Apple
5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 14.0 Update
Apple’s pushed its long-awaited iPadOS 14 update to iPad users around the world and the new software could have a big impact on your tablet’s performance.
After several months of testing, iPadOS 14 is finally out of beta and ready to download. It’s a massive upgrade for iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, or iPad mini.
If your iPad is currently running iPadOS 13.7, you get the smallest list of changes. If you’re moving up from an older version of iPadOS, your iPadOS 14 update will be more substantial because you’ll get the features and fixes from any software updates you skipped in your upgrade.
With iPadOS 14 out of testing, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s latest and greatest operating system.
In this guide to the first version of iPadOS 14 we’ll take you through the update’s performance, the current list of iPadOS 14 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iPadOS 14 jailbreak status, and more.
We’ll start with our impressions of iPadOS 14 update’s performance.
iPadOS 14 Review
If your tablet is currently on iPadOS 13.7, you’ll see a large download.
For iPadOS 13.7 users, the iPadOS 14.0 update requires a 2GB+ download. The exact download size will vary based on your device and the version of iPadOS 13 your device is running. If your slate is on an older version of iPadOS 13 you could see a larger download size.
The iPadOS 14 installation will probably take at least 10 minutes to complete. It took about 15 minutes to install on an older iPad Pro.
For more on the iPadOS 14 download and installation, take a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the iPadOS 14 update on the iPad Pro for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned thus far:
Connectivity
- Battery life is currently stable.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.
- Bluetooth is working fine.
- GPS and cellular data are both working normally.
Apps
- Third-party apps like Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are behaving normally.
- First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are stable as well.
Speed
- iPadOS 14 feels a bit faster than iPadOS 13.
If you’re dealing with problems on iPadOS 13.7 or an older version of iPadOS 13, you might want to install the iPadOS 14 update on your iPad right now. It could help.
If you need help making a decision, take a look at our list of reasons to, and not to, install iPadOS 14 today.
iPadOS 14 Problems
iPad users are unsurprisingly running into problems with the operating system.
The current list of problems includes some of most common iPadOS issues. The current list includes installation issues, issues with first and third-party apps, issues with Face ID, UI lag, Wi-Fi issues, and Bluetooth issues.
If you encounter a problem after upgrading, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common software issues. We’ve also released tips that will help you improve performance and some tips that should help you improve battery life.
If you can’t stand the iPadOS 14 update’s performance on your device, you can try downgrading back to iPadOS 13 in an attempt to improve performance. Apple is currently signing on iPadOS 13.7.
You can’t move your iPad’s software back to anything older than iPadOS 13.7. So those of you jumping up from iPadOS 13.6.1 and below need to approach iPadOS 14 with caution. Once you move, there’s no getting back.
- 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
- A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
- 7MP TrueDepth front camera
- Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
iPadOS 14 Update: What’s New
Like iOS 14, iPadOS 14 is a huge upgrade and it brings a long list of new features, improvements, and security patches with it.
Here are Apple’s full release notes:
Redesigned Experience
- Small, medium and large widget sizes allow you to pick the amount of information to display
- Widget stacks make the most of your Home Screen space and the Smart Stack uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget at the right time
- App sidebars have a new look that deliver more of the app’s functionality in the main window
- New app Toolbars, Pop-Overs and Pull-Down menus make it easier to get to all of the controls for an app
Compact Design
- Siri has a compact design that allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task
- Compact Search has a simpler design that works on the Home Screen or over any app
- Incoming Phone and FaceTime calls appear as a banner at the top of the screen
Search
- One place where you can find everything: search for apps, contacts, files, quick information like weather and stocks, common knowledge questions about people or places, or even quickly start a web search
- Top Hit results show the most relevant information including apps, contacts, knowledge, points of interest and websites
- Quick Launcher allows you to launch an app or website by typing a few characters
- As-you-type search suggestions show more relevant results as soon as you start typing
- Web search suggestions to launch Safari and get the most relevant web results
- Start a search in apps like Mail, Messages and Files
Scribble
- Write in any text field with Apple Pencil and your writing automatically converts to typed text
- Scratch to delete a word or space
- Circle a word to select it for editing
- Press and hold between words to add space for additional writing
- Shortcut Palette offers commonly used actions for the app you are using
- English, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese are supported as well as mixed Chinese and English
Note-taking with Apple Pencil
- Smart selection makes it easy to select text, distinguishing handwriting from drawings
- Copy and paste as text converts your handwritten notes into typed text for use in other documents
- Make space is a new gesture to create more room for handwritten notes
- Data detectors allow you to take action on phone numbers, email addresses and other handwritten information
- Shape recognition enables drawing perfect lines, arcs and other shapes
Siri
- An all-new compact design surfaces results in the bottom right corner of the screen in a new layout
- Expanded knowledge brings 20x more facts than three years ago
- Web answers help find answers to a broader set of questions using information from across the internet
- Audio messages can be sent with Siri on iOS and CarPlay
- Expanded language support for the new Siri voice and Siri translation
Messages
- Pinned conversations keep up to nine of your favorite message threads at the top of the list
- Mentions let you direct a message to an individual in a group conversation
- Inline replies let you reply to a specific message and see all related messages in their own view
- Group photos can be customized for a shared group look
Memoji
