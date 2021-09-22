5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 15.1 Update

Apple’s confirmed a new iPadOS 15.1 update and the software is in beta testing ahead of its official release for the iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini

The company just released the first version of iPadOS 15, but it has already confirmed the first big update to the new operating system. iPadOS 15.1 is a milestone upgrade which means it will bring new features, bug fixes, and security patches to iPad users.

We don’t have an official iPadOS 15.1 release date yet, but iPad users who don’t want to wait can try a pre-release version of the software right now.

With iPadOS 15.1 in the works, we want to take you through everything there is to know about the first major update to iPadOS 15.

In this guide we’ll tell you about the update’s changes, provide you with info about the iPadOS 15.1 release date and release time, tell you about the iPadOS 15.1 beta, and more.

iPadOS 15.1 Beta

If you don’t want to wait for the official iPadOS 15.1 release you don’t have to.

Apple’s pushed the iPadOS 15.1 beta to developers. It will also push the beta software to those enrolled in the Beta Software Program.

A developer account requires you to pay Apple money while the Beta Software Program is free to anyone with a working Apple ID and a compatible device. Most people should install the public iPadOS 15.1 beta.

Before you download the iPadOS 15.1 beta onto your iPad you’ll want to recall that pre-release software is typically plagued with bugs and performance issues.

These issues could impact the performance of your core apps, your iPad’s battery life, and its overall speed which makes beta software a less than ideal daily driver.

You should be able to fix some problems on your own, but some bugs and performance problems will probably require a fix from Apple in a future beta or in the official iPadOS 15.1 release.

If you can’t stand the beta’s performance you can downgrade back to older software though Apple is only signing on iPadOS 15.0 and iPadOS 14.8. The downgrade path to older iPadOS updates is closed.

Apple is currently on iPadOS 15.1 beta 1.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the iPadOS 15.1 release date and we may not get an official date ahead of the public release.

The software will likely stay in testing alongside iOS 15.1 for several weeks. At this point, we expect a release in October or November.

iPadOS 15.1 Release Time

We don’t have an official iPadOS 15.1 release date, but we know exactly when Apple will roll the software out on the day it selects.

The official version of iPadOS 15.1 will most likely arrive in and around 10AM Pacific. It sometimes takes a few minutes for software updates to show up so don’t be surprised if your update appears a few minutes after 10AM.

Here’s what you can expect from the iPadOS 15.1 release time in other U.S. timezones:

Eastern – 1 PM

Central – 12 PM

Mountain – 11AM

Apple will also release iPadOS 15.1 beta updates for developers, and those enrolled in the Beta Software Program, around 10AM Pacific as well. The company typically releases new betas every 1-2 weeks.

Keep these times in mind if you plan to install new iPadOS 15.1 betas, or the official version of iPadOS 15.1, right away.

iPadOS 15.1 Features

Apple’s milestone updates almost always bring new features, security patches, and under-the-hood improvements to iPad users and that’s what you can expect from iPadOS 15.1.

Developers are digging through the first iPadOS 15.1 beta and they’ve found several changes already, among them, SharePlay. SharePlay is a feature Apple dropped during the iPadOS 15 beta due to problems.

Apple could add, or subtract, from iPadOS 15.1’s change log during the beta period so keep an eye out for changes as the beta makes progress.

iPadOS 15.1 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, avoid the iPadOS 15.1 beta.

We don’t expect developers to release a tool that’s compatible with the iPadOS 15.1 beta. They haven’t released one for the official version of iPadOS 15 yet and that release may not come for awhile.

We’ll let you know when we learn more.

