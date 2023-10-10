5 Things to Know About the iOS 16.7.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a new iOS 16.7.1 update to iPhone models that didn’t make the move to iOS 17.

iOS 16.7.1 is the latest update for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, three iPhone models that got left behind on Apple’s aging operating system. It’s also available if you own a newer iPhone and haven’t moved your device to iOS 17 yet.

While Apple probably won’t push new features to these devices, saving them for iPhones compatible with iOS 17, it will continue to push fixes for issues plaguing the operating system.

That’s exactly what iOS 16.7.1’s focus is and what makes it an extremely important update if you own an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, or another iPhone still running iOS 16.

With that in mind, we want to walk you through everything you need to know right now about Apple’s iOS 16.7.1 software for iPhone.

In the walkthrough below we’ll take you through iOS 16.7.1’s changes, the software’s performance, the current list of iOS 16.7.1 problems, the iOS 16 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with some quick thoughts on iOS 16.7.1’s performance.

iOS 16.7.1 Review

If your iPhone’s currently running iOS 16.7, you’ll see the smallest iOS 16.7.1 download size. Unless your device is running really low on storage, you won’t have to make room for the download.

The iOS 16.7.1 installation should take around 10 minutes or so to complete. It took just about eight minutes to install on an iPhone X that was previously running on iOS 16.7.

We’ve been using iOS 16.7.1 on an iPhone X for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about the software’s performance thus far:

Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is stable. We haven’t seen any major issues yet.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are working properly.

App Performance

Third-party apps like Hulu, Netflix, Twitter, Slack, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also running fine.

Speed

iOS 16.7.1 feels as fast as iOS 16.7 and we haven’t run into any abnormal lag, lockups, or freezes.

If your iPhone is struggling with bugs and/or performance issues on iOS 16.7, or an older version of iOS, you might want to install the iOS 16.7.1 update on your iPhone today.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the latest version of iOS 16 on your iPhone.

iOS 16.7.1 Problems

Apple tested iOS 16.7.1 behind the scenes, but the software is causing problems for some iPhone users. Some problems are brand new, others have carried over from older versions of iOS 16.

The current list of iOS 16.7.1 problems includes abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi issues, installation issues, Exchange issues, and problems with first and third-party apps.

If you run into a problem with iOS 16.7.1, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS 16 problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and tips that could help fix bad battery life.

Apple’s currently signing on iOS 16.7 which means you can drop your iPhone’s software back to older software if iOS 16.7.1 starts causing problems. You can’t, however, downgrade to anything older than iOS 16.7.

For more about the downgrade process, check out our guide.

iOS 16.7.1: What’s New

Apple’s point updates (x.x) typically focus on solving problems within the operating system. And that’s exactly what iOS 16.7.1 does.

The iOS 16.7.1 change log doesn’t mention any new features and Apple says the software is focused on patching up problems. You can learn more about iOS 16.7.1’s security contents over on Apple’s security site.

iOS 16.7.1 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iOS 16.7.1 update.

Developers have released a jailbreak that works with older versions of iOS. Unfortunately, the jailbreak doesn’t work with iOS 16.7.1. We’ll let you know if that changes.

What’s Next

We expect Apple to push new iOS 16 software to the iPhone down the road. Again, these updates will almost certainly focus on patching up security issues.

Apple is planning to release a new iOS 17.1 update later on this year so don’t be surprised if a new version of iOS 16 rolls out alongside it.

4 Reasons Not to Install iOS 16.7.1 & 10 Reasons You Should