- 11 new hairstyles and 19 new headwear styles to customize your Memoji
- New Memoji stickers to send a fist bump, hug or blush
- Six added age options
- Face covering options
Maps
- Cycling directions provide routes along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads, taking into consideration elevation or how busy a street is
- Guides offer recommendations for places to eat, meet friends, or explore, curated by a selection of trusted brands
- Electric vehicle routing helps you plan trips with supported electric vehicles and automatically adds charging stops along your route
- Congestion zones help you route around or through active zones in cities like London or Paris
- Speed cameras let you know when you’re approaching speed and red-light cameras along your route
- Refine Location enables a highly accurate location and orientation when in urban areas with a poor GPS signal
Home
- Suggested automations help you set up automations with just a tap
- A visual status at the top of the Home app gives you a summary of accessories that require your attention
- Dynamic suggestions of the most relevant accessories and scenes appear in Home controls in Control Center
- Adaptive Lighting automatically adjusts the color of your smart light bulbs throughout the day to maximize comfort and productivity
- Face Recognition for video cameras and doorbells uses on-device intelligence to let you know who is there based on the people you’ve tagged in your Photos app and recent visitors you identify in the Home app
- Activity Zones for video cameras and doorbells captures video or sends you a notification only when motion is detected in areas you define
Safari
- Improved performance with an even faster JavaScript engine
- A Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention
- Password monitoring securely screens your saved passwords for any that may have been involved in a data breach
- Web page translation (beta) translates entire web pages in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Russian or Brazilian Portuguese
AirPods
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking on AirPods Pro places sounds anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience
- Automatic device switching transfers audio from your iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, and Mac
- Battery notifications let you know if you need to charge your AirPods
Augmented Reality
- Depth API provides more precise distance measurements captured by the LiDAR Scanner on iPad Pro to allow more realistic interactions between virtual and real-world objects
- Location Anchors in ARKit 4 enables apps to place AR experiences at a specific geographic coordinate
- Face Tracking is available to support AR experiences through the front camera on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and later, iPad Pro 11-inch and later
- Video textures in RealityKit enable apps to apply video to any part of a scene or virtual object
App Clips
- An App Clip is a small part of an app that developers can create and that is discoverable at the moment you need it, and focused on a specific task
- Small by design, App Clips are usable in a few seconds
- Discover app clips at the right moment through scanning QR codes, from Messages, Maps, and Safari
- Recently used App Clips show up in App Library’s Recently Added category, and you can download the full version of the app if you want to keep it around
Privacy
- A recording indicator is displayed whenever an app has access to the microphone or camera
- Approximate location can now be shared with an app, rather than sharing your precise location
- Limited Photos library access gives you the option to share only selected photos with an app whenever an app asks for access
- App and web developers can now offer the option for you to upgrade your existing accounts to Sign in with Apple
Accessibility
- Headphone accommodations amplify soft sounds and adjust certain frequencies, customized for an individual’s hearing
- Sign language prominence in FaceTime detects when a participant is using sign language and makes the person prominent in a Group FaceTime call
- Sound Recognition uses on-device intelligence to detect and identify important sounds such as alarms, and alerts you to them using notifications
- VoiceOver Recognition uses on-device intelligence to recognize elements on your screen to improve VoiceOver support for app and web experiences
- Image descriptions read complete-sentence descriptions of images and photos within apps and on the web
- Text recognition speaks the text identified within images and photos
- Screen Recognition automatically detects interface controls to aid in navigating apps
This release also includes other features and improvements.
App Store
- Important details about each app are displayed in a glanceable, scrollable view, including a way to see the games your friends are playing
Apple Arcade
- Coming Soon gives you a sneak peek at upcoming Apple Arcade games and you can automatically download them as soon as they’re released
- See All Games is improved with sorting and filtering by release date, updates, category, controller support and more
- Achievements are browsable right from within the Apple Arcade tab
- Continue Playing makes it easy to resume recently played games across devices
- Game Center dashboard showcases your profile, friends, achievements, leaderboards and more, all from within your game
Apple Cash Family
- Apple Cash can be enabled for up to five family members under 18
- Send money to your child through Messages or by asking Siri
- Notifications for purchases or person to person payments as they occur
- Parental controls to limit who your children can send money to
- Option to turn off Apple Cash for family members under 18
- Shared oversight with another adult in your Family Sharing group
Camera
- Quick toggles in Video mode to change video resolution and frame rate from the Camera app
- Mirror front camera lets you capture selfies that match the front camera preview
- Improved QR code reading to scan codes, even if they are small or wrapped around objects
FaceTime
- Improved video quality with up to 1080p resolution on iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) and later, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) and later
- New eye contact feature uses machine learning to subtly adjust the position of your eyes and face to make video calling more natural even when you’re looking at the screen instead of the camera
Files
- New sidebar and toolbar consolidate controls for quicker access to files and functions
- APFS encryption support for external drives
Keyboard and International
- On-device dictation helps protect your privacy by performing all processing completely offline. Dictation in search uses server-based dictation in order to recognize terms you may be searching for from across the Internet.
