the impact of COVID. Additionally, new rumors offer some information about the potential PlayStation 5 price and how it compares to the Xbox Series X.

Earlier this year Sony confirmed the PlayStation 5 release window for the holiday season. This week one rumor suggested October, but Sony said that information was not from the company. Official news from Sony is now available thanks to a note to investors that specifically says the PS5 release date is on track for 2020.

“Regarding the launch of PlayStation®5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season. At this point in time major problems have not arisen in the game software development pipeline for Sony’s own first-party studios or its partners’ studios.”

This is great news for gamers that are hoping to play this fall, and it is a good sign that Sony also mentions games are on track. This bodes well for a healthy release selection of games.

That’s the official news, and now for the PS5 price, which is only a rumor at this point. Sony and Microsoft are keeping this information close at hand, hoping the other company will announce first.

Paul Tassi reports that the PlayStation 5 parts and manufacturing costs are between $450 and $500, which means that the price may be in the $500 range. According to reports, the PS4 cost sony $381 to build when it was first announced, and it sold for $399. This netted Sony only $18 for each console sold.

If Sony can keep the cost to make the console under $500, we could see a PS5 price of $499 at launch. This could give Microsoft a chance to undercut with the Xbox Series X price, but it’s still quite early.

