5 Things to Know About the macOS Monterey 12.5.1 Update

Apple’s pushed a new macOS Monterey 12.5.1 update to Mac users.

macOS Monterey 12.5.1 is a small point update and it’s focused on improving security. It brings a couple of important security patches to compatible Mac models.

With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about the macOS Monterey 12.5.1 update and its release for Mac.

In this guide we’ll take you through the macOS Monterey 12.5.1 update’s performance, the current macOS Monterey 12.5.1 problems, the best places to find feedback about macOS Monterey 12.5.1, and more.

We’ll start out with our impressions of macOS Monterey 12.5.1 update’s performance.

macOS Monterey 12.5.1 Review

If your Mac is currently running macOS Monterey 12.5, you’ll still see a fairly large download.

The exact size of the macOS Monterey 12.5.1 download varies based on Mac model and the version of macOS it’s currently running. If you’re currently running an older version of macOS, your download could be pretty substantial.

If your Mac’s running macOS Monterey 12.5, the installation should take less than 15 minutes to complete. It took around nine minutes to complete on a MacBook Pro (2017).

For more on the macOS Monterey 12.5.1 download and installation, take a look at our guide.

We’ve been using the macOS Monterey 12.5.1 update on a MacBook Pro (2017) for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far:

Connectivity

Battery life is stable.

Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Bluetooth is working normally.

App Performance

Third-party apps including Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working fine at the moment.

First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable.

Speed

macOS Monterey 12.5.1 currently feels as fast as macOS Monterey 12.5 did.

If your Mac is struggling on macOS Monterey 12.5 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Monterey 12.5.1 on your Mac today.

If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install macOS Monterey 12.5.1.

macOS Monterey 12.5.1 Problems

macOS Monterey 12.5.1 is already causing problems.

We’re hearing about abnormal battery drain, installation issues, Bluetooth issues, issues with first and third-party apps, Wi-Fi problems, Touch ID issues, and others.

If you download macOS Monterey 12.5.1, and you run into bugs or performance issues, here are a few resources that could help you get back on track.

Before you contact Apple support, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Monterey problems. We’ve also released walkthrough that guides you through how to fix macOS Monterey battery life problems.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If they can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.

If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment to see a Genius at your local Apple Store.

macOS Monterey 12.5.1 Update: What’s New

Apple’s point updates (x.x.x) typically bring under-the-hood improvements and that’s you’ll get from macOS Monterey 12.5.1.

The change log says macOS Monterey 12.5.1 improves security and you can read more about its pair of security patches over on Apple’s security site.

The software doesn’t have any known bug fixes or features on board.

You Can Downgrade from macOS Monterey 12.5.1

If you run into problems on macOS Monterey 12.5.1 you can downgrade your Mac’s software back to an older version if you think that could help.

There is no timeframe for this to expire so if you decide you need to move your Mac back to older software, it’s fairly easy to do if you’re prepared.

Here’s our guide to downgrade and it will help you understand the process and make the move if that’s what you choose to do.

Apple’s currently working on its new macOS 13 Ventura update and the software is currently in beta ahead of an official release in the fall. As of right now it looks like the final release will come sometime in October.

If you really want to get your Mac off of macOS Monterey, but don’t want to drop back to older software, you might try moving your device to the macOS Ventura beta right now.

4 Reasons Not to Install macOS Monterey 12.5 & 11 Reasons You Should