- Search within the Emoji keyboard using a word or phrase
- Keyboard displays AutoFill suggestions from Contacts for email addresses, phone numbers, and more in apps
- New dictionaries for French-German, Indonesian-English, Japanese-Simplified Chinese, and Polish‑English
- Wubi input method for Simplified Chinese
- Autocorrection support for Irish Gaelic and Norwegian Nynorsk
- Redesigned Japanese Kana keyboard with easier input for numbers
- Mail supports email addresses using non‑Latin languages
Music
- A new Listen Now tab for playing and discovering your favorite music, artists, playlists and mixes
- Autoplay keeps music playing when you reach the end of a song or playlist by finding similar songs to play
- Search now showcases music for your favorite genres and activities, and shows helpful suggestions as you type
- Library filtering helps you find artists, albums, playlists and other items in your library even faster
Notes
- Enhanced actions menu provides easy access to locking, scanning, pinning and deleting
- Top Hits in search surfaces your most relevant search results
- Pinned Notes list can be collapsed or expanded
- Enhanced scanning captures sharper scans and more precise auto-cropping
Photos
- New sidebar gives you quick access to Albums, Search and Media Types, and makes it easy to edit the order of albums under the My Albums view
- Filter and sort your collection to more easily locate and organize your photos and videos
- Pinch and zoom to quickly find your photos and videos in more places, like Favorites and Shared Albums
- Photos and videos caption support
- Live Photos taken using iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 will autoplay with improved stabilization in Years, Months and Days View
- Memories enhancements provide a more relevant selection of photos and videos and a larger music selection for Memory movies
- Redesigned image picker in apps uses the same smart search from the Photos app to help you easily find content to share
Podcasts
- Listen Now is smarter and includes your personal episode queue and new episodes picked for you
Reminders
- Assign reminders to people you share lists with
- New reminders can be created from the lists screen without having to enter a specific list
- Smart suggestions let you add dates, times and locations with a tap
- Personalized lists with emoji and newly added symbols
- Rearrange or hide smart lists
Settings
- Option to set your default email and web browser
Shortcuts
- Starter Shortcuts let you get started with a built-in folder of shortcuts, tailored for you
- Shortcuts automations are suggested based on your usage patterns
- Folders let you organize your shortcuts and can be added as widgets to the Home Screen
- New compact design for running shortcuts keeps you in context while you use another app
- New Automation triggers can run shortcuts based on receiving an email or message, your battery level, closing an app and more
- Wind Down Shortcuts provide a collection of relaxing shortcuts to help you get ready for a good night’s sleep
Voice Memos
- Folders help organize your Voice Memos recordings
- Favorites lets you mark your best recordings and quickly access them later
- Smart Folders automatically group together Apple Watch recordings, recently deleted recordings and recordings you marked as Favorites
- Enhance Recording reduces background noise and room reverberation
iPadOS 14 also has 11 security patches on board and you can read more about those over on Apple’s website.
iPadOS 14 Jailbreak
If you jailbreak your iPad, you’ll have to skip iPadOS 14 for now.
Earlier this year, the developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreak tool released a new version that’s compatible with iPadOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS/iPadOS going all the way down to iOS 11.0. iOS 12.3-12.3.2 and iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5 are excluded. So are iPadOS 13.5.1, iPadOS 13.6, iPadOS 13.6.1, and iPadOS 13.7.
Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything about a public iPadOS 14 jailbreak and it could be weeks before we see a tool get released to the public.
What’s Next
The next version of iPadOS 14 could arrive in October.
Apple is reportedly prepping a milestone iPadOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series in October.
iPadOS 14.1 will likely bring bug fixes for some of the initial problems plaguing iPadOS 14. We also expect it to have some new features on board.
If you’re feeling leery about making the move to iPadOS 14,0, you might want to wait for iPadOS 14.1 and its batch of bug fixes to arrive.
Install iPadOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, and it should be, think about installing iPadOS 14 right now.
iPadOS 14 has 11 new security patches on board. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iPadOS 13.7 or any older versions of iPadOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your upgrade. They're baked in.
In addition to those patches, iPadOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iPadOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
10 Common iOS 14 Problems & How to Fix Them
As we push away from iOS 14’s release we’re starting to hear about the bugs and performance issues plaguing Apple’s new operating system.
iOS 14 went through a lengthy beta process, but problems have unsurprisingly slipped through the cracks into the official release.
The current list of iOS 14 problems includes abnormal battery drain, Wi-Fi issues, UI lag, crashes, Touch ID, problems and installation issues. A lot of these problems are brand new, others have carried over from iOS 13.
While some of these issues will require a fix from Apple in a new version of iOS 14 or a visit to your local Apple Store (if it’s open), some issues can be fixed in minutes from the comfort of your home.
In this guide we’ll take you through fixes for the most common iOS 14 problems we’ve heard about. If you’re noticing battery drain, issues with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, or if you’re having issues installing iOS 14, have a look through these fixes before you pick up the phone or take your iPhone into a store.
How to Fix iOS 14 Installation Problems
If your installation gets stuck, here’s how to get it unstuck.
First, you’ll want to perform a hard reset. On older iPhone models you’ll need to hold the home button and the power button down at the same time and wait until the device reboots.
If you own an iPhone 7, hold the volume down and power button until the device resets. If you own an iPhone 8, press volume up and release, press volume down and release, then hold the power button for about 5-10 seconds until it resets.
If you own a newer model like the iPhone X, you’ll need to press volume up, volume down, then hold the side button on the right edge of the device until the device reboots itself.
If your download is taking forever, you’ll want to pause the download, wait a few minutes, and try again. You also might want to investigate your router or check Apple’s service page for an outage.
