5 Reasons to Buy the iPad Mini 5 & 6 Reasons Not To

Apple’s iPad mini 5 comes with some solid upgrades and an affordable price point. There are some great reasons to make it your next tablet and there are some great reasons to skip it and go with something else.

If you’re in the hunt for a new tablet, you’ll want to take a long look at the Apple’s new slates. The company released two new tablets in early 2019 including a 10.5-inch iPad Air 3 and a 7.9-inch iPad mini 5.

Apple’s newest iPad mini comes in silver, space gray and gold in 64GB and 256GB configurations. The device starts at $399 in the U.S. for the Wi-Fi-only model and $529 in the U.S. for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model making it a cheaper alternative for Apple’s more expensive iPad lines.

This article may contain affiliate links. Click here for more details.

The iPad mini 5 is available at Apple, but you can also buy it from carriers like AT&T and Verizon and from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

You don’t have to pay full price if you don’t want to. There are some great iPad mini 5 deals that take the price down to an even more affordable level.

We know some people waited years for Apple to deliver a new version of its iPad Mini. And with device now on the market, and cheaper than it once was, those of you in the hunt for a new tablet might want to open up your wallet and buy Apple’s new 7.9-inch model.

In this guide we’re going to take you through the best reasons to buy the iPad Mini 5. We’re also going to take you through a few reasons to think about skipping the iPad Mini 5 and going with another tablet model today, tomorrow, or sometime in the near future.