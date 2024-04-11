Why iPhone 7 Users Should Upgrade in 2024

If you’re still holding onto an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, this is the year you should consider upgrading to a new iPhone model.

Seven years is a long time in the tech world and that’s how long its been since Apple launched the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus on stage at the Bill Graham Auditorium in San Francisco.

At this point, even if you still love your iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, you’re probably feeling the pinch. Maybe it’s slow performance or dwindling battery life.

Maybe the cameras leave something to be desired or maybe you’re tired of seeing friends and family use newer software features that aren’t available on your device.

Maybe that’s you. Or maybe it isn’t. Even if you’re still determined to hold onto your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, there’s one big reason why you should probably think about upgrading in 2024.

iPhone 7 Users Should Upgrade in 2024

Believe it or not, when the iPhone 7 first shipped, it ran iOS 10 out of the box. It’s hard to even remember what iOS 10 looked like.

Since then, Apple’s upgraded the devices with countless software updates. In the beginning, these updates delivered new features and enhancements. In recent years, the devices have been lucky to get a bug fix.

Your iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus is likely running iOS 15 and there’s a good chance that come this fall, your device will still be running iOS 15. This is problematic.

While iOS 15 releases have been sporadic, Apple still supports the phones. The most recent update, iOS 15.8.2, arrived in early March. Prior to that, iOS 15.8.1 rolled out with security patches in January.

No question, support for these devices is slowing down and there’s a good chance it ends when Apple launches its new iOS 18 operating system in the fall.

If that happens, your phone won’t get any more bug fixes and, maybe more importantly, it won’t get upgraded with security patches to help protect you and your data from harm.

That’s a big deal and it might be the impetus to finally start looking at an upgrade. Yes, the prices of Apple’s flagship phones might be intimidating, but there are a wealth of cheap options out there.

If you don’t know where to embark on a search, check out our guide that covers the best cheap iPhone models money can buy. All of them are better than the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and they won’t break the bank.