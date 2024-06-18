Samsung Prepping for One UI 6.1.1 Update’s Release

Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 update for Galaxy devices is inching closer to its release as the company is starting to prepare for its arrival.

The company is currently prepping a new One UI 6.1.1 update which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that it released a One UI 5.1.1 update back in 2023.

The software, which will be based on Android 14, should arrive in a few weeks when Samsung announces the new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

While we wait for the official announcement, Samsung is preparing for the release. The company has started updating its applications to support the next version of One UI 6.

Theme Park, which is a module for the Good Lock app, was recently updated to a new version. Said version brings support for One UI 6.1.1.

This is the first of several One UI 6.1.1 support updates for Samsung’s first-party apps and it means an official release is getting closer.

Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at an Unpacked event on July 10th. And that’s where we’ll learn about One UI 6.1.1, its features, and the devices it supports.

We haven’t heard a whole lot about One UI 6.1.1’s features, but here are some of the rumored changes on board:

Those won’t be the only changes on board, we expect plenty more.

Samsung’s One UI x.1.1 updates are typically reserved for foldables and tablets and we may see the company use a similar approach for One UI 6.1.1.

If it does, here are devices that are eligible to receive One UI 6.1.1. These devices moved up to One UI 6.1 so it’s logical to expect a move to One UI 6.1.1:

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tab S9

Galaxy Tab S9+

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab Active 5

Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

We may other models get some of One UI 6.1.1’s features, but those changes will likely come on board Android 14/One UI 6.1 updates rather than Android 14/One UI 6.1.1.