How to Fix iOS 14 Battery Life Problems
If your iPhone’s battery starts acting up after the upgrade, there are a few things you can try.
If you’re experiencing extreme battery drain after installing iOS 14, take a look at our list of fixes.
If nothing in that guide works, there’s a chance you’ve got a bad battery. If you determine that might be the case, you’ll need to get in touch with Apple about a replacement.
If you live near an Apple Store, and it’s open for business, make an appointment at the Genius Bar. They should be able to diagnose your problem in minutes.
If you don’t have an Apple Store near you, you’ll want to get in contact with Apple customer service.
How to Fix iOS 14 Bluetooth Problems
If you’re unable to connect to one or more of your Bluetooth devices, here’s what you’ll need to do.
First, you’ll want to forget the Bluetooth connection on your device. Here’s how to do that on iOS 14:
- Head into your Settings.
- Tap Bluetooth.
- Select the connection using the “i” in the circle.
- Tap “Forget this Device”.
- Try reconnecting.
If that doesn’t work, try resetting your iPhone’s Network Settings:
- Go to your Settings.
- Tap General.
- Tap Reset.
- Tap Reset Network Settings.
This process will take a few seconds to complete. It’ll cause your device to forget known Wi-Fi networks so make sure you’ve got your password(s) handy.
You can also try resetting your device’s settings back to their factory defaults. Here’s how to do that:
- Head into Settings.
- Tap General.
- Tap Reset.
- Tap Reset All Settings.
Bluetooth issues can be difficult to fix so if none of these solutions work, you might have to contact Apple’s customer service or the company who makes the product you’re trying to connect to.
How to Fix iOS 14 Wi-Fi Problems
If you’re noticing slower speeds or dropped connections, here are some steps to take.
Before you start messing around with your iPhone’s settings, investigate the connection. If you’re on your home Wi-Fi network, try unplugging the router for minute before plugging it back in.
If you can’t access the router you’re connected to or if you’re positive the issue has nothing to do with your router, head into your iPhone’s Settings app.
From here you’ll want to forget the Wi-Fi network that’s giving you problems. Here’s how to do that:
- In your Settings, tap Wi-Fi.
- Select your connection by tapping the “i” in the circle.
- Tap Forget this Network at the top of the screen. (Note: This will cause your iPhone to forget the Wi-Fi password so you’ll want to have that handy.)
If this doesn’t work, try resetting your phone’s network settings:
- Go to your Settings app.
- Tap General.
- Tap Reset
- Tap on Reset Network Settings.
If none of those help, you’ll want to check out Apple’s guide to Wi-Fi problems.
How to Fix iOS 14 Cellular Data Problems
If your device suddenly starts telling you you have “No Service” and you can’t connect to your cellular network, here are a few steps to take.
First, make sure there isn’t a cellular outage in your area. Check social media for reports and/or get into contact with your service provider on social media. We also recommend checking Down Detector to see if others in your area are having similar issues.
If you determine the issue is unrelated to a network outage, you’ll want to restart your iPhone and see if that jumpstarts the connection.
If that doesn’t work, try turning Airplane Mode on for 30 seconds before turning it off. Airplane Mode kills all of the connections on your device.
If you still can’t get it to work, you’ll want to try toggling Cellular Data and/or LTE off to see if that helps. Here’s how to temporarily shut LTE off:
- Go into Settings.
- Tap Cellular.
- Tap Cellular Data Options.
- Tap Enable LTE.
- Toggle it off.
- Leave it off for a minute then toggle it back on.
If you want to shut off Cellular Data completely without turning off your other services, here’s what you need to do:
- Go to Settings.
- Tap Cellular.
- Tap Cellular Data.
- Toggle it Off.
- Leave it off for a minute and toggle it back on.
How to Fix iOS 14 FaceTime Issues
If you’re having trouble making or receiving FaceTime calls, you’ll want to make sure Apple isn’t having any issues. If FaceTime has a green symbol next to it, the issues are on your end.
Make sure your iPhone is properly connected to Wi-Fi or your cellular network. If it is, make sure FaceTime is turned on. Here’s how to do that:
- Head into Settings.
- Tap FaceTime.
- If you notice a message that says “Waiting for Activation”, turn FaceTime off and then toggle it back on.
If FaceTime is on and you’re connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network, try restarting your iPhone.
If you’re having trouble connecting via FaceTime over a cellular network, make sure cellular data is currently turned on for FaceTime. Here’s how to check:
- Head into Settings.
- Tap Cellular.
- Scroll Down and make sure FaceTime is toggled on.
How to Fix iOS 14 App Problems
If one or more of your applications are acting up after the move to iOS 14, here are a few things you can try before getting in contact with the developer.
First, try restarting your iPhone. If that doesn’t improve performance, you’ll want to check the App Store for an update. Developers are pushing iOS 14 support updates and the downloading latest version of the app could help.
You can also try deleting the app and downloading it again.
If you can’t fix the issue yourself, get in contact with the app’s developer and see if it knows about the issue. If it does, it might have a manual fix or an ETA on an update that will address the issue.
How to Fix iOS 14 Random Reboots
If your phone starts randomly rebooting, here are a few fixes to try before getting in contact with Apple.
First, restart the device. If you haven’t turned your device off in awhile, this could solve the issue.
