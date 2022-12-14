5 Things to Know About the iOS 16.3 Update

Apple’s confirmed a brand new iOS 16.3 update for iPhone and the software is currently in beta testing ahead of its official release.

iOS 16.3 is a milestone upgrade which means it should, like iOS 16.2, bring more than just bug fixes and security patches to iPhone users. The software should deliver new features as well.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 16.3 release date yet and it will likely stay in beta for the foreseeable future. If you don’t want to wait for the stable release, you can try an early version of the software on your iPhone right now.

With iOS 16.3 in the works, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the next major iOS 16 update for iPhone.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iOS 16.3 update’s known changes, what you can expect from the iOS 16.3 release date and release time, information about the iOS 16.3 beta, and more.

iOS 16.3 Beta

If you want to start using iOS 16.3 on your iPhone you can do so right now.

Apple’s pushed the iOS 16.3 beta to developers which means those enrolled in the company’s developer program can download a pre-release version of the firmware right now.

The company will also push the iOS 16.3 beta to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program. A developer account requires an annual fee while the Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a compatible device and working Apple ID.

Before you download the iOS 16.3 beta, note that pre-release software is typically always plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your iPhone’s battery life, and its overall speed which can make it tricky to use as a daily driver.

You should be able to fix some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance issues will probably require a fix from Apple down the road.

If you can’t stand the iOS 16.3 beta’s performance on your iPhone, you can downgrade back to iOS 16.2 or iOS 16.1.2. The downgrade path to other iOS firmware is closed.

Apple is currently on iOS 16.3 beta 1.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iOS 16.3 release date. However, it should arrive sometime next year.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the iOS 16.3 release date will likely arrive in February or March of next year. In other words, it’ll stay in beta testing for awhile.

For more about the iOS 16.3 release date, check out our guide.

iOS 16.3 Release Time

We don’t have an official iOS 16.3 release date yet, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on the date it chooses.

The official version of iOS 16.3 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for iOS updates to show up so there’s no need to worry if you don’t see new software right away.

Apple will also release iOS 16.3 beta updates for developers, and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, around 10AM Pacific as well. The company typically releases new betas every 1-2 weeks.

Keep this timeline in mind if you plan to install new iOS 16.3 betas, or the official version of iOS 16.3, right away.

iOS 16.3 Features

Apple’s milestone updates (x.x) almost always bring new features, enhancements, security patches, and bug fixes to iPhone users and that’s what you’ll probably get from iOS 16.3.

Developers are digging through the iOS 16.3 beta right now and we’ll let you know if they find any significant changes on board the new software.

Apple could add to, or subtract, features from the iOS 16.3 beta as testing progresses and we’ll let you know if there are differences between the beta and the final release.

iOS 16.3 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 16.3 beta.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iOS 16.3 beta. They haven’t released one for the official version of iOS 15 or iOS 16 yet.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 16.2 & 11 Reasons You Should