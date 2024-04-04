watchOS 11: Bad News for These Apple Watch Users

There’s more bad news afoot for an upcoming operating system and this time it’s watchOS 11. A report from a credible source suggests one popular Apple Watch model won’t make the move to the software later this year.

As we get closer to WWDC 24 in June, we’ve been seeing early information about Apple’s plans for upcoming software.

We’ve heard that all iPhone models compatible with iOS 17 will make the move to iOS 18 in the fall, but the same can’t be said about the iPad and iPadOS 18 and the Apple Watch and watchOS 11.

A report from French blog iPhoneSoft, a site that’s released accurate info about unreleased Apple software in the past, suggests one Apple Watch model will remain on watchOS 10.

Apple Watch 4 Won’t Get watchOS 11

The site says the Apple Watch Series 4, which launched back in 2018, will not get watchOS 11 when it arrives later this year.

This would obviously be disappointing for Watch 4 users because the device wouldn’t get any of the upgrades on board the operating system.

And while it’s bad news for owners of that device, it’s good news for owners of the newer Apple Watch models compatible with watchOS 10.

If the leak is accurate, it means those devices are in line to receive the upgrade.

Apple Watches That Will Get watchOS 11

Here are the Apple Watch models that will reportedly get upgraded to watchOS 11:

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2

watchOS 11 will debut at WWDC 24 on June 10th and the final release will come in the fall.

Apple’s expected to launch a new Apple Watch 10 and Apple Watch SE 3 later this year which means they will likely run watchOS 11 out of the box.