5 Things to Know About the macOS Monterey 12.6.5 Update
Apple’s pushed a new macOS Monterey 12.6.5 update to Mac users and the software brings some important changes to users still lingering on the aging operating system.
Like its most recent predecessors, macOS Monterey 12.6.5 is a small point update and it delivers important security enhancements to Mac devices running macOS Monterrey.
You’ll only see the macOS Monterey 12.6.5 update on your Mac if you haven’t upgraded to macOS Ventura or if you’re using a Mac that wasn’t eligible to move to Apple’s most up-to-date operating system.
With that in mind, we want to take you through everything there you need to know about the macOS Monterey 12.6.5 update and its release.
In this guide we’ll take you through the macOS Monterey 12.6.5 update’s performance, macOS Monterey 12.6.5 problems, the best places to find feedback about macOS Monterey 12.6.5, and more.
Table of Contents
We’ll start out with some quick impressions regarding macOS Monterey 12.6.5’s performance.
macOS Monterey 12.6.5 Review
The size of the macOS Monterey 12.6.5 download varies based on your Mac model and the version of macOS it’s currently running.
If your Mac’s currently running macOS Monterey 12.6.4, the installation should take less than 15 minutes to complete. It took around 10 minutes to complete on a MacBook Pro (2016). If it’s not, it may take longer.
For more on the macOS Monterey 12.6.5 download and installation, take a look at our guide.
We’ve been using the macOS Monterey 12.6.5 update on a MacBook Pro (2016) for a very short time and here’s what we’ve learned about its performance thus far.
Connectivity
- Battery life is stable.
- Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.
- Bluetooth is working normally.
App Performance
- Third-party apps including Slack, Chrome, and Spotify are all working fine at the moment.
- First party apps like Safari and Podcasts are also stable right now.
Speed
- macOS Monterey 12.6.5 feels as fast as macOS Monterey 12.6.4 and we haven’t run any major issues with lag.
If your Mac is struggling on macOS Monterey 12.6.4 or an older version of macOS, you might want to install macOS Monterey 12.6.5 on your Mac today.
If you need help making a decision, check out our reasons to, and not to, install macOS Monterey 12.6.5 right now.
macOS Monterey 12.6.5 Problems
macOS Monterey 12.6.5 is causing problems on some Mac devices.
We’ve heard about abnormal battery drain, Bluetooth problems, issues with various first and third-party apps, and Wi-Fi problems thus far.
If you download macOS Monterey 12.6.5, and run into performance issues on your Mac, here are a few resources that could come in handy.
Before you get in touch with Apple customer support, take a look at our list of fixes for the most common macOS Monterey problems. We’ve also put together a guide that will help you fix macOS Monterey battery life problems.
If you can’t find what you’re looking for in our guides, head over to Apple’s discussion forums. If the users there can’t help you, you might want to get in touch with Apple Support via Twitter or with customer support via Apple’s website.
If you still can’t fix your issue(s), you might want to schedule an appointment and go see an Apple Genius at your local Apple Store.
macOS Monterey 12.6.5 Features
Apple’s most recent point updates for macOS Monterey have all focused on security and that’s exactly what macOS Monterey 12.6.5 is focused on as well.
The company’s change log says macOS Monterey 12.6.5 improves security and you can read more about those changes over on Apple’s security site.
macOS Monterey 12.6.5 Downgrade
If you run into problems with macOS Monterey 12.6.5, you can try downgrading your Mac’s software to an older version of macOS. It could help.
There’s no timeframe for this to expire so if you decide you need to move your Mac back to older macOS software, it’s fairly easy to do if you’re prepared.
If you’re interested in moving back to older software, have a look at our downgrade guide. It will help you understand the process and make the move.
What’s Next
There’s no telling when Apple will release a new version of macOS Monterey. Updates have become infrequent and they could become more so as we push deeper into the year.
Apple’s released its macOS 13 Ventura update and the operating system delivers an assortment of new features, bug fixes, and other upgrades.
If your Mac is struggling on macOS Monterey and/or you want to use Apple’s latest and greatest features, you’ll want to upgrade to macOS Ventura.
For more about macOS Ventura and its changes, check out our walkthrough.
Install macOS Monterey 12.6.5 for Better Security
If security is important to you, think about installing the macOS Monterey 12.6.5 update right away.
The macOS Monterey 12.6.5 update brings a fix for an actively exploited vulnerability. If you want to learn more, head over here.
As for older macOS updates, macOS Monterey 12.6.4 brought important security patches to Macs as well. For more about these fixes, check out Apple's guide.
macOS Monterey 12.6.3 delivered 14 new security updates. If you want to dig into these patches, head right here.
The macOS Monterey 12.6.2 update brought several security patches to Macs and you can read more about them right here on Apple's security site.
macOS Monterey 12.6.1 update had three very important security patches on board while macOS Monterey 12.6 brought eight security patches to Macs. For more information about these changes, check out Apple's rundown.
macOS Monterey 12.5.1 had a pair of important security patches on board and you can read about them in detail right here.
The macOS Monterey 12.5 update brought 50 important security patches with it and they will help protect you and your device from harm. If you want to learn more, head over to Apple's website.
macOS Monterey 12.4 delivered 50+ security patches. If you're interested in the details, you'll want to head on over to the company's security site.
macOS Monterey 12.3.1 brought two security patches to Mac users. You can read more about them over on Apple's website.
Apple's macOS Monterey 12.3 update had 40+ security patches on board. If you want to learn more about these upgrades, you can check the particulars over on Apple's security site.
The macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update brought an important patch to Mac users. You can learn more about the patch over at Apple's security site.
Apple's macOS Monterey 12.2 update had 13 security patches on board. If you're interested in the details, head on over to Apple's website to learn more.
macOS Monterey 12.1 included 40+ new security patches to Macs. You can read all about them over on the company's security site.
Microsoft says it discovered a new 'Powerdir' vulnerability lurking in macOS. Powerdir allows "an attacker to bypass the operating system’s Transparency, Consent, and Control (TCC) technology, thereby gaining unauthorized access to a user’s protected data." Fortunately, Apple patched up the issue in macOS Monterey 12.1.
macOS Monterey 12.1 also included some important upgrades to privacy. The software delivered Apple's communication safety features for kids. You'll find these features in the Messages app, in Siri, in Spotlight, and in Search.
If you're moving up from macOS Big Sur, you'll also get macOS Monterey 12.0.1's 30+ security patches when you update. If you're interested in the exact nature of these improvements, you can read about them over on Apple's website.
In addition to those patches, the macOS Monterey update comes with additional security and privacy upgrades.
If you're an Apple Card user, you'll now get a security code that changes regularly to use when you make online transactions.
Apple's also included a built-in authenticator that's similar to Google Authenticator. This will let you generate verification codes for enhanced sign-in security under your Passwords.
New Mail Privacy Protection helps prevent senders from tracking your Mail activity and there's a new recording indicator in Control Center for apps that are accessing your mic.