If you’re still seeing random reboots, update all of your applications and see if that solves the issue. If it doesn’t, you might need to have a chat with Apple’s customer service.
How to Fix iOS 14 Visual Voicemail Issues
iOS’ Visual Voicemail feature often breaks after Apple releases a new version of iOS. If you can’t get visual voicemail to popup on your phone, here are a few things to try.
First, try letting the voicemail play all the way through. Once it’s done, exit the Phone app and re-open it. If that doesn’t work, you’ll want to restart your iPhone.
How to Fix iOS 14 GPS Issues
If GPS starts acting up, try restarting your phone before you do anything else.
If that doesn’t help, you’ll want to try toggling Airplane Mode on and off. If it’s still acting up, go into your location permissions and make sure you’re permitting the app to use GPS. Here’s how to do that:
- Go to Settings.
- Tap Privacy.
- Tap Locations Services at the top.
- Tap on the app in question and make sure you’re using something other than “Never.” If you have Never selected, GPS won’t work.
You can also try toggling Location Services off and on. Here’s how to do that:
- Go to Settings.
- Tap Privacy.
- Tap Locations Services at the top.
- Toggle Location Services off, wait a few seconds, and toggle it back on.
If you still can’t get GPS to work properly, try resetting your device’s network settings:
- Go to your Settings.
- Tap General.
- Tap Reset.
- Tap Reset Network Settings.
Downgrade to iOS 13
If everything fails, and you can’t wait for the next version of iOS 14 and can’t/don’t want to get in touch with Apple customer service, you can try downgrading back to iOS 13. This could help improve your phone’s performance.
If you don’t know how to downgrade an iPhone’s software, take a look at our walkthrough.
Restore as New
If the problems are really bad, you can try restoring your iPhone as new. You can do this via Finder, iTunes, or iCloud. This should only be used as a last resort.
Install iOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14 update right away.
iOS 14 brings 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
10 Things to Do Before the iPhone 12 Release Date
Apple iPhone 12 rumors are heating up and the release date is getting close. If you’re thinking about buying an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro this fall, there are some things you should do before Apple’s 2020 iPhones arrive.
Now that we’re pushing toward the end of the summer there are some great reasons to think about waiting for Apple’s next batch of iPhones.
The company’s new iPhone 12 models are reportedly coming with massive changes including 5G support, upgrades to the camera, new processor, and more.
We don’t have an official release date yet, that announcement won’t come for a few weeks, but all signs point to a launch sometime in October.
While it might seem like it’s a bit early to start preparing for the iPhone 12’s release date, taking some steps ahead of time will ensure that you’re fully prepared to buy one when the time comes.
In this guide we’ll take prospective iPhone 12 buyers through some steps to take ahead of Apple’s announcements.
Track iPhone 12 Rumors
If you’re interested in buying one of the new iPhones in the fall, you’ll want to track the latest rumors as we push toward their release date.
Apple does its best to keep things under wraps, but rumors and leaks are inevitable and we’ve seen a ton of information emerge over the past couple of weeks.
Rumors will fill in many of the blanks well ahead of the iPhone 12’s release and they will help you set proper expectations as we close in on Apple’s announcements. If you have proper expectations, you’ll avoid disappointment.
In addition to keeping an eye out for hardware and software rumors, you’ll also want to keep your eyes peeled for supply chain rumors.
We haven’t heard anything concrete yet, but if rumors start pointing to potential shortages at launch, you might want to think about putting in a pre-order in order to avoid a delay.
If you want a look at the latest iPhone 12 rumors, take a look at our guide.
Check Your Upgrade Status
If you’re planning to buy a new iPhone in the fall, you’ll want to keep an eye on your upgrade status as we push closer to the release date.
If you’re not eligible for an upgrade until October or later, you might not be able to put in a pre-order for a new device since your line won’t eligible.
Carriers will sometimes move up your upgrade status so you’ll want to check in on it to see if anything changes in the buildup to the announcements.
Checking your current upgrade status is easy and only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to check your upgrade online at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular.
Get Familiar with iOS 14
We recommend getting comfortable with the software that will power the iPhone 12.
Apple’s new iOS 14 operating system has arrived which means you can try it out on your current iPhone ahead of the official release.
If you do this before the iPhone 12 launches you won’t be caught off guard by all of the changes when you open up your new phone.
For more on iOS 14, have a look at our walkthrough.
Research iPhone Accessories
As we speed toward the release you’ll want to get familiar with case manufacturers and other iPhone accessory makers. This way, you’ll know exactly what to buy and how much to spend on accessories if you decide you need them.
We recommend reading reviews and digging into the best iPhone cases, screen protectors, and various other accessories before Apple confirms the devices.
Get a feel for the pricing, dig into pros and cons of each manufacturer, and find styles that appeal to you.
Figure Out How Much Storage You Need
Figure out how much storage you might need ahead of time.
iPhone 12 rumors are hinting at one major change to the iPhone’s storage capacity. Instead of 64GB, it looks like the iPhone 12’s storage will start at 128GB. Rumors point to additional 256GB and 512GB options.
Picking the right storage will help you save money and avoid headaches down the line. While some of you will be fine with the least amount of storage, others will want the peace of mind that comes with having more internal space available.
If you’re unsure about what you might need, take a look at our guide to picking the best iPhone 11 storage size.
