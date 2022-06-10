5 Things to Know About the macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 Update

Apple’s released a brand new version of macOS Big Sur and macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 is available to download right now if you’re running the operating system on your Mac.

macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 is yet another small point release for the aging operating system and it’s focused on patching up a lingering bug with the Mail app.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know right now about Apple’s macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 update and its release for Mac.

In this guide we’ll take you through the macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 update’s performance, the current list of macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 problems, the best places to find feedback about macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 problems, and more.

We’ll start out with some quick impressions of macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 update’s performance.

macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 Review

The size of the macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 download varies based on your Mac model and the version of macOS it’s currently running. Even if your Mac is currently running macOS Big Sur 11.6.6, macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 requires a fairly large download.

If your Mac is running macOS Big Sur 11.6.6, the installation should take less than 15 minutes to complete. It took around 12 minutes on a MacBook Pro (2016).

For more on the macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 update on a MacBook Pro (2016) for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable.

Speed

macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 feels as fast as macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 did. We haven’t encountered abnormal amounts of lag and animations and transitions still feel crisp.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Big Sur 11.6.6, or an older version of macOS, and you still want to avoid moving to macOS Monterey or if your Mac doesn’t support it, you might want to install macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 on your Mac and see how it performs.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install the macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 update.

macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 Problems

The macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 update is causing problems for some Mac users.

We’re hearing about abnormal battery drain, installation issues, issues with first and third-party apps, Wi-Fi problems, Bluetooth issues, and more.

If you decide to download the macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 update, and you run into problems on your Mac, here are a few resources that could come in handy.

Before you get in touch with Apple customer service, have a look at our fixes for the most common macOS Big Sur problems. We’ve also released a guide that will show you how to fix macOS Big Sur battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you should get in contact with Apple Support via Twitter or via the company’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 Update: What’s New

Again, macOS Big Sur 11.6.7 is a small maintenance upgrade and it has one known change on board.

Apple says the software fixes an issue where Mail and apps, such as Microsoft Outlook, cannot open attachments if the app required to open the file is already running.

It doesn’t have any enhancements or security patches on board.

You Can Downgrade from macOS Big Sur 11.6.7

If you run into problems while running macOS Big Sur 11.6.7, you can downgrade your Mac’s software back to an older version if you think it could help.

There is no time frame for this to expire so if you decide you need to go back, it’s fairly easy to do if you are prepared. Here’s our guide to downgrade and it will help you understand the process and make your move.

It’s unclear when Apple will release a new version of macOS Big Sur.

Apple may continue to update the operating system with new security patches through the summer so we could see another version roll out alongside a new version of macOS Monterey later this year.

The company won’t force you to install macOS Monterey on your Mac so if you want to stay put on macOS Big Sur you can do so. That said, if you want the latest features and bug fixes, you’ll need to upgrade your Mac to macOS Monterey.

