5 Things to Know About the iOS 14.0 Update

Apple’s released its long-awaited iOS 14 update and the software a long list of features and under-the-hood improvements to the iPhone.

After several months of testing, iOS 14 is out of beta and ready to download. As expected it’s a huge upgrade for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the iPhone SE 2.

If your phone is currently running iOS 13.7, you get the smallest list of changes. If you’re moving up from an older version of iOS, your iOS 14 update will be more substantial because you’ll get the features and fixes from the updates you skipped in your upgrade.

Now that iOS 14 is out of beta, we want to take you through everything there is to know about Apple’s latest operating system for iPhone.

In this guide to the first version of iOS 14 we’ll take you through the update’s performance, the current list of iOS 14 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iOS 14 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with our impressions of iOS 14 update’s performance on iPhone.

iOS 14 Review

If your iPhone is currently running iOS 13.7, you’ll see a large download.

For iOS 13.7 users, the iOS 14.0 update requires a 2GB+ download. The exact download size will vary based on your device and the version of iOS 13 your iPhone is currently running.

If your iPhone is running an older version of iOS 13 you’ll likely see a larger download size because, again, your iOS 14 update includes the changes from any iOS updates you skipped.

If your phone is on iOS 13.7, the iOS 14 installation will probably take at least 10 minutes to complete. It took about 15 minutes to install on an iPhone X.

For more on the iOS 14 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the final version of iOS 14 for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is currently stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

GPS and cellular data are stable.

Apps

Third-party apps including Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are running fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are also stable right now.

Speed

iOS 14 feels about as fast as iOS 13.7 did.

If your iPhone is struggling with bugs or performance issues on iOS 13.7 or an older version of iOS 13, you should think about installing iOS 14 right now.

If you need help making a decision, please check out our reasons to, and not to, install the iOS 14 update. It will help you decide if upgrading is worth it.

We’re in the process of publishing our mini iOS 14 reviews for the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE so make sure you check those for additional feedback when they’re live.

iOS 14 Problems

The iOS 14 update is already causing problems for some iPhone users. Some of these issues are brand new, others have carried over from iOS 13.

The current list of iOS 14 issues includes installation problems, lag, Exchange issues, problems with first and third-party apps, hotspot problems, weird battery drain, issues with Touch ID and Face ID, and various other bugs.

If you run into an issue on iOS 14, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common iOS problems. We’ve also released tips that could help you improve your phone’s performance and tips to help fix bad iOS 14 battery life.

If you can’t handle the iOS 14 update’s performance, you can try moving back to iOS 13. Apple is signing on the previous version of iOS 13 (iOS 13.7).

The company isn’t signing on iOS 13.6.1, or any older versions of iOS 13, so there’s no way back to those updates.

iOS 14 Update: What’s New

iOS 14 is a massive upgrade and brings a long list of new features, improvements, and security patches to the iPhone.

Here are Apple’s release notes:

All-new widgets

Redesigned widgets can be placed right on the Home Screen

Small, medium and large widget sizes allow you to pick the amount of information to display

Widget stacks make the most of your Home Screen space and the Smart Stack uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget at the right time

Widget gallery includes all available widgets to browse and choose from

Redesigned Apple widgets for Weather, Clock, Calendar, News, Maps, Fitness, Photos, Reminders, Stocks, Music, TV, Tips, Notes, Shortcuts, Battery, Screen Time, Files, Podcasts, and Siri Suggestions

App Library

The App Library automatically organizes all of your apps into categories

The Suggestions category uses on-device intelligence to show apps you’re likely to be looking for based on factors like time of day or location

The Recently Added category shows apps that were recently downloaded from the App Store, as well as App Clips that were recently launched

Ability to hide Home Screen pages to get to the App Library even faster by tapping on the dots at the bottom of the screen while in jiggle mode

Compact design

Incoming Phone and FaceTime calls appear as a banner at the top of the screen

Siri has a compact design that allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task

Picture in Picture enables watching a video or taking a FaceTime call while you use another app

Messages

Pinned conversations keep up to nine of your favorite message threads at the top of the list

Mentions let you direct a message to an individual in a group conversation

Inline replies let you reply to a specific message and see all related messages in their own view

Group photos can be customized for a shared group look

Memoji

11 new hairstyles and 19 new headwear styles to customize your Memoji

New Memoji stickers to send a fist bump, hug or blush

Six added age options

Face covering options

Maps

Cycling directions provide routes along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads, taking into consideration elevation or how busy a street is

Guides offer recommendations for places to eat, meet friends, or explore, curated by a selection of trusted brands

Electric vehicle routing helps you plan trips with supported electric vehicles and automatically adds charging stops along your route

Congestion zones help you route around or through active zones in cities like London or Paris

Speed cameras let you know when you’re approaching speed and red-light cameras along your route

Refine Location enables a highly accurate location and orientation when in urban areas with a poor GPS signal

App Clips

An App Clip is a small part of an app that developers can create and that is discoverable at the moment you need it, and focused on a specific task

Small by design, App Clips are usable in a few seconds

Discover App Clips through tapping NFC tags or scanning QR codes, from Messages, Maps, and Safari