Research iPhone 12 Alternatives
Before you decide to wait for the iPhone 12, make sure you go hands on with the current models. You might find a model you like at a price you love.
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are still fairly expensive, but their prices have dropped since launch.
We’ve also seen deals on Apple’s iPhones from 2018. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are still solid devices and they’re worth a look as well.
You might also want to take a peek at Apple’s new iPhone SE and other budget alternatives like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. All of these devices are holding up quite well in 2020 and all of them will get upgraded to iOS 14 this fall.
While the iPhone 12 models are exciting, a lot of you might be fine going with a device from the current crop.
If you aren’t committed to buying an iPhone, make sure you check out iPhone 12 alternatives.
Some of these alternatives are already out on shelves. We recommend checking out the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7, and Google’s Pixel 3, Pixel 4, and new Pixel 4a.
Make a Plan for Your Current Phone, Headphones & Charger
Make a plan for your current phone ahead of time. That way, you aren’t scrambling when the time comes.
Some of you might know of a friend or relative who could benefit from your current device. Ask around and see if anyone might need a hand-me-down later on this year. You might also look into donating your phone to charity.
If you plan on selling your current device to help offset the cost of your new iPhone, you’ll want to dig into prices at resellers like Gazelle and NextWorth.
You’ll also want to keep your current phone in pristine condition because that’s how you’ll get the most money back from those resellers, your carrier, or Apple when the time comes.
It’s not confirmed, but it looks like Apple won’t include a pair of headphones or a charger in the iPhone 12’s box. And that means you should come up with a plan for those items.
If you already own a pair EarPods, hold onto them. If you don’t, and you were relying on Apple to provide you with a pair, you might want to look into buying a pair of AirPods, a cheap pair of EarPods, or an EarPods alternative.
Apple will likely sell a charger through its website, but you should be perfectly fine buying a cheaper alternative from a company like Anker.
Look Into AppleCare
If you’re set on buying an iPhone 12, you’ll want to protect your investment.
All iPhones come with a standard warranty, but AppleCare is an extended warranty service that delivers better support. If you aren’t familiar with AppleCare’s service and its benefits, you should research them in the weeks ahead.
You will be able to add AppleCare to your bag during the checkout process when you purchase a new iPhone. You can also buy it later if you decide you want to wait.
Apple now gives users in the U.S. and Canada up to one year to buy AppleCare+.
Research Carriers
If you’re unhappy with your current provider’s coverage or plan, use this time to dig into competitors and see if you can find a better fit. This is especially important because the iPhone 12 series should feature 5G.
Each carrier has its pros and cons, but you might find one that stands out. If you’re interested in switching carriers, please take a look at our guides covering AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.
You’ll also want to dig into other carriers like Spectrum, Xfinity, Boost Mobile, and others. They don’t always get the iPhone on day one, but the pricing is often better.
Wait Because the iPhone 12 Launch is Close
The iPhone 12 launch is just weeks away and that means those of you interested in picking one up should consider holding off on buying a new device until Apple makes its announcements.
Again, it looks like the iPhone 12 series will start shipping in October due to supply chain issues related to the coronavirus outbreak.
And again, it looks like the iPhone 12 Pro models might not start shipping until sometime in November. Plans can change, but the leaker who released this information has been spot on in the past.
According to Jon Prosser, Apple is currently prepping an iOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series.
iOS 14.1 reportedly won't be ready until October 9th which means the iPhones likely won't start shipping until mid-to-late October.
If you don't think you can sit through a few more weeks of rumors and/or you phone isn't going to last that long, you'll obviously want to move onto something else.
That said, if you can wait, now is the time to do so. We're getting close.
11 Reasons to Wait for the iPhone 12 & 5 Reasons Not To
Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are top notch, but some of you might want to wait for the 2020 iPhones, also known as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Last September, Apple unveiled new flagship iPhone models. The iPhone 11 series is available in the United States and other countries around the world.
In April, the company announced a new iPhone SE which comes with a 4.7-inch display, an iPhone 8-like design, and upgraded internals.
As we push deeper into 2020, we’ve seen Apple and retailers offers deals on these devices and others. The iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR from 2018 are still fairly expensive, but price cuts and trade-ins can save you quite a bit of cash on the former flagships.
If you’re in the hunt for a new iPhone in 2020, these devices should be at or near the top of your shopping list alongside budget alternatives like the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 7.
While many of you are perfectly fine with one of these devices, others might want to wait. Rumor has it, the 2020 iPhone lineup will come with a much bigger set of changes and those who aren’t impressed with the iPhone 11 series, or Apple’s older iPhone models, should consider waiting.
iPhone 12 Rumors
We’re just weeks away from an official iPhone 12 announcement and that means we’ve seen a ton of credible information emerge.
The iPhone 12 series will reportedly feature an overhauled camera system with 3D capabilities, OLED screens across the board, display upgrades, a new processor, 5G support, and a new design that could include a smaller notch.
We’ve heard that Apple might pull EarPods from the box in an effort to push people to AirPods. EarPods have always come with a new iPhone so this would be a pretty notable change.
Ming-Chi-Kuo agrees and predicts that Apple won’t include a pair of EarPods with the iPhone 12. He believes their removal will help Apple keep costs down.
Taiwanese research firm TrendForce also thinks “Apple has decided to sell the upcoming iPhones without accessories such as wired earphones, power adapter” in order to keep costs down.
