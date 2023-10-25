Apple
5 Things to Know About the iOS 15.8 Update
Apple’s pushed a surprise iOS 15.8 update to iPhone and the firmware brings important under-the-hood improvements to users stuck on the aging operating system.
iOS 15.8 is compatible with older iPhone models that didn’t make the move to iOS 16. The list includes the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE.
iOS 15.8 is a milestone update, but like many of its predecessors, its focus is on security. It doesn’t have any known bug fixes or outward facing features on board.
With that in mind, we want to take you through everything you need to know about iOS 15.8, Apple’s latest iOS 15 update for the iPhone.
Table of Contents
In this guide we’ll take you through iOS 15.8’s changes, its performance, iOS 15.8 problems, the iOS 15 jailbreak status, and more. We’ll start with some thoughts about iOS 15.8’s performance.
iOS 15.8 Review
The iOS 15.8 update requires a small chunk of storage space on your iPhone. Most people won’t have to make room for the software and the download should only take a few minutes to finish up.
That said, if you’ve fallen behind on software updates, it could be much larger. In some cases, iOS 15.8 could require several gigabytes of space.
The installation should take 10 minutes or less to complete. It took around eight minutes to install on an iPhone 7 that was previously running iOS 15.7.9.
We’ve been using the iOS 15.8 update on an iPhone 7 for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:
iOS 15.8 Battery Life & Connectivity
- Battery life is stable right now and we haven’t noticed abnormal drain thus far
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable
- Bluetooth is working normally
- GPS and cellular data are stable
App Performance
- Third-party apps including Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine
- First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also working properly
Speed
- iOS 15.8 feels pretty snappy and we haven’t run into any debilitating lag
If your iPhone’s struggling on iOS 15.7.9 or an older version of iOS 15, you might want to install iOS 15.8 on your iPhone today. If you need help making a decision, you’ll want to check out our reasons to, and not to, install the software.
iOS 15.8 Problems
iOS 15.8 is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of these problems are brand new while others have made their way over from older versions of iOS 15.
The current list of iOS 15 problems includes abnormal battery drain, busted Wi-Fi, broken Bluetooth, issues with Touch ID, and problems with various first and third-party apps.
If you run into a problem on iOS 15.78, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 15 problems. We’ve also released some tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and tips that could help you fix bad iOS 15 battery life.
Apple’s currently signing on iOS 15.7.9 which means you can move your iPhone’s software back to the previous version if iOS 15.8 starts causing issues. You can’t downgrade to anything older than iOS 15.7.9.
For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.
iOS 15.8 Features
Apple’s no longer pushing new features to iOS 15 users. The most recent versions of iOS 15 have all patched up security issues and that’s precisely what iOS 15.8 does.
The official change log notes that the update brings an important security fix to iPhone users and you can learn more about it over on Apple’s security site.
iOS 15.7.9 Jailbreak
Developers have released a jailbreak tool that’s compatible with iOS 15 and iOS 16, but it only works with select iPhone models.
The palera1n jailbreak is based on checkm8 and it works with all versions of iOS between iOS 15.0 and iOS 16.2. Currently, it only works with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.
What’s Next
It’s unclear if iOS 15.8 will be the final version of iOS 15. Apple could choose to push additional versions of iOS 15 later this year, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
Apple won’t push additional iOS 15 upgrades to iPhone 8 and newer going forward. That being said, we could still see new iOS 15 software for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE down the road.
Install iOS 15.8 for Better Security
If security is important to you, you'll want to think about installing Apple's iOS 15.8 update right away.
iOS 15.8 isn't a big update, but it does have an important security patch on board. This patch alone should make updating worth it.
As for older updates, iOS 15.7.9 brought a new security patch with it. It addressed an issue where hackers could gain access via PassKit (Apple Wallet) image. For more information, head over to Apple's website.
iOS 15.7.8 had 10 security patches on board. These patches are essential if you want to keep your device and its data safe from harm. Apple's outlined the changes in detail and they're worth a look.
iOS 15.7.7 brought three security patches to iPhone models lingering on iOS 15. For more about them, head over to Apple's security site.
iOS 15.7.6 had several security updates on board. For more information about those patches, head here.
The iOS 15.7.5 update patched up actively exploited vulnerabilities making it an extremely important upgrade for your iPhone. To learn more about the patches, check out Apple's guide.
iOS 15.7.4 brought important security fixes to older iPhone models as well. If you want to learn more about these changes, check out Apple's guide.
iOS 15.7.3 also brought a batch of security patches to iPhone. You can learn more about these changes right here.
iOS 15.7.2 brought numerous patches along with it. For more about them, head over to Apple's website for more details.
iOS 15.7.1 update brought 17 security patches with it while iOS 15.7 delivered 11 security patches to iPhone. If you want a look at the details, head over to Apple's security site for more information.
If you missed iOS 15.6.1, it had two security patches on board. You can read more about the pair on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.6 update, it had 30+ security upgrades on board. You can learn more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.5 it brought 27 new security patches to the iPhone. You can learn more about these patches over on Apple's security site.
If you missed iOS 15.4.1, it had one new security patch on board. You can read more about it over on Apple's website.
If you missed the iOS 15.4 update, it had a whopping 36 new security patches on board. If you want to learn more about these patches, head on over to Apple's security site for the particulars.
If you missed iOS 15.3.1, it had one security patch on board. For more about it, head over to Apple's security page.
If you missed iOS 15.3, you'll also get its patches with your upgrade. iOS 15.3 brought 10 new security patches to iPhone users. If you're interested in the details, you can read more about them right here.
If you missed iOS 15.2.1, you'll get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about the change over on Apple's website.
If you missed Apple's iOS 15.2 update, you'll get its 30+ security patches with your upgrade. You can read all about them over on the company's security site.
iOS 15.2 also included some important upgrades to privacy. The software brought the company's App Privacy Report to Settings. This lets you see how often your apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days. You can also see their network activity.
In addition, iOS 15.2 brought Apple's communication safety features for kids. You'll find these features in the Messages app, in Siri, in Spotlight, and in Search.
If you missed iOS 15.1, iOS 15.8 will bring its security patches to your iPhone. You can read more about them on Apple's website.
If you missed iOS 15.0.2 you'll also get its security patch with your upgrade. You can learn more about it right here.
iOS 15.0 also brought numerous security patches to your iPhone. If you'll be moving up from iOS 14 and you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's security website.
Apple's updated its website with new information about iOS 15's batch of security patches. The company now says the software patched up an issue that could have exposed a user's private Apple ID information and in-app search history. It also says iOS 15 patched up an issue that allowed apps to override Privacy preferences.
If you skipped iOS 14.8 or any older versions of iOS, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 15.8 update as well.
In addition to those patches, iOS 15 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Siri. Requests made to Siri are now processed on the device itself using Neural Engine. This makes it more secure.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
There's also a Mail feature that hides your IP address.
