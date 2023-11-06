When Will Apple Release the iPad Air 6?

Apple’s reportedly working on a sixth-generation iPad Air, or iPad Air 6, and the device should arrive sometime next year. If you’re thinking about buying the iPad Air 6, allow us to set your expectations regarding its release date.

Over the course of 2023, we’ve heard a lot about new iPad models in development. Apple won’t release any of them in 2023, but we expect updates to the iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air in 2024.

The iPad Air 6 is currently in development behind the scenes and the device is rumored to have several intriguing upgrades on board including a larger display size and an improved processor. It won’t be a major revamp like the 2024 iPad Pro, but it should be a solid replacement for the iPad Air 5.

Again, the iPad Air 6’s release date won’t land in 2023 which means those desperate for a new tablet will either have to wait, or buy another device.

If you plan on waiting, you’re probably curious about the device’s announcement and release date. Rumors haven’t pinpointed an exact date or even a concrete release window, but this is Apple and the company is very predictable.

As of right now, you can expect the iPad Air 6 to arrive in 2024. The exact timing is unclear, but odds are good the device gets announced, and released, in one of three windows.

Right now, the leading candidate is the company’s March window, a window that Apple’s used in the past to launch new iPad models.

If the project needs more time, we could see an announcement get pushed into the summer or even the fall if it’s warranted. Again, the device is still in development so the timing could change.

So what does this mean for the iPad Air 6’s release date? Let’s take a look.

If the iPad Air 6 arrives next year like we believe it to, here’s what you can expect:

If Apple uses the spring window, you can expect the launch to take place in March. That would mean a release date in March or April if the company's event takes place late in the month.

If Apple uses the summer window, a launch would more than likely take place in early June at WWDC 2024 which would probably mean a release in June.

, a launch would more than likely take place in early June at WWDC 2024 which would probably mean a release in June. If Apple uses the fall window, the iPad Air 6 would probably launch in September alongside the iPhone 16 series. If not September, then October, ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Apple could change its release protocols up in 2024, but this is what you should expect right now if you’re planning to upgrade next year.

We should see iPad Air 6 rumors narrow down the device’s announcement date in the weeks ahead so be on the lookout for timing as the year goes on.