Leaker L0vetodream also says the box won’t include a charger or EarPods. They also claim the iPhone 12’s packaging will become “thinner” and “exquisite.”
Analysts at British bank Barclays have backed this rumor up. They also think the new iPhones won”t ship with a power adapter. If true, that would leave a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.
In his research note, Kuo says he thinks Apple will pull the power adapter from the iPhone’s box. He believes the company will sell the 20W power adapter as an accessory. He also thinks Apple will end production of the existing 5W and 18W power adapters.
A report from Nikkei suggests the same. So, at this point, it really looks like the iPhone 12 won’t have EarPods or a charger inside the box.
That being said, it looks like Apple will include a new braided USB-C to Lightning cable with the iPhone 12. Apple sells braided cables for other devices, but it hasn’t sold a braided cable for the iPhone or iPad before.
Apple currently includes a USB-C to Lightning cable and USB-C power adapter with iPhone 11 Pro models. The iPhone 11 comes with a USB-A to Lightning cable.
We’ve seen a ton of back and forth about the iPhone 12 launch date and we finally have an answer straight from Cupertino. Apple confirmed a delay during its quarterly earnings call with analysts.
The company’s CFO says Apple is currently planning to ship the new iPhone models a few weeks later than the standard September window.
YouTuber Jon Prosser has outlined what he’s heard about Apple’s iPhone 12 launch plans and they are as follows:
- iPhone 12 launch event – Week of October 12th.
- iPhone 12 pre-orders – Week of October 12th.
- iPhone 12 – Shipping week of October 19th.
- iPhone 12 Pro – Pre-orders and shipping in November.
A report from Bloomberg outlines Apple’s plans even further. The site says all four iPhone models will launch in the fall.
The site claims the two lower-end iPhone 12 models, 5.4 and 6.1-inch devices, will arrive on shelves first followed by the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro models. The report notes that the company’s “rollout is on course to be the latest since the release of the iPhone X in November 2017.”
There’s also chatter about a 4G-only iPhone 12 arriving sometime in early 2021. The rumor comes from Wedbush Securities analysts who believe the phone could launch in Q1 with an $800 price point.
With all that in mind, we’ll take you through the best reasons to wait and the best reasons to go with another device before the 2020 iPhone models arrive.
Wait Because the iPhone 12 Launch is Close
The iPhone 12 launch is just weeks away and that means those of you interested in picking one up should consider holding off on buying a new device until Apple makes its announcements.
Again, it looks like the iPhone 12 series will start shipping in October due to supply chain issues related to the coronavirus outbreak.
And again, it looks like the iPhone 12 Pro models might not start shipping until sometime in November. Plans can change, but the leaker who released this information has been spot on in the past.
According to Jon Prosser, Apple is currently prepping an iOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series.
iOS 14.1 reportedly won't be ready until October 9th which means the iPhones likely won't start shipping until mid-to-late October.
If you don't think you can sit through a few more weeks of rumors and/or you phone isn't going to last that long, you'll obviously want to move onto something else.
That said, if you can wait, now is the time to do so. We're getting close.
iPhone 11 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know
We continue to see complaints about iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max problems as we push deeper into 2020.
Last September Apple confirmed, and released, its 2019 iPhone models. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max replace the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR as the company’s flagship models and they do so with some big time upgrades on board.
As we move further away from their release date, we’re getting a lot of feedback from those who now own one of Apple’s flagship iPhone models.
A lot of the feedback is good. These are powerful devices with outstanding cameras and they’re worth a look if you’re in the market for a new smartphone.
They’re solid devices, but they aren’t perfect. We’re also getting a list of the hardware and software problems plaguing the devices.
We haven’t heard about any widespread “gate” issues, but we have heard about various bugs, performance issues, and issues with the design. We expect the list of iPhone 11 problems to grow as more people adopt these devices throughout 2020.
With all of that in mind, we want to take you through the most important things to know, right now, about iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max issues.
This guide we’ll take you through the current state of these issues, potential fixes for problems, places to find feedback about problems, and what’s next for the devices.
iPhone 11 Problems
If you’re having issues activating your new iPhone 11, check Apple’s System Status page. If it’s not showing green, you’ll want to wait until it’s green and then try activating the phone again.
If it’s green and it’s still not working, make sure you have a SIM card inserted in your iPhone. If you’re receiving a “No Sim” or “Invalid SIM” error, you’ll want to head to this guide for assistance.
Some iPhone 11 users are complaining about iCloud Restore issues. This is another common problem with new iPhones. If you run into issues restoring from iCloud, head here for some potential fixes.
We’re also hearing about Face ID problems, issues with first and third-party applications, RAM management problems, Exchange problems, iCloud issues, visual voicemail problems, Bluetooth issues, Wi-Fi issues, and sound problems.
On top of that, some iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max users are seeing a weird green tint seconds after unlocking the phone.
As of right now it doesn’t look like a widespread issue, we haven’t seen the problem on the iPhone 11 models in our possession, but it’s something to keep an eye if you own an iPhone 11 or if you’re thinking about buying one.
A number of iPhone 11 users are also complaining about scratched displays and you can read more about those complaints in our report.
Where to Find Feedback
If you’re thinking about buying an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone Pro Max, or if you already own one, you’ll want to monitor feedback from early adopters. This feedback will alert you to potential issues with the hardware and software.
