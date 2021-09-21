10 Things to Do Before Installing iPadOS 15

Downloading Apple’s new iPadOS 15 update might be tempting, but there are some steps you should take before you move your iPad to the company’s brand new operating system.

After months of testing Apple’s pulled iPadOS 15 out of beta. The software is now available to download if you own a compatible iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, or iPad mini.

The software brings a long list of changes to the iPad including improved Widgets, upgrades for Safari, improvements to Messages, Maps upgrades, and a whole lot more.

If you’re moving your iPad from iPadOS 14.8 to iPadOS 15 you get the shortest list of changes and the smallest download size. If you’re moving up from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 15 update could be more substantial. That’s because the features and fixes from the updates you skipped are baked into the firmware.

iPadOS 15 is an important upgrade and most of you will want to install the operating system today or some point in the near future.

That being said, it’s difficult to predict how the software will run on your iPad and that’s precisely why you’ll want to prepare yourself, and your device, for the move. A little prep work prior to initiating the installation should help you avoid serious issues.

If you do run into issues on iPadOS 15 you can try downgrading back to iPadOS 14 if you think that might improve your device’s performance.

Unfortunately, you can only move back to iPadOS 14.8. Apple’s closed up the downgrade path to older versions of iPadOS including iPadOS 14.7.1.

So if you’re having a great experience on iPadOS 14.7.1 or below, you’ll want to approach iPadOS 15 with extreme caution. Once you make the move to it, there’s no going back.

With that in mind, we want to take you through the best way to prepare for iPadOS 15. We recommend spending 30 minutes, or more, prepping for the move.