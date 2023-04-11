Star Wars Jedi Survivor Release Date: Tips & Tricks

If you’ve pre-ordered a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, or if you’re thinking about buying a copy, there are some things you should do before the game arrives later this month.

EA and Respawn are preparing to release their highly anticipated sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date lands on April 28th and we aren’t expecting any more delays.

Retailers are currently taking pre-orders ahead of the game’s release. And with the release date just days away, many people are thinking about buying it early.

If you decide to buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor ahead of its release date, or if you’re debating it, there are some things you’ll want to do before launch.

Decide If You Want to Pre-Order

There are some great reasons to pre-order a copy of the game, but there are also some reasons why you might want to hang back and wait.

We’ve released a guide that will take you through the best reasons to, and not to, pre-order a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor right now. It’s worth a look if you’re on the fence.

Go through our guide, and any other resources you might find, and decide if the game is worth the investment. Remember, most retailers allow you to cancel a pre-order, free-of-charge, before the game ships.

That being said, there are some retailers that will charge you for a game immediately. Keep that in mind if you aren’t prepared to pay for the game right now.

Pick the Right Edition

Retailers are selling different versions of the game. And while most people will probably want to go with a standard copy, the other editions do have appeal.

There are three Star Wars Jedi: Survivor editions: a standard edition, a Deluxe edition, and a Collector’s Edition. Each edition has a different set of bonuses and they all have different price points.

If you aren’t sure which edition to buy, take a look at our guide that goes over them in detail. Our guide will take you through each and make some recommendations based on your interest level and budget.

Keep Tabs on Your Order

As we push toward April 28th, make sure you keep an eye on your pre-order if you’ve decided to buy the game ahead of time. This will help you avoid headaches.

Make sure your delivery information is up-to-date. If you recently moved, you may have forgotten to change your address. You’ll also want to make sure your payment information is correct.

Upgrade Your Console

Unfortunately, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is limited to just three platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC.

If you really want to play the game, and you own a PS4 or an Xbox One, it might be time to upgrade your console. Fortunately, Xbox Series X and PS5 stock has improved so you should be able to find what you’re looking for ahead of the game’s arrival.

Buy a Hard Drive

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will require a big download. If you already have a huge internal and/or external hard drive, you should be good to go. However, if you’ve got a limited amount of space, you might want to invest in an external hard drive. You’ve got a lot of options to choose from.

The Samsung T7 Portable SSD is one of our favorites, but you should also check out the WD My Passport 4TB. You’ll also want to check out Samsung’s other storage devices.

For more on the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor download, check out our guide.

Look for Deals

If you don’t want to pay full price for a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, make sure you keep your eyes out for deals as we push toward the release date.

We haven’t seen a ton of deals, but they’re out there. For instance, My Best Buy members who pre-order get $10 in rewards that can be used for another purchase at the retailer.

For more Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deals, take a look at our guide.

Follow EA Star Wars

If you’re interested in the game, make sure you keep tabs on the official EA Star Wars Twitter account for the latest info about the game, its release, and more.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Pre-Load

If you pre-order a digital copy of the game, you should be able to pre-load it ahead of the release date. Pre-loading lets you play the game the second it unlocks at 12AM Eastern.

For more on the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor pre-load, check out our guide.

Make Sure Your PC Can Run It

Before you buy the game for Windows PC, make sure your computer can run it. EA’s released Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s minimum and recommended requirements:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10

Memory: 8GB

Processor: Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i7-7700 (4 core/8 threads)

Graphics: Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GTX 1070 (DX12, 8GB VRAM)

Storage: 155GB

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Memory: 16GB

Processsor: Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5-11600K (4 core/8 threads)

Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 (DX12, 8GB VRAM)

Storage: 155GB SSD

The developer doesn’t say how well the game will run on these settings, but assume you’ll need to run it on low settings if your PC’s specs are similar to the minimum requirements.

If your PC doesn’t meet the minimum requirements, you’ll want to wait until you’ve made some upgrades to your setup.

Try the First Game

If you already played, and enjoyed, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, buying Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is probably a no-brainer. If you haven’t, and you’re interested in playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, there are some steps you’ll probably want to take before playing the latest title.

If you’ve got the money and time, it might be a good idea to buy Fallen Order and play it. If you don’t want to buy it, see if you can borrow it from a friend or family member. Doing so will help you get familiar with the combat, story, and characters and help you decide if buying Survivor is worth it.

If you don’t want to buy the game or you can’t find a copy to borrow, and you’re still determined to play Survivor, you’ll want to watch videos and read about the first game (reviews, lore, etc) so you can get familiar with the storyline and the universe’s various characters.