Recently used App Clips show up in App Library’s Recently Added category, and you can download the full version of the app if you want to keep it around

Translate

The new Translate app is designed for conversations and can work completely offline so your conversations stay private

A split-screen design in conversation mode has a single microphone button that automatically detects which of the selected languages is being spoken and transcribes the original and translated text on the correct sides of the screen

Attention mode shows translations in larger text so you can capture someone’s attention

Voice and text translations are supported for any combination of 11 languages

Siri

A new compact design allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task

Expanded knowledge brings 20x more facts than three years ago

Web answers help find answers to a broader set of questions using information from across the internet

Audio messages can be sent with Siri on iOS and CarPlay

Expanded language support for the new Siri voice and Siri translation

Search

One place where you can find everything: search for apps, contacts, files, quick information like weather and stocks, common knowledge questions about people or places, or even quickly start a web search

Top Hit results show the most relevant information including apps, contacts, knowledge, points of interest and websites

Quick Launcher allows you to launch an app or website by typing a few characters

As-you-type search suggestions show more relevant results as soon as you start typing

Web search suggestions to launch Safari and get the most relevant web results

Start a search in apps like Mail, Messages and Files

Home

Suggested automations help you set up automations with just a tap

A visual status at the top of the Home app gives you a summary of accessories that require your attention

Dynamic suggestions of the most relevant accessories and scenes appear in Home controls in Control Center

Adaptive Lighting automatically adjusts the color of your smart light bulbs throughout the day to maximize comfort and productivity

Face Recognition for video cameras and doorbells uses on-device intelligence to let you know who is there based on the people you’ve tagged in your Photos app and recent visitors you identify in the Home app

Activity Zones for video cameras and doorbells captures video or sends you a notification only when motion is detected in areas you define

Safari

Improved performance with an even faster JavaScript engine

A Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention

Password monitoring securely screens your saved passwords for any that may have been involved in a data breach

Web page translation (beta) translates entire web pages in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Russian or Brazilian Portuguese

Weather

Next-hour precipitation chart shows a minute-by-minute forecast of the intensity of rain or snow over the coming hour for the U.S.

Severe weather information displays government-issued alerts about certain severe weather events including tornados, winter storms, flash floods and more, for the U.S., Europe, Japan, Canada, and Australia

AirPods

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking on AirPods Pro places sounds anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience

Automatic device switching transfers audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac

Battery notifications let you know if you need to charge your AirPods

Privacy

A recording indicator is displayed whenever an app has access to the microphone or camera

Approximate location can now be shared with an app, rather than sharing your precise location

Limited Photos library access gives you the option to share only selected photos with an app whenever an app asks for access

App and web developers can now offer the option for you to upgrade your existing accounts to Sign in with Apple

Accessibility

Back Tap is a quick way to trigger accessibility features by tapping on the back of your iPhone

Headphone accommodations amplify soft sounds and adjust certain frequencies, customized for an individual’s hearing

Sign language prominence in FaceTime detects when a participant is using sign language and makes the person prominent in a Group FaceTime call

Sound Recognition uses on-device intelligence to detect and identify important sounds such as alarms, and alerts you to them using notifications

VoiceOver Recognition uses on-device intelligence to recognize elements on your screen to improve VoiceOver support for app and web experiences

Image descriptions read complete-sentence descriptions of images and photos within apps and on the web

Text recognition speaks the text identified within images and photos

Screen Recognition automatically detects interface controls to aid in navigating apps

This release also includes other features and improvements.

App Store

Important details about each app are displayed in a glanceable, scrollable view, including a way to see the games your friends are playing

Apple Arcade

Coming Soon gives you a sneak peek at upcoming Apple Arcade games and you can automatically download them as soon as they’re released

See All Games is improved with sorting and filtering by release date, updates, category, controller support and more

Achievements are browsable right from within the Apple Arcade tab

Continue Playing makes it easy to resume recently played games across devices

Game Center dashboard showcases your profile, friends, achievements, leaderboards and more, all from within your game

Apple Cash Family

Apple Cash can be enabled for up to five family members under 18

Send money to your child through Messages or by asking Siri

Notifications for purchases or person to person payments as they occur

Parental controls to limit who your children can send money to

Option to turn off Apple Cash for family members under 18

Shared oversight with another adult in your Family Sharing group

Augmented Reality

Location Anchors in ARKit 4 enables apps to place AR experiences at a specific geographic coordinate

Extended face tracking support is extended to the new iPhone SE

Video textures in RealityKit enable apps to apply video to any part of a scene or virtual object

Camera

Improved shot-to-shot performance speeds up the time to first shot and makes shooting photos even faster

QuickTake video can now also be captured on iPhone XS and iPhone XR when in Photo mode

Quick toggles in Video mode to change video resolution and frame rate from the Camera app

Updated Night mode capture experience on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro provides guidance to help you stay steady throughout the capture, as well as an option to cancel the shot mid-capture

Exposure compensation control lets you lock an exposure value for an entire camera session

Mirror front camera lets you capture selfies that match the front camera preview

Improved QR code reading to scan codes, even if they are small or wrapped around objects

