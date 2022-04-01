5 Things to Know About the iPadOS 15.4.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a brand new iPadOS 15.4.1 update to iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini users.

iPadOS 15.4.1 is a point upgrade and the firmware brings a short list of changes to the iPad. It doesn’t have any new features on board, but it does have important bug fixes and a new security patch.

In this walkthrough we’ll take you through the iPadOS 15.4.1 update’s performance, the current list of iPadOS 15.4.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about bugs and performance issues, the iPadOS 15.4.1 jailbreak status, and more.

We’ll start with a look at the iPadOS 15.4.1 update’s performance.

iPadOS 15.4.1 Review

If your tablet is currently running iPadOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4.1 requires a fairly small download.

If your iPad is running an older version of iPadOS, your download could be larger. That’s because the features and fixes from iPadOS update(s) you skipped are baked into your version of iPadOS 15.4.1.

The iPadOS 15.4.1 installation should take around 10 minutes to complete. It took about seven minutes to install on one of our iPad Pro models.

For more on the iPadOS 15.4.1 download and installation, have a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the iPadOS 15.4.1 update on an iPad Pro (2018) for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working fine right now.

GPS and cellular data are working normally.

App Performance

Third-party apps like Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine.

First party apps like Safari, Podcasts, and Calendar are stable.

Speed

iPadOS 15.4.1 feels as fast and smooth as iPadOS 15.4 did.

If you’ve dealing with bugs or performance issues on iPadOS 15.4, or an older version of iPadOS, you should think about installing the iPadOS 15.4.1 update today.

iPadOS 15.4.1 Problems

iPadOS 15.4.1 is causing problems for iPad users.

The current list of problems includes abnormal battery drain, installation issues, Bluetooth issues, issues with first and third-party apps, UI lag, Face ID problems, UI lag, and Wi-Fi issues.

If you run into issues after installing the software, take a look at our fixes for the most common issues. We’ve also released tips that will help you improve your iPad’s performance and tips that could help you improve your iPad’s battery life.

If you can’t stand iPadOS 15.4.1’s performance on your iPad, note that you can downgrade to older iPadOS software. Apple is currently signing on iPadOS 15.4 which means you can move your iPad back to the previous version of iPadOS in an effort to improve its performance.

Unfortunately, you can’t move your iPad’s software back to anything older than iPadOS 15.4. This means those of you jumping up from iPadOS 15.3.1 and below should proceed with caution. Once you make the move to iPadOS 15.4.1, there’s no going back to your current version of iPadOS.

iPadOS 15.4.1 Features

Apple’s point updates (x.x.x) almost always focus on under-the-hood improvements and that’s what you get from the iPadOS 15.4.1 update.

Here’s the full iPadOS 15.4.1 change log:

Bug Fixes

Fix for an issue where battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iPadOS 15.4.

Fix for an issue where Braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert.

Fix for an issue where Made for iPad hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps.

iPadOS 15.4.1 also comes with an important security patch and you can learn more about it over on the company’s security site.

iPadOS 15.4.1 Jailbreak

If you still jailbreak, make sure you avoid the iPadOS 15.4.1 update.

The developer teams behind the Checkra1n and unC0ver jailbreaking tools have released versions that are compatible with newer versions of iPadOS 14, but they aren’t compatible with iPadOS 15.

It’s unclear when the next version of iPadOS 15 will emerge.

iPadOS 15.4.1 was a surprise release and we don’t have a firm read on the next iPadOS 15 upgrade in Apple’s pipeline. So as of right now it’s unclear when we’ll see the next version of the firmware emerge.

We fully expect Apple to push a new version of iPadOS 15 into beta testing in the near future so keep an eye out as we press on into the month.