We recommend keeping an eye on YouTube, Apple’s discussion forums, social media sites like Twitter, and the MacRumors forums for ongoing feedback about the flagship phones.
We’ve also released our impressions of the iPhone 11’s iOS 13.7 update. Check out this roundup for additional feedback if you need it.
We’ll release our impressions of the iPhone 11’s iOS 14 update in the near future so be on the lookout for that.
How to Fix iPhone 11 Problems
If you run into a problem on your new iPhone, there’s no need to panic. There’s a good chance you’ll be able to avoid taking it into an Apple Store or your local carrier store for help.
First, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS problems. It will take you through fixes for common issues like broken Bluetooth and busted Wi-Fi.
We’ve also released some tips to help you improve performance and a guide that could help you improve battery life if you’re noticing abnormal drain.
If you can’t find a fix for your issue in our guides, you’ll want to check Apple’s discussion forums for potential fixes for your problem(s).
If you can’t find anything there, it’s time to get in touch with Apple and you can do so via the company’s support account on Twitter. You can also get in contact with Apple Support via the company’s website.
If you’d rather explain your issue in person, you should take your new phone into your local Apple Store and see if they can diagnose your problem. If you’ve got an Apple Store in your area, and it’s open, you’ll want to schedule a Genius Bar appointment.
Your iPhone is currently under warranty so they might offer you a replacement if the problem is serious enough.
How to Downgrade the iPhone 11
If you’re having issues on your iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, and you’re running iOS 14, you can’t move your iPhone back to an older version of iOS.
Apple is signing on iOS 13.7 which means iPhone 11 users dealing with performance issues and bugs on iOS 14 can move back top the previous operating system in an effort to improve performance.
If you’re unfamiliar with the downgrade process our guide will walk you through everything you need to know.
What’s Next
If you’re dealing with iOS 14 issues, help is almost certainly on the way.
Apple’s reportedly working on an iOS 14.1 update for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max and the release looks like it might coincide with the iPhone 12 series’ arrival in October.
If your phone is really struggling on iOS 14 or iOS 13, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled as we push through September.
Install iOS 14 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the iOS 14 update right away.
iOS 14 brings 11 new security patches to your iPhone. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
If you skipped iOS 13.7 or any older versions of iOS 13, you'll get the security patches from those updates with your iOS 14 update.
In addition to those patches, iOS 14 comes with some security and privacy upgrades including improvements to Home/HomeKit and Safari.
For instance in Safari, you can now tap the Privacy Report button to better understand how websites handle your privacy.
With iOS 14 on board you can now get information on the App Store that will help you understand the privacy practices of apps before you download them.
There is also a new recording indicator that will appear at the top of your screen whenever an app is using your microphone or camera. You can see if an app has used them recently in Control Center.
watchOS 7 Problems: 5 Things You Need to Know Today
This is an early look at the reports of watchOS 7 problems and what you need to know about any errors or issues associated with these updates.
From long installation times to connectivity issues, this is what you need to know about the current watchOS 7 problems that users are reporting right after installing this update.
Some of these issues will disappear after a day or two, while others may require a watchOS 7.0.1 or watchOS 7.1 updates to deliver a fix.
watchOS 7 Problems
There are no major watchOS 7 problems that we’ve run into so far, and reports do not call attention to any showstopping issues.
That said, we are hearing about slow downloads, and common problems that could surface today and tomorrow include; connectivity issues, slow performance, or bad battery life.
We’re keeping on the lookout and will update you when we hear of any of these issues.
Where to Find Feedback
If you are already running watchOS 7, or are just thinking about installing it, you can look for feedback.
This can help you find errors and issues that are linked to apps you use or the features you love.
We have a full guide on the reasons you should install watchOS 7 and the reasons you shouldn’t. This is a good place to start, but you can go further to learn more about this update.
We recommend checking out the Apple discussion forums, Twitter, and YouTube to learn what other users are experiencing with watchOS 7.
How to Fix watchOS 7 Problems
You cannot downgrade from watchOS 7 to watchOS 6 to fix problems, but there are some things you can try.
For slow downloads, restart your router or try a new connection. You may need to ask other users to stop streaming movies or playing games.
If you are experiencing lag, connection issues, or other oddities, after updating, you should try to restart your Apple Watch.
You can press and hold the side button and digital crown to force a restart or you can hold the side button until Power Off appears and then slide to turn your watch off.
The force restart can help you fix a red exclamation mark on your Apple Watch after updating
For more help, look on the Apple discussion forums and reach out to Apple Support on Twitter.
Can You Downgrade from watchOS 7?
If you don’t like watchOS 7, you cannot downgrade to watchOS 6. Apple does not offer this as an option for the Apple Watch. Once you install this update, your on it until Apple delivers a newer version of watchOS 7.
You can go to an Apple Store if your watch is completely broken on watchOS 7, but they will replace it if the device is under warranty, not help you downgrade to watchOS 6.
What’s next for watchOS 7?
Apple is already likely working on watchOS 7.0.1 with bug fixes. This could arrive later this month or in October.
We think the new iPhones will launch with iOS 14.1, so we could even see watchOS 7.1 arrive in October with new features and fixes.
We’ll update this post when we have more information about the upcoming watchOS 6 updates.