CarPlay

New categories of supported apps for parking, EV charging, and quick food-ordering

Wallpaper options

Share ETA and send audio messages with Siri

Horizontal status bar support for cars with portrait screens

Chinese and Japanese keyboard support gives users an additional option to search for points of interest

FaceTime

Improved video quality with up to 1080p resolution on iPhone X and later

New eye contact feature uses machine learning to subtly adjust the position of your eyes and face to make video calling more natural even when you’re looking at the screen instead of the camera

Files

APFS encryption support for external drives

Health

Wind Down helps you create a pre-bedtime routine with apps and shortcuts, like listening to a relaxing playlist

Custom sleep schedules help you meet your sleep goals with bedtime reminders and wakeup alarms

Sleep mode minimizes distractions during Wind Down and Bedtime by turning on Do Not Disturb and simplifying your Lock screen

Health Checklist helps you track and manage health and safety features in one place

New Mobility category in the Health app, including metrics like walking speed, double support time, step length, and walking asymmetry

Keyboard and International

On-device dictation helps protect your privacy by performing all processing completely offline. Dictation in search uses server-based dictation in order to recognize terms you may be searching for from across the Internet.

Search within the Emoji keyboard using a word or phrase

Keyboard displays AutoFill suggestions from Contacts for email addresses, phone numbers, and more in apps

New dictionaries for French-German, Indonesian-English, Japanese-Simplified Chinese, and Polish‑English

Wubi input method for Simplified Chinese

Autocorrection support for Irish Gaelic and Norwegian Nynorsk

Redesigned Japanese Kana keyboard with easier input for numbers

Mail supports email addresses using non‑Latin languages

Music

A new Listen Now tab for playing and discovering your favorite music, artists, playlists and mixes

Autoplay keeps music playing when you reach the end of a song or playlist by finding similar songs to play

Search now showcases music for your favorite genres and activities, and shows helpful suggestions as you type

Library filtering helps you find artists, albums, playlists and other items in your library even faster

Notes

Enhanced actions menu provides easy access to locking, scanning, pinning and deleting

Top Hits in search surfaces your most relevant search results

Pinned Notes list can be collapsed or expanded

Shape recognition enables drawing perfect lines, arcs and other shapes

Enhanced scanning captures sharper scans and more precise auto-cropping

Photos

Filter and sort your collection to more easily locate and organize your photos and videos

Pinch and zoom to quickly find your photos and videos in more places, like Favorites and Shared Albums

Photos and videos caption support

Live Photos taken using iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 will autoplay with improved stabilization in Years, Months and Days View

Memories enhancements provide a more relevant selection of photos and videos and a larger music selection for Memory movies

Redesigned image picker in apps uses the same smart search from the Photos app to help you easily find content to share

Podcasts

Listen Now is smarter and includes your personal episode queue and new episodes picked for you

Reminders

Assign reminders to people you share lists with

New reminders can be created from the lists screen without having to enter a specific list

Smart suggestions let you add dates, times and locations with a tap

Personalized lists with emoji and newly added symbols

Rearrange or hide smart lists

Settings

Option to set your default email and web browser

Shortcuts

Starter Shortcuts let you get started with a built-in folder of shortcuts, tailored for you

Shortcuts automations are suggested based on your usage patterns

Folders let you organize your shortcuts and can be added as widgets to the Home Screen

New compact design for running shortcuts keeps you in context while you use another app

New Automation triggers can run shortcuts based on receiving an email or message, your battery level, closing an app and more

Wind Down Shortcuts provide a collection of relaxing shortcuts to help you get ready for a good night’s sleep

Voice Memos

Folders help organize your Voice Memos recordings

Favorites lets you mark your best recordings and quickly access them later

Smart Folders automatically group together Apple Watch recordings, recently deleted recordings and recordings you marked as Favorites

Enhance Recording reduces background noise and room reverberation

iOS 14 also has 11 security patches on board and you can read more about those over on Apple’s website.

iOS 14 Jailbreak

If you jailbreak your iPhone, you’ll have to skip iOS 14 for now.

Earlier this year, the developers behind the “unc0ver” jailbreak tool for iOS released a new version that’s compatible with iOS 13.5 and most versions of iOS going all the way down to iOS 11.0. iOS 12.3-12.3.2 and iOS 12.4.2-12.4.5 are excluded. So are iOS 13.5.1, iOS 13.6, iOS 13.6.1, and iOS 13.7.

The jailbreak tool is compatible with all iOS 13-powered devices including newer iPhone models.

Unfortunately, we haven’t heard anything about a public iOS 14 jailbreak and it could be weeks before we see a tool released to the public.

What’s Next

The next version of iOS 14 should arrive in October.

Apple probably won’t roll out iOS 14.0.1. Instead, the company is reportedly prepping a milestone iOS 14.1 update for release alongside the iPhone 12 series in October.

iOS 14.1 will likely bring bug fixes for some of the initial problems plaguing iOS 14. We also expect it to have some new features on board.

If you’re feeling leery about the move to iOS 14,0, you might want to wait for iOS 14.1 and its batch of bug fixes to arrive.

