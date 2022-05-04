2022 iPad Pro Release Date: Tips & Tricks

Apple 2022 iPad Pro rumors are heating up and the release date looks like it will land later this year. If you’re thinking about buying a new iPad Pro in 2022, there are some things you should do before the new models arrive.

If you’re in the hunt for a new tablet, Apple’s iPad Pro line should be somewhere on your list. And while the 2021 and 2020 iPad Pro models are still excellent options, some of you might want to hang around to see what Apple’s got up its sleeve this year.

Numerous sources believe Apple will launch new 2022 iPad Pro models. The new variants will reportedly come several upgrades including new wireless charging capabilities, a new processor, and more.

We don’t have any concrete dates yet and the 2022 iPad Pro 2022 release date is likely months away. Right now credible sources point to an arrival sometime this fall. Apple typically launches new products in September, but it has also used October and November in the past.

While it might seem like it’s a bit early to start preparing for the 2022 iPad Pro release date, taking some steps ahead of time will ensure that you’re fully prepared to buy one when the time comes.

In this guide we’ll take prospective 2022 iPad Pro buyers through some steps to take as we wait for additional rumors and Apple’s announcements.

Track 2022 iPad Pro Rumors

If you’re interested in buying a 2022 iPad Pro later this year, you’ll want to track the latest rumors as we push through the summer into the fall.

Apple tries to keep new products hidden in the shadows, but rumors and leaks are inevitable and we’ve seen numerous 2022 iPad Pro rumors emerge already.

New reports from Apple insiders will likely fill in many of the blanks ahead of the device’s release and these rumors will help you set proper expectations as we get closer to launch. If you set proper expectations, you’ll avoid disappointment.

In addition to keeping an eye out for 2022 iPad Pro hardware and software rumors, you’ll also want to keep an eye out for supply chain rumors.

As of right now, the 2022 iPad Pro release date looks like it’s on track for a date this fall, but that could certainly change down the road.

Apple’s reportedly taking steps to ensure it has enough stock to meet demand, but the situation could certainly change in the weeks ahead.

Get Familiar with iPadOS 15 & iPadOS 16

If you’re currently using an iPad that’s stuck on iPadOS 14 or tablet that runs another operating system, and you plan on upgrading to a new iPad Pro later on this year, you’ll want to get familiar with the newest versions of iPadOS.

Right now, the current version of iPadOS is iPadOS 15. If you own a newer iPad model, you’ve probably already upgraded to the software and you can safely skip this step.

If you aren’t using iPadOS 15 right now, you’ll want to use this time to get comfortable with the software. You can start with our guide outlining the latest software.

In June, Apple will announce iPadOS 16 for iPad. The company will likely confirm the new operating system during its WWDC 2022 keynote on June 6th.

iPadOS 16 will be the software that powers the 2022 iPad Pro’s so it’ll be important to get familiar with that version of iPadOS as well. Fortunately, you’ll be able to do that before the new iPad Pro’s arrive.

In June, Apple will push iPadOS 16 into beta testing. If you own an eligible device, you’ll be able to download a pre-release version onto your iPad.

If you prefer to keep your devices on stable software, you’ll want to follow iPadOS 16’s development from a distance.

Research iPad Pro Accessories

As we push toward the 2022 iPad Pro’s release date, you’ll want to get familiar with the best iPad Pro accessories. This way you’ll know exactly what to buy, and how much to spend, if you decide you want some extras.

We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best iPad Pro accessories before Apple makes its announcements. Accessories like Apple’s Pencil could drastically alter how you use your tablet.

You should get a feel for potential costs, dig into the pros and cons of various manufacturers, and find styles that appeal to you when you have time in the weeks ahead.

Decide How Much Storage You Need

You should figure out how much storage you might need on your new iPad Pro ahead of time.

We haven’t seen any 2022 iPad Pro storage rumors which means we may not see any substantial changes to Apple’s lineup. If that’s the case, you’ll have five options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

Picking the correct storage capacity will help you save money and avoid headaches down the line. While some of you will be fine with the least amount of storage, others will enjoy the peace of mind that comes with having more internal space available.

If you’re unsure about what you might need, take a look at our guide to picking the best iPad Pro storage size.

Look Into Other iPads

Before you decide to wait for the 2022 iPad Pros, make sure you get familiar with Apple’s current models. You might find a device you love long before the new models arrive.

First and foremost, you’ll want to check out Apple’s flagship 2021 iPad Pro models. They’re sleek and powerful and they might be a perfect fit for your needs and budget.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro models, while older, are still in excellent shape and we’ve seen really nice deals emerge in recent months. They’re certainly worth a look.

You’ll also want to investigate Apple’s new iPad Air 5 and, if you’re feeling a bit thrifty, the iPad mini 6.

Look at Other 2022 iPad Pro Alternatives

If you aren’t fully committed to buying the 2022 iPad Pro, make sure you check out the best iPad Pro alternatives in the buildup to the release. Here are a few we recommend:

You also might want to check out older versions of these devices. While older, they’re still in good shape and much cheaper than they once were.

Make a Plan for Your Current Tablet

If you’re planning to upgrade to a new iPad Pro in 2022, start making a plan for your current device if you have one.

Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from an iPad. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down. You might also look into donating your tablet to charity.

If you plan on selling your current tablet to help offset the cost of your 2022 iPad Pro, you’ll want to dig into prices at popular resellers.

You’ll also want to keep your current tablet in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from resellers, your carrier, or Apple when trade-in offers arrive in the fall.

Research AppleCare

If you’re planning to buy a new iPad Pro, you’ll want to protect your investment.

Apple’s iPads come with a standard warranty, but AppleCare is an extended warranty service that delivers better support. If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s benefits, you should research them in the weeks ahead. You should also look into AppleCare alternatives.

You can add AppleCare to your bag during the checkout process when you purchase a new iPad. You can also buy it later if you decide to wait.

Research Carriers

Like the 2021 iPad Pro models, the 2022 iPad Pro models will come with 5G connectivity. Having cellular data could be useful if you plan to get work done on your iPad Pro outside of the house.

If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit.

Start Backing Up Your Data

If you aren’t in the habit of regularly backing up your current tablet’s data, now would be a good time to start.

When you open up your new iPad Pro you’ll start with a blank slate. If you plan to start from scratch, skip this tip. However, if you’re looking to bring all of your contacts, photos, and other files over to your new device, you’ll want to back everything up.

Backing up the files stored on your current iPad could take awhile. For instance, backing up a near-full 64GB device can take 30 minutes or more.

Making a backup before your new device arrives will allow you to quickly make the transition from your old iPad to your brand new tablet.

If you’re planning to trade in your current iPad, this will also help you get it sent in faster. The faster you send it in, the faster you’ll get money back.

If you want to learn more about the backup process, check out Apple’s guide.

