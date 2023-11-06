watchOS 10.1.1 Update Coming Soon?

If you’ve been dealing with Apple Watch battery drain on watchOS 10.1, help is on the way.

In the days since the release of watchOS 10.1 for Apple Watch, we’ve seen numerous reports about excessive battery drain. The issues popped up almost immediately after the milestone upgrade arrived.

Fortunately, Apple is aware of the problem and the company has told Apple Authorized Service Providers that a fix for the problem is coming soon.

The memo was unearthed by MacRumors. The memo doesn’t provide any additional details which means we don’t know when the software update is coming to Apple Watch devices. We also don’t know what version of watchOS will include the fix.

Apple is currently working on a new watchOS 10.2 update for Apple Watch, but that update is currently in beta testing and is expected to arrive alongside iOS 17.2 for iPhone in December.

The company is also reportedly working on a new iOS 17.1.1 update for iPhone which means we could see Apple push a new watchOS 10.1.1 update alongside it with the Watch battery life fix on board.

iOS 17.1.1 isn’t confirmed and it doesn’t have a release date, but the software is expected to arrive later on this month ahead of iOS 17.2.

It’s unclear how many Apple Watch models are impacted by this watchOS 10.1 battery drain bug, but it’s significant enough to warrant a fix.

The issue is affecting devices across the board. We’ve seen complaints from Apple Watch 5 users, Apple Watch 9 users, and owners of Watch models that fall in between.